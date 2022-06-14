Menu

Credit: Seabourn

Soprano Sarah Brightman to appear for one night only aboard Seabourn Encore Luxury cruise line, Seabourn, has announced best-selling soprano and godmother of Seabourn Encore will be reuniting with her ship for an evening of music and conversation.

Former West End musical star, Sarah Brightman, will appear for one night only for an intimate “Evening of music and conversation” during Seabourn Encore’s seven-day Aegean & Turkish Treasures itinerary, which departs from Athens on August 14, 2022. The music megastar, arguably best known for originating the role of Christine Daaé in Phantom of the Opera, will entertain passengers in Encore’s Grand Salon. Brightman’s performance will be followed by an intimate conversation about her singing, theatrical career, and musical accomplishments.

The concert has a special significance for the star: Brightman serves as godmother of Encore and presided over a glittering ceremony for the launch of the Seabourn’s fourth ship in 2016. Revered for her three-octave vocal range, Brightman – who is also a UNESCO Artist for Peace Ambassador – has amassed over 30 million sales during her musical career and received numerous accolades in more than 40 countries. The Hertfordshire native began her career at the age of 16 when she became a member of dance troupe Pan’s People. She then joined dance group Hot Gossip before releasing several solo disco singles.

Sarah Brightman will perform onboard Seabourn Encore. Credit: Shutterstock

Brightman made her West End debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, Cats, and went on to originate the role of Christine Daaé in Phantom – on both West End and Broadway stages. She has also performed at prestigious events including the Concert for Diana, The Kennedy Center Honors, and the Barcelona and Beijing Olympic Games. Later this year, the Grammy-nominated artist soprano Sarah Brightman will also perform at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas, before wrapping up the year with her annual worldwide holiday tour A Christmas Symphony.

Sarah Brightman is a West End musician. Credit: Seabourn

Seabourn’s ‘Intimate evening of music & Conversation with Sarah Brightman’ is sure to be the highlight of many experiences for Encore passengers aboard the seven-day voyage. The cruise, which will sail from Athens on August 14 and costs from £3,799pp, including flights, will also feature stops at the Greek island of Syros, the ancient town of Rhodes, Bodrum, Santorini, and Spetses.