Saga's new ship will make her debut in July, having been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Saga Cruises has today (29 March) revealed details of its summer 2021 UK cruise programme, which will include the maiden sailing of its new ship Spirit of Adventure.

Guests will be able to choose from four all-inclusive itineraries. ‘Scottish Highlands and Islands’, ‘Great British Isles Adventure’ and ‘Northern Isles to the Fjords’ will all be hosted by Spirit of Discovery while, for the first time, guests can also book the ‘The Inaugural Cruise on Spirit of Adventure ’ , Saga Cruises’ brand-new boutique ship.

The vessel’s first voyage was originally scheduled for last November, but had to be cancelled due to the ban on international cruises due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Departing from Tilbury on 26 July for 15 nights, the inaugural cruise itinerary includes Newcastle, Newhaven, Dundee, Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, Ullapool, Cruise St Kilda, Greenock, Belfast, Douglas, Holyhead, Bristol and Falmouth before disembarking in Dover.

Sight-seeing tours of Newcastle, Edinburgh, Belfast and Bristol are also included. All cabins feature a balcony and prices start from £3,458 per person.

All passengers will be required to have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine prior to boarding the ships.

CEO of Saga Cruises, Nigel Blanks, said: 'We know how much our guests want to get travelling again so we are delighted to be launching our all-inclusive, round-Britain Summer cruise itineraries taking in destinations from the Orkney Islands to the Norwegian fjords.

'The inaugural cruise of our brand-new boutique ship, ‘Spirit of Adventure’ will be a real highlight. Like Spirit of Discovery, she has a spacious feel and every detail has been designed with our guests in mind, from the modern, contemporary feel to the fantastic range of facilities and our incredibly high service standards.

'I can confidently say that our guests are in for a really exceptional experience and they can board with peace of mind, knowing we take their health and well-being incredibly seriously. We are asking all our guests to have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine prior to joining our cruises and, as they rightly expect, all necessary precautions and the highest standards of cleanliness will be observed on board.'



Saga's new summer cruises all include a choice of complimentary UK travel to and from the port including a private door-to-door chauffeur service up to 250 miles each way, car parking near the port, domestic flights or standard class rail or coach travel.



Guests can view the full brochure online and can book now at saga.co.uk/cruise.