Seabourn has added an 11-day voyage departing on March 10, 2026 onboard Seabourn Venture due to popular demand. The new departure is available to book now on Seabourn’s website . Robin West, Seabourn’s vice president and general manager of expeditions, said: “Exploring Antarctica in March offers a unique opportunity to witness the stunning landscapes as they transition into winter. This period is ideal for observing peak whale activity, with potential sightings of humpback whales and orcas, along with gentoo penguins and Antarctic fur seals. “Our Antarctica expedition voyages are incredibly popular, and we encourage guests to seize this chance to experience this remarkable continent and learn about the historic voyages of renowned explorers James Weddell, Otto Nordenskjöld, and Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen.”

Between November 2025 and March 2026, Seabourn Venture, together with sister ship Seabourn Pursuit, will offer a series of 11, 13, and 21-day Antarctica cruises.



All expeditions include a pre-cruise charter hotel stay in Buenos Aires and roundtrip charter flights to Ushuaia, where the ship will depart.



Seabourn’s voyages to Antarctica include Zodiac outings. Optional kayaking and submarine excursions are also available.

Planned itineraries include visits to Lemaire Channel, Deception Island and Neko Harbour, among other places in the region.

The line’s Antarctica expedition voyages will also offer the new ‘Image Masters’ program, a hands-on masterclass designed to sharpen the camerawork of guests via an intimate photography workshop.



The programme will provide in-the-field instruction on photo composition, camera technique, editing, and retouching, led by onboard nature photographers.

