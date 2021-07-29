Sicilian market delicacies & champagne in the Caribbean Sea - Seabourn's luxury winter cruises
Seabourn is set to offer an exciting new array of winter cruises to the Caribbean and Mediterranean from October this year onboard Seabourn Ovation.
The beautiful Seabourn Ovation will sail the sparkling Mediterranean where hidden gems and iconic cities such as Lisbon, Rome and Barcelona await.
She will also cross the Atlantic to the Caribbean where guests can enjoy signature experiences on tropical islands, explore Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula or feel the thrill of transiting the Panama Canal.
This is what you need to know about the fascinating itineraries on offer this winter and into Spring, plus what you can expect onboard Seabourn Ovation.
Mediterranean cruises
A plethora of amazing destinations can be explored on a Seabourn Ovation cruise.
Mediterranean itineraries span from visiting gorgeous Corsica, Sardinia and the Greek islands to stopping at stunning Spanish cities, the Canaries and the exotic souks and spices of North Africa.
Soak up tiny yacht harbours, sun-drenched resorts, ancient amphitheatres, UNESCO Renaissance gems and so much more as you roam this beautiful part of the world in luxury and comfort.
Delve deep into culinary cultures as you shop with Seabourn’s executive chef at a bustling Sicilian market, gather ingredients for paella in Spain or explore the local wines of Tuscany and Provence.
Afterwards, enjoy the delicacies you discovered during the day - relax in your spacious veranda suite, dine on regional specialities, sample local wines and learn about your ports of call from experts in history, archaeology and more.
Seabourn Ovation Mediterranean itineraries
Seven-night Golden Mediterranean Islands
16 Oct 2021
Rome (Civitavecchia) to Barcelona
Visits: Olbia (Sardinia); Propriano (Corsica); Toulon; Mahon (Menorca); Ibiza; Valencia
14-night Moroccan Gems & Canary Islands
23 Oct 2021
Barcelona to Lisbon
Visits: Malaga; Tangier; Casablanca; Arrecife (Lanzarote); San Sebastian (Gomera); Las Palmas (Gran Canaria); Puerto de la Estaca (El Hierro); Santa Cruz (Tenerife, overnight); Madeira
10-night Tyrrhenian Treasures & Malta
4 May 2022
Monte Carlo to Barcelona
Visits: Portoferraio (Elba); Amalfi; Giardini Naxos (Taormina, Sicily); Valletta (overnight); Mgarr; St Tropez; La Ciotat (France); Palamos (Spain)
Caribbean and Panama Canal cruises
Let yourself be whisked to a land of palm trees, rum and crystal-clear waters as you sail from Miami to some of the Caribbean’s hidden gems onboard Seabourn Ovation.
There's the tiny Iles des Saintes, historic Antigua - home of the British fleet during the days of Nelson - and Spanish San Juan with its brooding medieval fortress and cobbled streets.
At Jost Van Dyke island in the British Virgin Islands (named after a former pirate!) you'll experience Seabourn’s signature Caviar in the Surf beach party which pretty much does what it says on the tin - guests wade into the sea and sup on iced champagne and caviar at a surfboard bar. Plus, there's a lavish barbecue lunch, water sports, music and ample time to soak up the sun on a white-sandy beach.
Transiting the Panama Canal, a modern marvel that bridges two oceans and two continents, is a unique experience. Prepare to be amazed as your cruise ship is raised and lowered by giant locks while you learn about the history of this impressive feat of engineering.
On Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, immerse yourself in the country's resorts, cuisine and archaeological treasures before discovering Costa Rica, Panama and Belize, with a chance to enter the canal’s first locks and sail Gatun Lake. You'll then return to Miami via laid-back Key West.
Seabourn Ovation Caribbean and Panama itineraries
11-night Gems of the Leeward Islands
18*, 29 Nov; 10 Dec 2021
Roundtrip Miami
Visits: San Juan; St Maarten; Terre-de-Haut (Iles des Saintes); St John’s Antigua; Carambola Beach (St Kitts); Great Harbour (Jost van Dyke)
21-night Christmas Panama Canal
21 Dec 2021
Miami to Los Angeles
Visits: Oranjestad (Aruba); Willemstad (Curacao); Daylight transit Panama Canal; Golfito (Costa Rica); Puntarenas; Puerto Quetzal (Guatemala); Puerto Chiapas (Mexico); Huatulco; Cabo San Lucas
14-night Central America & Panama Canal
30 Jan*; 13, 27 Feb; 13 Mar 2022
Roundtrip Miami
Visits: Cozumel (Mexico); Costa Maya; San Andres; Limon (Costa Rica); Bocas del Toro; Panama Canal cruising; Colon (Panama); Belize City; Key West (Florida)
What you need to know about Seabourn Ovation
Seabourn Ovation has it all - sumptuously furnished living areas and restaurants designed by Adam D Tihany, elegant settings for meals created under the guidance of world-renowned chef and restaurateur, Thomas Keller, and spacious all-veranda suite accommodation.
What's more, Seabourn's all-inclusive difference means tipping is neither required, nor expected; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines are available on board at all times; plus there's a new complimentary Wi-Fi Package.
Seabourn Ovation suites
The Veranda Suite, Penthouse and Premium Suite accommodations are both spacious and luxurious.
All - yes all! - boast a private veranda along with Egyptian cotton bathrobes, a fully stocked bar with your preferences and exclusive Molton Brown Signature scents.
Seabourn Ovation dining
There are plenty of options to sate your appetite onboard. The fine-dining Restaurant offers an extensive a la carte menu and features open seating so guests can choose when and with whom they dine.
Lavish breakfast and lunches are served at the more casual indoor/outdoor Colonnade, alongside evening menus of regionally inspired cuisine at the delightful Earth & Ocean at the Patio.
At Sushi, Master sushi chefs create a variety of strictly fresh Japanese specialities while The Grill features the cuisine of chef Thomas Keller, the culinary genius behind a number of Michelin-starred restaurants.
Seabourn Ovation activities
Whether you want to throw some shapes on the dance floor or relax with a good book in peace, this ship has your back.
The Club is an inviting music and dancing venue while the exclusive alfresco lounge area offers a plunge pool, two whirlpools and a fountain that is illuminated at night.
At Seabourn Square, guests can access an array of services in a relaxed, living-room atmosphere. Expect a library, boutiques, an outdoor terrace and a coffee bar as well as concierges ready to respond to every request.
Seabourn Ovation Spa & Wellness
Tired from a long day of exploring your destination or just fancy a pick-me-up? The extensive Spa at Seabourn will have you back on your A-game in no time. The spa features treatment rooms, a Fitness Centre, Thermal Area, Motion Studio and a Hair and Beauty Salon.
There's also a thermal area with steam and sauna rooms, plus a heavenly Serene Area that offers the perfect start or finish to a spa experience.
It's easy to stay fit onboard, too - the ocean-view gym is home to state-of-the-art equipment while personal trainers share expert guidance.
What's more, a programme created by Dr Andrew Weil offers complimentary guided meditation and yoga sessions.
For more information call 0344 338 8615 or visit www.seabourn.com
