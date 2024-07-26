Seabourn reshapes spring 2025 season to avoid Red Sea
Seabourn has modified Seabourn Encore’s spring 2025 season in response to ongoing tensions in the Red Sea
The vessel will now sail a series of voyages to Southeast Asia, Japan, Hawaii, the Panama Canal and the Mediterranean between March and May 2025.
The new deployment features 36 destinations in 18 countries, including 18 maiden calls and the ship’s first transit through the Panama Canal and its first visit to the US in Hawaii, California and Miami.
Encore was originally scheduled to sail westbound from Asia to Europe, but changes were made to the original planned itineraries, Seabourn said, to “prioritise the safety of guests” and to avoid the Red Sea.
The ship will also visit two new ports of call in Japan never before visited by the Seabourn fleet – Tokushima and Wakayama.
The line will also offer overnight calls in Honolulu, Hawaii; Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam; Kobe, Japan; and evening departures from Yokohama, Japan; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and Cartagena, Colombia.
“We are pleased to offer these new and exciting voyages on our beautiful Seabourn Encore to visit and explore a diverse range of destinations,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.
“We are proud to mark Seabourn’s maiden visits to two brand-new ports, giving guests the unique chance to experience two enchanting destinations in Japan with our signature ultra-luxury service.”
14-Day Jewels Of The Caribbean Sea
- 14 nights, departs on the 01 Feb 2025
- Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
- + 8 more
10-Day The Great White Continent
- 11 nights, departs on the 08 Dec 2025
- Seabourn, Seabourn Venture
- Buenos Aires, Ushuaia, Antarctic Experience, + 6 more
21-Day Adriatic, Greek & Aegean Treasures
- 21 nights, departs on the 10 Aug 2025
- Seabourn, Seabourn Encore
- Venice, Vodice, Kotor, + 16 more
38-Day Easter Island, Chilean Fjords & Antarctica
- 38 nights, departs on the 27 Sep 2024
- Seabourn, Seabourn Pursuit
- Papeete, Tahiti, Anaa, Fakarava, + 21 more
7-Day Yachtsman's Caribbean
- 7 nights, departs on the 11 Jan 2025
- Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
- Sint Maarten, Frenchman's Cay, South Friars Bay, + 4 more