Seaventure is a small ship designed to explore remote harbours and hidden ports of call. Credit: Riviera Travel Sponsored by Riviera Travel

Seek out the geological wonders of Iceland with Riviera Travel We’re here to give you the lowdown on MS Seaventure’s enchanting new Icelandic itinerary setting off next summer…

Head to the land of fire and ice and glide past majestic icebergs and bubbling volcanoes aboard the mighty, arctic-proof Seaventure ship.



Riviera Travel’s Icelandic Adventure Cruise will push off from Iceland’s breath-taking capital, Reykjavik, for a 10-night roundtrip departing August 29, 2023, from £4,599 per person.



Along with world-class feasts, dreamy sea view cabins and magical visits at every port, your cruise is full board so you can put your wallet away…



Better yet, this hassle-free cruise line has got your travel sorted too thanks to return flights and transfers at no extra cost.



As well as offering unbeatable value, there are plenty of fantastical experiences calling your name on this Icelandic circumnavigation. We get excited just mentioning them!



To give you an idea of what makes this tour so special, here’s just a snippet of what lies ahead…

Iceland's diminutive yet dramatic capital, Reykjavik, rewards a visit. Credit: Shutterstock

Bathe in geothermal springs

From mud pools to black lakes and bubbling springs, the volcanic lands of Namaskaro could be yours to discover on this expedition through this mesmerising Nordic Island.



As the pools are verging on boiling point here, you may want to steer away from a swim and just marvel at the natural beauty instead – just as worthwhile.



Although, later during the cruise, you’ll have the opportunity to dip in the outdoor Blue Lagoon geothermal spa – a refreshing and glowing aqua heaven on the best of traveller’s bucket lists.

Roam through charming Icelandic towns

Sleepy fishing villages and historic towns are just a small slither of what makes Iceland so special. With local traditions in different areas and infinite attractions, this Riviera Travel cruise takes you to some unmissable port destinations.



Visit Stykkishholmur’s historic streets hugged by fresh seafood restaurants. Float into the town of Isafjordur and step off Seaventure into the picture-perfect harbour that’s perched between imposing mountain peaks.



Also, look forward to delving into the quaint village of Djupivogur and its coastal front where you can feast your eyes on some unique granite egg statues that represent the local birdlife.

Admire adorable puffins. Credit: Shutterstock

Spot whimsical wildlife

Talking of our feathered friends, you can admire them in all their glory during this Icelandic Adventure cruise when you dive into the birdlife-watching trails in the same verdant settlement of Djupivogur.



After gawping at vocal ducks and beguiling puffins, a rich host of other beaked creatures can be investigated when you visit the frosty Jokulsarlon national park – home to a sweeping glacial lake.



Make sure you keep your eyes peeled for blubbering seals here too!



The Nordic town of Husavik is also a great base to enjoy the company of more marine life such as elusive whales and wintery mammals including reindeer and fuzzy arctic foxes.

Iceland's rugged coastline is defined by numerous stunning fjords. Credit: Shutterstock

Admire fairy-tale fjords and falls

The ultimate cruise to Iceland wouldn’t be complete without voyaging through the picture-perfect fjord land scenery of Iceland. With a passionate guide pointing out icy craters, snow-capped peaks and dramatic deep-descending slopes, the eastern fjords are sure to be a highlight.



This trip will also present you with countless photo opportunities when you're met with thundering waterfalls throughout such as the Godafoss Falls, with fascinating Norse mythology mixed into the shimmering deep waters. On top of a day trip to the mighty Dynjandi waterfall, other remarkable natural sights such as Kirkjufell mountain; the lava fields of Snaefellsnes; and the sand rock stacks from the archipelago of Vestmannaeyjar can also be explored and enjoyed. All told, this cruise really gives you an idyllic introduction to Iceland’s most sought-after sights, natural wonders and quirky charm.