German line A-Rosa’s acclaimed new river ship launched on the Rhine in May. As a hybrid ‘E-Motion’ vessel, A-Rosa Sena can switch from diesel to battery power when approaching a port, enabling it to arrive silently and emission-free.

Built with families and multi-generational groups in mind, A-Rosa Sena is also the only ship on the Rhine to feature four decks of spacious public areas and cabins, plus a sundeck with two pools.



One of the pools is especially for children, and there is also a special kids’ buffet for younger guests, as well as a dedicated area in the A-Rosa Market restaurant where families can eat together.