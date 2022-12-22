Menu

A first look at the inaugural itineraries of Seabourn Pursuit, Seabourn’s newest ship What’s better than a new ultra-luxury expedition ship from Seabourn to look forward to in 2023? Discover the stunningly crafted itineraries you can embark upon onboard Seabourn Pursuit.

Scheduled to launch in October 2023, Seabourn Pursuit, like her sister Seabourn Venture, offers opulence in abundance in addition to being designed and built for diverse environments - to PC6 polar class standard at that. The new vessel will also include a plethora of modern hardware and technology that will further advance her capabilities well into the future. Sounds good right? You’ll be happy to know that you won’t have to wait long to get onboard as Seabourn Pursuit’s inaugural season will begin on 10 October 2023. She will voyage southwards from Barbados to the Amazon and offer incredible expedition experiences around this great river and its indigenous cultures and wildlife. Heading further south, she will also explore the remote Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic, before joining her sister ship Seabourn Venture on a series of 11 to 21-day voyages to the Great White Continent, each including ample time to discover the Antarctic Archipelago at its very best. Explore these itineraries and decide upon your next adventure with Seabourn today…

Seabourn Pursuit inaugural highlights Seabourn Pursuit will be whisking you away to both the Amazon and Antarctica – and what amazing destinations to start with. In Antarctica, your skilled expedition leaders will curate complimentary Zodiac landings at remote islands and beaches, while on optional kayak excursions you may paddle among icebergs, leopard seals and regiments of penguins along untouched beaches. What’s more, ‘Seabourn Moments’ include a ‘Caviar on the Ice’ party, digital photography workshops, open-air bouillon and freshly baked treats on deck as you survey the incredible wildlife and scenery. In the Amazon, the small channel of Boca dos Botos is home to a flooded forest and all its attendant challenges to the human and wildlife inhabitants of the region. Travelling by zodiac with the Expedition Team, you will learn how the rise and fall of the river relates to the rise and fall of fortunes. Watch for evidence of how the local people deal with their sometimes-inhospitable environment. Also possible are wildlife encounters -- sloths, howler monkeys, birds and squirrel monkeys congregate here.

The iconic seaside city Rio de Janeiro comes with the full package: beaches, mountains, and music. Credit: Shutterstock

Seabourn Pursuit itineraries Cruise the Amazon like a pro onboard Seabourn Pursuit with the ‘14-Day Wild Guianas to Amazon Basin’ itinerary – from Barbados to Manaus departing 10 October 2023. On this itinerary you’ll visit Charlotteville (Tobago); Devil’s Island (French Guiana); Macapa Brazil); Amazon cruising; Guajara; Amazon cruising; Santarem; Amazon cruising & Experience; Parintins; Amazon cruising & Experience. A fascinating highlight is Parintins, known for the famous three-day Boi-Bumbá Festival (meaning bull dance) – but even if you don’t visit when this festival takes place in June, the vibrant, rich culture speaks for itself all year round. Seabourn Pursuit also sails a ‘14-Day Amazon Delta & the Coast of Brazil’ from Manaus to Rio de Janeiro on 24 October 2023 and also visits destinations such as Parintins in addition to Santarem, Guajara, Macapa and Natal. Macapa is a must-visit – if not purely due to its location on the equator, meaning you can stand with one foot in the Southern hemisphere and the other in the Northern at the MarcoZero monument, but also for the stunning, green Macapa Fortress built in 1764. Last, but certainly not least, the ‘21-day Wild South Atlantic & Antarctic Peninsula’ departing on 7 November 2023 sails from Rio de Janeiro to Ushuaia onboard Seabourn’s newest ship. This itinerary delivers astounding scenery in the form of Parati (Brazil); Montevideo (Uruguay); New Island (Falklands); Steeple Jason; Carcass Island; Saunders Island; West Point Island and Stanley Stanley is actually the capital of the Falkland Islands and is the perfect fusion between home away, being British territory. Gypsy Cove is a must for expansive views down to a sandy beach that looks like it belongs somewhere warm – keep your eyes peeled for Magellanic penguins.

Seabourn Pursuit features a discovery lounge onboard for you to learn more. Credit: Seabourn

Expedition meets luxury As for the onboard and offboard experience, Seabourn Pursuit will provide the same luxury small-ship experience as her sister ship with the addition of world-class equipment that allows the line to offer its widest range of expedition activities led by an expert 26-person team of scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more. So, the new ship will offer complimentary Seabourn expedition offerings such as Zodiac cruises, hikes, nature walks, scuba diving, and snorkelling, as well as additional curated complimentary excursions. In addition, the ship will offer optional shore excursions and optional Seabourn Expeditions with kayaking and two custom-built submersibles at select destinations, with these experiences providing close-up views of wildlife and natural scenery, as well as unforgettable intimacy with the underwater wonders of the ocean. Seabourn Pursuit will also feature the all-inclusive difference that you all know and love. From optional expedition experiences with kayaks and custom-built six-guest submarines giving you the option to extend your expedition further for greater ocean exploration to the open bridge policy hosted by members of the expedition team, providing first-hand access to the ship’s command centre and officers navigating your journey – it will be a journey like no other. So, fancy an adventure then? Seabourn Pursuit awaits and for more information call 03443388615 or visit seabourn.com.

