Credit: Seabourn

Seabourn names new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition cruise ship Seabourn has announced its new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship will be called Seabourn Pursuit and it will sail in 2023.

Seabourn began building Seabourn Pursuit back in 2020 and is due to delivery in February 2023. The luxury expedition ships will sail to Iceland and Greenland on its maiden voyage before including Norway in itineraries. “The name Seabourn Pursuit is truly fitting for a ship envisioned and designed to take expedition travellers into those places where they can see vast landscapes, diverse wildlife and remote regions of the world that may have been on their bucket list for years,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “Seabourn Pursuit will navigate the most unexplored parts of the world in the highest level of comfort, safety and environmental protection available for the luxury traveller."

He added: "We are defining an entirely new category of expedition travel with Seabourn Pursuit and its sister ship, Seabourn Venture.” Seabourn Pursuit's inaugural “Fire and Ice” voyage is scheduled for April 4, 2023, departing roundtrip from Reykjavik, Iceland. The itinerary will cruise the coast of Greenland and Iceland, will be filled with snow-swept landscapes – the “Ice” – and a late night in Akureyri, a wonderland that provides access to magnificent waterfalls (Goðafoss), hot springs and the lava fields of Dimmuborgir and Leirhnjukur – the “Fire”. As the ship explores the waters and landscapes of Greenland, Iceland and Norway throughout the spring and early summer, in some insurances, it will retrace the path of the Vikings to the frontier town of Tromsø while carving its way through the inside passage of the Norwegian fjords along the way.

Seabourn: The ship will explore the waters and landscapes of Greenland, Iceland and Norway. Credit: Shutterstock

A highlight for August 2023 is the ship’s Northwest Passage journey through some of the most remote areas in the Northern Hemisphere from Kangerlussuaq, Greenland to Nome, Alaska. Itineraries for the Seabourn Pursuit inaugural season are set to open for sale in mid-December 2021. - READ MORE: Six amazing arctic animals to see on Seabourn's expedition voyages - Seabourn fans don't need to wait until Spring 2023 to get their fix of new luxury ships, however - Seabourn Venture is slated for delivery in March 2022. Both Seabourn Pursuit and sister ship Seabourn Venture are designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and include modern hardware and technology that will extend the ships’ global deployment and capabilities.

Seabourn Venture is slated for delivery in March 2022. Credit: Seabourn

Each will carry two custom-built submarines, 24 Zodiacs, kayaks, and a 26-person expert expedition team. Comprising wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists, these well-travelled individuals combine scholarly accomplishments with the logistical skills to lead expedition experiences for guests. - READ MORE: Seabourn's inaugural sailings on luxury expedition ship Seabourn Venture - They are also part of the Seabourn Conversations programme, providing expert insights into the history, ecology and culture of each place visited. As with all Seabourn ships, Seabourn Venture is tailor-made for the luxury traveller, with every care taken to ensure guests sail in ultimate comfort.

Seabourn Pursuit and sister ship Seabourn Venture are designed and built for diverse environments. Credit: Seabourn

On sailings in polar regions, each guest will receive a complimentary Seabourn expedition-grade parka and day-pack. World-class dining with open seating enables guests to debrief their adventures over gourmet cuisine in a private club atmosphere. - READ MORE: Five new luxury cruise ships to watch out for - Elsewhere, indulgent spa and wellness offerings help weary travellers unwind with a sauna, relaxing massage or facial. Plus, there’s always your luxuriously appointed ocean-front suite to chill out in, all with large verandas offering spectacular views of the local scenery.