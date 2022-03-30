Will I get sick on a cruise ship? What you need to know about seasickness
Worried about becoming seasick on your next cruise holiday? Here is all you need to know about preventing seasickness on cruises.
The idea of getting seasick on a cruise can be scary for passengers, especially first-time cruisers. However, no matter how daunting it can seem, there are many ways to prepare for and treat seasickness.
The good news is, many modern ships are made with stabilizers to help guests avoid seasickness altogether while various medications and natural remedies can be used by cruisers to treat symptoms to ensure a great time onboard.
Thinking about seasickness may leave you with lots of questions: What is the best medication for seasickness on a cruise? Is it common to get seasick on a cruise? How to prevent seasickness on a cruise ship?
Here is all you need to know about preventing seasickness on your next cruise so you can have an amazing and relaxing time onboard.
All-inclusive cruises alcohol included: Which cruise lines offer all-inclusive and is it worth it?
Cruise packages: What’s included? Who has the best? Are they worth the money?
British Isles cruise tips: Everything you need to know about cruising the UK
Best staterooms on cruise ships: Which cruise lines have the best cabins?
Best rail and sail cruise holidays from the Orient Express to the Rocky Mountaineer
10 smart ways to bag a cruise bargain
Recipe: How to make classic French crêpes at home
Cruiser reveals top tips for sailing as a disabled traveller from cabins to excursions
10 most thrilling ways to take a cruise excursion from submarine to helicopter
5 best adventure cruise excursions from zip-lining in Costa Rica to diving in Tahiti
What is motion sickness?
Motion sickness occurs on a cruise ship when your eyes are visually taking in an unmoving space, but your inner ear senses that your body is moving. This creates confusion and results in feelings of dizziness and nausea.
While it is not especially common to get seasick on a cruise, travellers should prepare themselves in case it does happen. Evaluate if it is a normal occurrence for you on other modes of transportation such as aeroplanes or car rides to get a better idea if you will feel the effects on a cruise.
Passengers can prepare in advance by choosing a destination with relatively calm waters. Transatlantic crossings will bring the roughest waters. Seas will be the best option as there is more land resulting in calm waters for cruise ships.
- READ MORE: Your guide to the Mediterranean - which destination is best for you? -
When is the Mediterranean sea rough?
While the Mediterranean is usually a great option for a relaxing cruise with relatively calm waters, the sea will get a bit rougher in the autumn and winter months, making the spring and summer ideal times to cruise there.
Find your ideal cruise
Best rooms for seasickness on a cruise
For guests worried about experiencing seasickness on a cruise, choosing the right cabin can help significantly.
Cabins lower in the ship will have the best stability which will decrease your chances of feeling motion sickness in your room.
- READ MORE: Outside cabin guide: How to choose the best cabins for your needs -
Accommodation with windows or a balcony can be some of the best rooms to help with seasickness. The ability to look at the horizon whenever you may feel motion sickness can be a great way to resettle yourself.
Taking a walk around the ship with the sea and horizon in sight can also be helpful to keep nausea and dizziness at bay.
Remedies for seasickness on a cruise
Based on your own personal preferences, there are many options to treat seasickness on a cruise.
Some of the best medicine on a cruise can be purchased over the counter. These are a great way to cure seasickness fast and can be bought before your departure or even onboard, with some ships offering them for free.
For those who know they experience extreme seasickness, it can be worth talking to your doctor pre-departure. A patch can be put on your arm to last a few days and treat the symptoms. Remember to get any additional patches if your cruise lasts longer than the patch, though!
- READ MORE: Internet on cruise ships: Which cruise lines have the best Wi-Fi? -
Ginger and peppermint are also great natural remedies for seasickness on a cruise ship. Anything such as teas and candies with these ingredients can work really well as a temporary treatment.
There are also wristbands that use acupressure to cure seasickness. A small bead in the wristband presses against a certain pressure point to alleviate the symptoms which come with motion sickness on a cruise. These are a great, simple option for people of all ages.
Onboard, keep yourself well-rested and hydrated to continue preventing seasickness. Drinking lots of water and eating small amounts of food throughout the day to keep yourself full can help ward off feelings of dizziness.
Use these tips to keep yourself feeling excited and in good shape on your next cruise!
All-inclusive cruises alcohol included: Which cruise lines offer all-inclusive and is it worth it?
Cruise packages: What’s included? Who has the best? Are they worth the money?
Why you should book a luxury cruise holiday
British Isles cruise tips: Everything you need to know about cruising the UK
Best staterooms on cruise ships: Which cruise lines have the best cabins?
Best rail and sail cruise holidays from the Orient Express to the Rocky Mountaineer
10 smart ways to bag a cruise bargain
Indigenous cultures, tropical rainforests & wildlife – explore the Amazon with Seabourn
Rivers of dreams: Complete guide to Europe's greatest waterways & best cruises to take
New itineraries and ship released by Ambassador Cruise Line
Pharaohs & Pyramids
- 7 nights, departs on the 02 Jan 2023
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Ra
- Luxor, Luxor, Qena, + 7 more
View Cruise Deal for updated pricing from the Cruise Line
Pharaohs & Pyramids
- 7 nights, departs on the 03 Oct 2022
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Ra
- Luxor, Luxor, Qena, + 7 more
Pharaohs & Pyramids
- 7 nights, departs on the 22 Aug 2022
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Ra
- Luxor, Luxor, Qena, + 7 more
Portugal's River of Gold
- 7 nights, departs on the 31 Mar 2023
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Torgil
- Porto, Régua, Pinhão, + 9 more
Portugal's River of Gold
- 7 nights, departs on the 04 Nov 2022
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Torgil
- Porto, Régua, Pinhão, + 9 more