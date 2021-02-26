Seabourn Cancels All Cruises to Alaska and British Columbia in 2021

The announcement follows the Canadian Transport Ministry’s Interim Order to extend the ban on passenger vessels entering Canadian ports and waters

Luxury cruise line Seabourn has cancelled a series of summer 2021 voyages to Alaska and British Columbia.

This includes all 19 cruises scheduled aboard the Seabourn Odyssey which call at Vancouver, Canada, and Juneau, Alaska.

One Pacific Coast voyage at the end of the season also will not run.

The cruise line says it is maintaining optimism for the ultimate restart of travel while continuing to take a practical approach in extending its current operational pause.

Guests with bookings affected by this announcement are being given as much notice as possible to provide them with greater clarity around their travel plans.

Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn, said: ‘Our highest priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the people in destinations we visit.

‘We have heard from many guests and they are eager to travel, seeing positive developments starting to take hold that will eventually lead to our return to service.’

Passengers set to embark on these cruises will automatically be re-booked to a comparable 2022 voyage at the rate paid plus current amenities.

Those guests will also be offered the alternative option of requesting a full refund from Seabourn to the original form of payment or to be transferred to a new booking.

Guests and their travel agents will be sent specific details applicable to their booking and are also advised to use the online resources available on Seabourn’s website.

The company warns that calling the Reservation Call Centre for information about the cancellations may result in long on-hold wait times owing to the possibility of high call volumes.

Seabourn’s suspension of its 2021 Alaska and British Columbia cruise season follows Canada’s extension of its ban on large foreign-flagged passenger vessels entering Canadian waters amid growing concerns over the continued spread of Covid-19.