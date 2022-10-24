Menu

Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Seabourn

Discover the delights of Asia, Arabia and India with Seabourn and explore further Fascinating cultures that reveal new perspectives and natural beauty that defies description. Luxury that knows no bounds. All this and more await as you explore the world’s most captivating destinations with Seabourn. Welcome to the world’s finest ultra-luxury resort at sea.

The Seabourn experience is unlike any other form of travel. It is luxurious, yet relaxed … elegant, yet casual … sumptuous, yet understated. Designed with no more than 300 ocean-front suites, the Seabourn fleet offer the perfect blend of glamorous elegance, impeccable service, all-suite accommodation, exquisite cuisine and highly personalised destination experiences. A Seabourn ship is like a private club, where members share expansive open decks, inviting social spaces and the personalised attention of the exceptional crew. Seabourn suites, most featuring a private veranda, are thoughtfully appointed and inviting, designed as homes away from home with room to unwind and entertain. You’ll enjoy complimentary welcome champagne, and an in-suite bar complete with glassware and your preferred drinks – don’t mind if we do.

Since nearly all of the accommodation on these ships features private balcony, guests will find a spacious veranda in almost every luxuriously appointed suite, plus four restaurants and six or more open bars and lounges. Innovative features include Seabourn Square, a multi-purpose concierge lounge at the heart of the ship, featuring a speciality coffee bar, library and computer centre plus four dedicated staff members who can assist with everything from currency exchange to restaurant reservations. - READ MORE: Seabourn takes delivery of its first expedition ship - For a once in a lifetime adventure, take in Arabia with its desert landscape and colourful culture. Follow the route of spice merchants to the coasts of India, then to the mysteries of the Orient, where you may discover Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand in one superb holiday. Each cruise is a hand-picked collection of fascinating places with opportunities for authentic and personal discoveries. From the luxury of all-suite accommodations to complimentary fine wines and spirits throughout the ship, and a tipping not required, or expected policy, Seabourn exemplifies the definition of travelling well.

Enjoy the stunning views of Halong Bay, Vietnam with Seabourn. Credit: Shutterstock

Cruise to Asia with Seabourn On Seabourn Encore, discover Asia in all its glory from bustling cities to golden temples, with extended overnight stays for deeper explorations. Designed with 300 ocean-front veranda suites, your boutique hotel at sea will offer the most immersive destination experiences – from sailing up the Saigon River into Ho Chi Minh City to ‘Caviar in the Surf’ on an idyllic beach in Thailand. Explore the incredible temple complex at Angkor Wat in Cambodia or sail the spectacular seascape of limestone pillars at the UNESCO heritage sight of Halong Bay in Vietnam. Enjoy overnight stays in Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon). Contrast the ultra-modern skylines of Hong Kong or Singapore with the coasts of Ko Kood in Thailand, and thread through the Philippines’ unspoiled Hundred Islands You can explore all this and more on the 14-night Thailand, Vietnam & Malaysia or the 14-night Philippines & Malaysia itinerary, both onboard Seabourn Encore departing on a variety of dates across January and February 2024.

The ancient city of Petra is once seen, never forgotten. Credit: Shutterstock

Arabia cruises with Seabourn Seabourn draws back the veil on hidden Arabia, a land of souks, minarets and deserts, where precious Frankincense, gemstones, silks and spices passed through seaports steeped in history and myth. Transit the Suez Canal; visit the treasures of the Pharaohs at Karnak; the desert city of Petra, with optional behind-the-scenes tours of these World Heritage sites. Let’s not forget the most important part of any cruise – the food. Seabourn offers shopping with the chef experience where, in select ports such as Aqaba, Mumbai and Muscat, you can search colourful markets and spice souks to see how the freshest ingredients are selected, with an expert Seabourn chef as your guide – lucky you. - READ MORE: The ultimate luxury cruise guide, from the best lines to family-friendly luxury - If you are a UNESCO site enthusiast, you will be delighted at the opportunity to visit a wide variety of UNESCO sites such as the white city in Tel Aviv, Acre and Baha’l Holy Palaces in Israel and the magnificent Petra in Jordan. All this and more can be experienced on an 18-night cruise to the Holy Land, Egypt & Arabia onboard Seabourn Encore on November 19, 2023, as well as the 16-night Arabian & India Pearls departing December 7, 2023. Sounds good right? Seabourn helps you dive into each destination and looks after you, no matter how far from home you are cruising. For more information visit www.seabourn.com or call 0344338615.