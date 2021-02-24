Seabourn Venture aerial shot

Seabourn Venture: Everything You Need to Know About the Ultra-Luxury Expedition Ship, Launching December 2021 Representing a new era in expedition cruising, Seabourn Venture is ideal for those with a hunger for adventure and a taste for the finer things in life

Seabourn has a glowing reputation for its intrepid expedition cruises. Ever since its first sailing to Antarctica in 2013, led by a highly qualified, world-class expedition team, the ultra-luxury cruise line has embarked on a range of exhilarating excursions under the name ‘Ventures by Seabourn’. Featuring Zodiacs, kayaks, and guided hikes to reach the most remote corners of bucket list destinations such as Alaska, Australia, New Zealand, South America and Greenland, these off-the-beaten-track explorations get pulses racing all over the world. The impressive new Seabourn Venture makes its anticipated debut in December 2021, with a second yet-to-be-named sister ship arriving hot on its heels in May 2022. Both purpose-built expedition ships will be designed and built to PC6 Polar Class standards, with ice-strengthened hulls and advanced maneuvering technology enabling the vessels to navigate expedition waters with ease.



Whale watching by kayak in Antarctica

Despite being kitted out with all the hardware necessary to operate in the most challenging conditions, both ships will deliver a guest experience filled with luxury comforts, from walk-in wardrobes and marble bathrooms to personal Suite Stewardesses and complimentary fine wine in its 132 ocean-front suites.

Most thrilling of all is the addition of two custom-built, 6-seater submarines, which will provide guests with an unforgettable view of the magical world beneath the ocean’s surface. Seabourn Venture will also carry a complement of kayaks and 24 Zodiacs that can accommodate all guests at once, allowing for a truly immersive experience enhanced by insights from a world-class expedition team. Comprising wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists, these well-travelled individuals combine scholarly accomplishments with the logistical skills to lead expedition experiences for guests. They are also part of the Seabourn Conversations programme, providing expert insights into the history, ecology and culture of each place visited.



Seabourn Venture submarine

As with all Seabourn ships, Seabourn Venture is tailor-made for the luxury traveller, with every care taken to ensure guests sail in ultimate comfort. On sailings in polar regions, each guest will receive a complimentary Seabourn expedition-grade parka and day-pack. World-class dining with open seating enables guests to debrief their adventures over gourmet cuisine in a private club atmosphere. Elsewhere, indulgent spa and wellness offerings help weary travellers unwind with a sauna, relaxing massage or facial. Plus, there’s always your luxuriously appointed ocean-front suite to chill out in, all with large verandas offering spectacular views of the local scenery. No matter how bold the expedition, guests will return to incomparable elegance and ease on Seabourn Venture. Let the countdown begin…

Seabourn Venture Panorama Suite

Seabourn Venture’s inaugural season will include extraordinary expeditions to the Arctic, Antarctica and the Amazon, where guests may whiz in Zodiacs under teeming bird cliffs and along jungle rivers, or kayak among stately icebergs and coral islands. Imagine being able to view vivid blue-white glaciers from underwater as you cruise past in a submarine, or snorkelling alongside whales in secluded coves. Back on land, guests can trek to earth-shaking waterfalls or don snow-shoes to reach prime ice-fishing spots, as curious reindeer look on. Seabourn Venture’s all-inclusive offerings means that all Zodiac, scuba diving and snorkelling experiences are complimentary, while optional excursions by kayak or submarine come at an additional cost.



Seabourn Venture’s inaugural voyages include: 12-night 'Inaugural Voyage', departing London (Greenwich), visiting Ålesund, Trondheim, Bodo, Svolvaer, Andenes, Alta, Honningsvåg, cruising North Cape and Tromsø 14-night 'Christmas Northern Lights, North Cape and Norway', departing Tromsø, visiting Harstad, cruising North Cape, Honningsvåg, Alta, Andenes, Narvik, Svolvaer, Bodo, Trondheim, Ålesund, Bergen and Copenhagen 12-night 'Norway & North Cape – In Search of the Northern Lights', departing Copenhagen, visiting Bergen, Ålesund, Trondheim, Bodo, Svolvaer, Narvik, Andenes, Alta, Honningsvåg, cruising North Cape and Tromsø 12-night 'Norway & North Cape – In Search of the Northern Lights', departing Tromsø, cruising North Cape and visiting Honningsvag, Alta, Andenes, Narvik, Svolvaer, Bodo, Trondheim, Alesund, Bergen and Copenhagen