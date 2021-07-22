Seabourn reveals ultra-luxury voyages for Europe 2023 cruise holidays Seabourn has announced its itineraries for 2023 as four ships are set to explore incredible destinations in Europe from late March to early December.

Seabourn 2023 European cruises will go on sale tomorrow, July 21. Luxurious ships Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Sojourn will set out on a wealth of carefully curated itineraries offering a blend of favourite cities and lesser-visited ports. A whopping 194 individual departures will be going on sale with the season offering cruises ranging from seven to 38 days around Europe, visiting nearly 170 different destinations. Seabourn's ships will sail the Mediterranean from the Canary Islands and Morocco, through Iberia and Italy to the Adriatic, and Croatia, Greece and Turkey. Travellers will be able to explore Northern Europe, visiting spectacular cities, postcard-pretty villages and the awe-inspiring sights of Scandinavia and Russia.

You can also cruise the Norwegian fjords, the scenic British Isles, and Greenland and Iceland; with new ex-UK Baltic cruises sailing roundtrip from Tilbury, London, as well as Dover. What's more, the Seabourn 2023 Europe season 16 features “new and notable” destinations the line either hasn’t previously visited or hasn’t been to in years. These include Marbella and Alicante, Spain; Agadir, Morocco; Penzance, UK; Marmaris, Turkey; and Livadi, Naousa, Kavala (Neapolis). There's also Milos, and Poros, Greece; Ystad, Sweden; Gdansk, Poland, Port Pionersky (Kaliningrad), Russia; Riga, Latvia; Rønne, Bornholm, Denmark; and Hamilton, Bermuda. This is what you need to know about each of the Seabourn ultra-luxury ships that will be bound for Europe in 2023.

Luxury ship Seabourn Ovation will sail Europe in 2023 alongside its sister ships. Credit: Seabourn

Seabourn cruises 2023 Seabourn Sojourn Seabourn Sojourn’s Europe season is scheduled from May 27 to November 3, 2023, with a new focus on 10-day voyages throughout the Western Mediterranean, offering more in-depth experiences and reaching smaller destinations. Highlights include The Rivieras with itineraries between Monte Carlo and Barcelona, as well as off-the-beaten-track destinations such as Sanary Sur Mer, St. Raphael, Golfo Aranci and La Ciotat. Seabourn Sojourn’s round-trip itineraries between Spain and Morocco will include evenings in Casablanca and Tangier, as well as late nights in Malaga. The 10-day voyages from Barcelona to Rome will sail east to Malta and Gozo, with the latter as an exclusive stopping point as Seabourn is one of the few cruise lines to venture to the site of the Ggantija Temples, one of the world’s oldest free-standing structures. Seabourn Sojourn will offer 43 itineraries, ranging from 10-day cruises to 30-day combinations, among them the 10-day Romance on the Riviera, 20-day France, Italy & Maltese Gems, and 30-day Best of the Mediterranean. - READ MORE: Top 10 UNESCO World Heritage sights to visit with Seabourn - Seabourn Encore Seabourn Encore will explore the Eastern Mediterranean from April 23 to November 19, 2023, with seven-day voyages of the Greek Isles OK and Turkish coast providing numerous departures through twin itineraries that invite combinations with Mykonos and Ephesus in one direction, and Santorini and Bodrum in the other. New highlights include an extra pair of Holy Land sailings, an enhanced itinerary from Athens to Haifa visiting ports such as Antalya and Alanya on the South coast of Turkey, and two additional 10-day voyages round-trip from Athens, with mid-cruise overnights in Istanbul. There will also be 11-day voyages round-trip from Athens to take guests to Malta, Italy and Turkey. Taken together, Seabourn Encore will offer 78 itineraries ranging from seven-day cruises, which can also be combined to create 14- and 21-day adventures, with highlights including the seven-day Greek & Dalmatian Delights, 14-day Aegean Marvels, and the 21-day Mediterranean Mysteries & the Holy Land.

Seabourn Quest Seabourn Quest will explore the Western Mediterranean in 2023, with its season running from March 26 to July 31. The ship will focus on 10- and 11-day itineraries, providing in-depth explorations of the Adriatic. Among new itineraries are 10-day voyages round-trip from Venice that will reach as far south as Corfu, Parga and Zakinthos; and 11-day voyages round-trip from Venice that will reach Malta and Syracusa with a berth in the heart of the city. Also, Seabourn will be the only line heading to the nearby super-yacht port of Tivat, Montenegro. Seabourn Quest finishes its Europe season with a 24-day Route of the Vikings, from Dover to Montreal exploring the British Isles, Iceland, Greenland, and the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland and Quebec, with exciting Ventures by Seabourn offerings along the way. Altogether, Seabourn Quest will offer 24 itineraries ranging from seven-day voyages to combination cruises up to 38 days, including the seven-day Riviera Escapades, the 21-day Jewels of the Venetian Empire, the 24-day Route of the Vikings, and the 36-day New World Exploration II. - READ MORE: Your guide to cruising the Mediterranean - Seabourn Ovation Seabourn Ovation will cruise Northern Europe and the Western Mediterranean from April 9 to November 19, 2023. New 10- and 11-day itineraries either roundtrip from Tilbury, London, or Tilbury to Stockholm and back will visit a number of ports Seabourn has not explored in years, including Skagen, Denmark; Ystad, Sweden; Gdansk, Poland; and Kaliningrad, Russia – the last, a true maiden call, and these cruises are ideal for guests who wish to visit Northern Europe without having to fly. The itinerary will also offer a late night in Hamburg and a full transit call in Copenhagen staying into the evening. There will also be the line’s popular seven-day Baltic and St. Petersburg voyages between Copenhagen and Stockholm, as well as 14-day Norway and North Cape itineraries where Seabourn truly shines by cruising the inside passage, highly scenic routes. Seabourn Ovation will offer a total of 49 itineraries through the season, ranging from seven days to combinations up to 28 days, including seven-day The Baltic & St. Petersburg, 10-day Scandinavian Snapshot, and 21-day Mediterranean and Iberian Tapestry. Visit Seabourn for further information - click here.