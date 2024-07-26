Seabourn has modified Seabourn Encore’s spring 2025 season in response to ongoing tensions in the Red Sea

The vessel will now sail a series of voyages to Southeast Asia, Japan, Hawaii, the Panama Canal and the Mediterranean between March and May 2025.

The new deployment features 36 destinations in 18 countries, including 18 maiden calls and the ship’s first transit through the Panama Canal and its first visit to the US in Hawaii, California and Miami.

Encore was originally scheduled to sail westbound from Asia to Europe, but changes were made to the original planned itineraries, Seabourn said, to “prioritise the safety of guests” and to avoid the Red Sea.

The ship will also visit two new ports of call in Japan never before visited by the Seabourn fleet – Tokushima and Wakayama.