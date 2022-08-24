Menu

But why settle for one Canary when, on an Ambassador cruise, you can have several? Sponsored by Ambassador Cruise Line

Sail to the glorious Canary Islands and Madeira with Ambassador Cruise Line this autumn Home to historical towns, stunning coastlines, sublime seafood, and – the icing on the cake – some much-needed winter sun, the Canary Islands are a wonderful place to enjoy an autumn-winter cruise.

The Spanish Canary Islands with their subtropical climate have long been a cruise favourite for some warm winter sun. (They’re named after dogs by the way, not canaries.) Throw in the Portuguese Island of Madeira and the Moroccan city of Casablanca and you can see why Ambassador Cruise Line's 15-night Canaries – Madeira- Morocco cruise is such a winner.



It doesn’t stop there though as Ambassador’s flagship, Ambience, also calls at Oporto and Vigo. With a couple of sea days included in the itinerary too, there’s the chance to catch some rays sunbathing around the pool under the Atlantic sun.



Departing on November 24, 2022, from London Tilbury means there’s no need to worry about cancelled flights or lost luggage. Factor in plenty of car parking and a direct rail link from London, and you don’t have to be concerned about what might happen at the end of your cruise either.



Here are some of the highlights…

Ambience is the debut cruise ship from Ambassador Cruise Line. Credit: Ambassador Cruise Line

Funchal, Madeira

From the moment you dock at Funchal and see the giant bougainvillea on the wall opposite you know you’ve arrived at ‘The Floating Garden of the Atlantic’ – famous for its parks and floral displays. Funchal too is renowned for its local cuisine and shopping boulevards but it’s well worth exploring the island with its towering cliffs, mountains, and rustic villages.



However, you can’t come to Funchal without experiencing the Monte Toboggan Rides or Carros de cesto. These wicker and wood sledges hurtle down the steep streets of the city for some 10 minutes for a mile and a half. A fun and somewhat different experience!

Funchal features on Ambassador Cruise Line's itinerary.

Las Palmas

The capital of Gran Canaria is a beautiful city and has an awful lot going for it. Get a ticket for the Hop on, hop off bus which takes you around the old town to see all the sites and maybe stop off and do some shopping at the Las Arenas or Corte d’Ingles shopping malls.



The island has an average temperature of 24 degrees and Las Palmas is famous not just for its beautiful beaches and scenery – but also for its cuisine. Don’t pass up the chance to try the succulent pastries, with maybe a chaser of the iconic island rum made in Europe's oldest distillery.

Las Palmas is Gran Canaria's cosmopolitan capital.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife

To find the beating heart of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, walk to the Plaza de Espana. With its large lake and bars and cafes, it’s a great place to watch the world go by.



To see the locals shopping and maybe join in with them visit the Mercado de Nuestra Senora de Africa aka a bustling food market. Meat, fish, and vegetables are all on sale and there are also some lovely tapas areas where you can dine with a cold glass of wine.



The city is warm in the port but at 2,400 feet up, frost and ice can cover the road. If you want something different up there go walking in the collapsed volcanic caldera around Mount Teide.

The bustling capital city of Santa Cruz is located on the eastern tip of Tenerife.

Casablanca

As the name of the cruise implies, Ambience also makes a port of call on the Moroccan coast to the city of Casablanca.



Often overshadowed by its more glamorous cousin Marrakech, a two-and-a-half-hour drive to the south, the city should not be overlooked as it’s a fascinating mixture of Islamic Culture and French Colonial influences.



The Medina is where you can pick up souvenirs from spices to silk. It really is the best place in Casablanca to experience the local way of life.



Don’t miss the Hassan II Mosque – the world’s third largest mosque which stands proudly on the seafront in Casablanca and is the only one in Morocco that non-Muslims can enter.





When in Casablanca, don't miss the epic Hassan II mosque, built overhanging the ocean.

Oporto

If you only go to one place in Oporto, then please make it the railway station. The ceramic tiles here are simply incredible. From here, descend by the steps and cluttered medieval streets to Riberia – with its café terraces and hidden little corners.



Follow this with a slow amble across the arched bridge to the giant Port wine warehouses and enjoy a tasting. Have a look too at the floating palaces of the Douro River cruise ships that set off from here and spend a week going upstream to the vineyards and high country to the Spanish border.



Over the past decade, Oporto’s undergone a renaissance.

Vigo

Leaving the cruise terminal at Vigo you’re struck by the public art all around. In fact, the whole of the city, particularly the pedestrianised boulevards, is littered with some wonderful examples.



If you want to get the best view of Vigo and the surrounding area, take the half-hour gentle climb to Monte de Castro. Expect unbelievable 360-degree views of the port, with Ambience below, statues, lakes plus plenty of places to sit and soak it all up.



Finish up at the fish market and the Street of the Oysters where stallholders prepare the local oysters in the open air while locals drink sherry and put the problems of the world to right.



Ready to enjoy a winter-sun escape brimming with beach life, history, and hiking? For the full low-down on Ambassador Cruise Line’s Canaries – Madeira- Morocco 15-night itinerary this autumn, visit ambassadorcruiseline.com

In Vigo, a city in northwest Spain, enjoys a spectacular location at the mouth of the Ría de Vigo.