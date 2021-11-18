Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Seabourn

Seabourn: Embrace ancient wonders and hidden islands of Greece, Turkey and beyond Seabourn offers you the chance to take advantage of summer 2022 and discover beautiful locations such as Greece and Turkey while expanding your knowledge of the world.

Seabourn cruises to Greece, Turkey and beyond allow you to explore great cities such as Athens, Istanbul and Venice as well as stroll timeless island villages hugging tiny harbours on Mykonos, Spetses and the shining white town of Thira cresting the cliffs of Santorini. Call into lesser-visited Turkish ports such as Bozcaada or Cesme, discover fascinating UNESCO world heritage sites such as Delphi and Olympia on the Peloponnese peninsula and walk in the steps of the ancients (and sip wine to classical music) at a special evening among the ruins of Ephesus, once considered the most important Greek city and the most significant trading centre in the Mediterranean region. Go shopping in a Greek or Turkish market and learn about local produce with Seabourn’s executive chef as your guide or enjoy a complimentary Marina Day with watersports in Spetses or Hydra. Novel seven-night voyages on board Seabourn Encore between Athens and Haifa, Israel offer sightseeing opportunities within the Holy Land, easily combined – as are all these cruises - into the ultimate leisurely and immersive two-week holiday.

Related articles

The Seabourn difference in Greece and Turkey Seabourn cruise line ensures you can explore further with hand-selected itineraries featuring hidden harbours and boutique ports - such as Patmos in Greece and Bozcaada in Turkey - where larger ships cannot go. Shop till you drop with the chef excursions which occur in select destinations such as Kusadasi and learn about regional markets while seeing how the freshest ingredients are selected, with an expert Seabourn chef as your guide. - READ MORE: The ultimate luxury cruise guide, from the best lines to family-friendly luxury - Sample delectable regionally inspired cuisine using local seasonal produce. For true foodies, Seabourn’s signature culinary event, the Galley Market Lunch is a must-do - it’s a tour de force of temptation guaranteed to please any palate. Enhance your cultural experience with local entertainment performances on deck in select destinations such as Rhodes and Monemvasia and more.

Seabourn: Discover UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the archaeological site of Olympia. Credit: Shutterstock

Marina Day with complimentary watersports from Seabourn’s retractable marina allows you to kayak, waterski or windsurf all while anchored in select breath-taking ports such as Spetses, Hydra and Monemvasia. Seabourn’s evening classical concerts at Ephesus, Turkey are a highlight and occur when this UNESCO site is closed to other visitors. As you walk through the Marble Way you will feel like royalty, so sit back and sip on a glass of Champagne as you take in the music among the ancient ruins. Seabourn Conversations with special guest speakers, including knowledgeable historians and destination experts, ensure you gain a deeper understanding of the destinations you visit. Don’t miss shore excursions to UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the archaeological site of Olympia, the medieval town of Rhodes and more. Let’s Dance! Deck party, movies under the stars and other special deck events await on board, all helping to make your cruise experience unique.

Seabourn: Sail through beautiful Greek islands such as Pátmos. Credit: Shutterstock

Discover summer 2022 itineraries to Greece and Turkey Seabourn Encore is leading Seabourn’s return to Turkey in 2022. The 300-suite ship - all with verandas - will sail seven-night Eastern Mediterranean voyages from Athens (Piraeus), Istanbul and Venice throughout summer 2022, exploring the iconic Greek Isles and richly historic cities of Turkey, stunning Croatian coastlines and the hidden gems of Italy’s heel. Seven-night Classic Ephesus & Greek Isles Seabourn Encore will depart Athens and sail through the beautiful Greek Islands, including Pátmos, Crete, Mykonos, and Skíathos, as well as Bozcaada and Kuşadasi, Turkey, before arriving at Istanbul. - READ MORE: Seabourn: Discover new Canary Islands and Mediterranean cruises for 2022 - The ship’s visit to Kuşadasi will feature Seabourn’s signature complimentary “Evening at Ephesus,” at which you can listen to live music under the stars. Seven-night Adriatic & Greek Treasures From Venice, you will sail the Dalmatian coast of the Adriatic, visiting tiny Sibenik and the breathtaking Kotor Fjord.

Seabourn: Cruise through the blue waters of Corfu. Credit: Shutterstock

Then see Corfu, Cephalonia, Pylos and Nafplion, where you can discover the gateway to the small city of Epidaurus, which features a spectacular ancient theatre as well as the historical city of Mycenae, prominent in Greek mythology which inspired a variety of creatives, en-route to Athens. Seven-night Greece and Dalmatian Delights From Athens, Encore will visit tiny Monemvasia and Katakolon (for ancient Olympia, the home of the Olympic games from 776 BC and 393 AD). A call into Brindisi on Italy’s heel offers visits to the Trulli of Alberobello and Lecce, dubbed the ‘Florence of the South’. Then enter the Adriatic to stroll the marble streets of Dubrovnik to discover the traffic-free Old Town and medieval Zadar on the way to Venice, where you can wander around this beautiful city.

Seabourn brings guests to World Heritage destinations. Credit: Seabourn

Seabourn's partnership with UNESCO Seabourn, the world’s finest ultra-luxury travel experience, has signed an agreement to extend its official partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in a unique alliance to help protect World Heritage. The five-year extension will continue to foster wider support and understanding in the travel industry and among travellers for UNESCO’s mission of safeguarding and promoting the world’s unique cultural and natural heritage recognised for its outstanding universal value. - READ MORE: Seabourn names new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition cruise ship - Seabourn enables you to widen your passion for exploring and learning more about the world’s most exceptional destinations. Since the partnership’s founding in 2014, Seabourn has facilitated visits to hundreds of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The financial support from Seabourn directly supports UNESCO’s efforts to promote and preserve these precious sites for future generations. For more information please call 0344 338 8615 or visit www.seabourn.com