Menu

Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Virgin Voyages

See the world with Virgin Voyages Planning your next holiday? We’re here to show you why a cruise with Virgin Voyages is a much better option than a classic all-inclusive hotel stay.

Whether an island escape to the Caribbean or a tour around the diverse Mediterranean floats your boat, we can assure you that you’ll have a lot more fun in a hotel out at sea rather than one ashore.



With so many ports on your itinerary list, look forward to waking up to a new adventure each day with a different destination around each corner – a perk you can’t experience on a limiting hotel break.



All the luxury you need comes with you without the need to pack up your bags and keep a sharp timetable on the move.



From five-star service to plenty of irresistible inclusions, here are some of the reasons why we’ll be booking a cruise with Virgin Voyages in 2023…

Soak up the sun at the Aquatic club. Credit: Virgin Voyages

The destination

First and foremost, whether you board Valiant Lady or Scarlet Lady, you’re sure to uncover some incredible places that are less accessible by land.



Instead of investing all your money and time into one area, you could spend one day in the lesser-visited yet wonderous harbour of Tauranga in Australia, before finding yourself in the centre of buzzing Auckland the next.

Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with Virgin Voyages Search cruises

Fun on the waves

Even if you choose not to venture off the ship every day, there’s plenty to keep passengers entertained onboard from a quirky take on Shakespeare plays to lively dance performances and an immersive dinner show with flying acrobats.



If shows aren’t your bag, you can also take advantage of group yoga and meditation classes, work up a sweat in the state-of-the-art gym or enjoy some ‘me time’ in the luxurious spa.

Complimentary dining and drinks

Fine dining is another of Virgin Voyages’ attractions. Make no mistake: your Virgin Voyages' fare Includes 20+ dining options. From steakhouses and Korean BBQ to elaborate brunches and an international food market, any and all eateries are on Virgin Voyages.



You can also stay hydrated with filtered still and sparkling water, non-pressed juices, sodas, teas, or even drip coffee (should you need a little boost) included in the price.



Of course, you are on your holiday, after all, so chances are you’ll fancy something stronger. If you’re nodding your head in agreement, you’ll be pleased to know that Virgin Voyages’ has created a drinks package to suit every pocket.

Board with an appetite. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Rooms with a view

With modern yacht-inspired cabins, could you imagine anything more breathtaking than waking up to rolling turquoise waves and sparkling bays from your window? Sunset views will also reward you in the evenings as you wave goodbye to one city and hello to the next.



For a special occasion, splash out on a Sea terrace room: expect refreshing rain showers and your own balcony hammock.



‘Sea’ you onboard in 2023?