Ship of the month: A-Rosa Sena
A-ROSA's new river ship – step forward A-Rosa Sena – comes under the World of Cruising spotlight.
German line A-Rosa’s acclaimed new river ship launched on the Rhine in May. As a hybrid ‘E-Motion’ vessel, A-Rosa Sena can switch from diesel to battery power when approaching a port, enabling it to arrive silently and emission-free.
Built with families and multi-generational groups in mind, A-Rosa Sena is also the only ship on the Rhine to feature four decks of spacious public areas and cabins, plus a sundeck with two pools.
One of the pools is especially for children, and there is also a special kids’ buffet for younger guests, as well as a dedicated area in the A-Rosa Market restaurant where families can eat together.
FAST FACTS:
280 guests
140 cabins
70 crew members
5 passenger decks
2 pools
1. CABINS
Standard cabins are a generous 21 m² in size, featuring a separate lounge area with sofa bed, plus a walk-on balcony with space for two chairs. Suites add a walk-in wardrobe and a bathroom with daylight. There are also 12 dedicated family cabins.
2. KIDS' CLUB:
A-Rosa Sena is the first European river ship to feature a dedicated kids’ club. Located next to the family cabins, ‘Treasure Island’ has a pirate theme, with a slide, climbing and cave areas, plus craft corners and a chill-out zone with oversize cushions.
Find your ideal cruise
3. SPA/GYM:
A-Rosa Sena’s extra-large wellness area boasts a Finnish sauna, Jacuzzi, two treatment rooms and a nice grotto with ice fountain. There’s also a gym with smart machines and space for group sessions, and even a cosy relaxation room with a fireplace.
4. POOLS:
In a unique offering for a European river cruise ship, A-Rosa Sena offers a main pool for adults plus a separate children’s pool. Both are located on the expansive sundeck and surrounded by a plentiful supply of loungers and sun umbrellas.
5. RESTAURANTS:
Riverside (above) offers alfresco dining, while the buffet-style A-Rosa Market features local dishes and fresh produce from the ship’s bakery. Alternatively, guests can enjoy dinner in the Pavilion, while Sena Grill is an exclusive steak and seafood restaurant.
6. BARS:
Time for a sundowner? You’ll be spoiled for choice, with options including the Up & Down Bar (above), which is lowered when the ship passes under a bridge.There’s also the Sena Bar and the Captain’s View at the bow of the ship – perfect for pre-dinner cocktails.
