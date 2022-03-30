Menu

Credit: Shutterstock

Will I get sick on a cruise ship? What you need to know about seasickness Worried about becoming seasick on your next cruise holiday? Here is all you need to know about preventing seasickness on cruises.

The idea of getting seasick on a cruise can be scary for passengers, especially first-time cruisers. However, no matter how daunting it can seem, there are many ways to prepare for and treat seasickness. The good news is, many modern ships are made with stabilizers to help guests avoid seasickness altogether while various medications and natural remedies can be used by cruisers to treat symptoms to ensure a great time onboard. Thinking about seasickness may leave you with lots of questions: What is the best medication for seasickness on a cruise? Is it common to get seasick on a cruise? How to prevent seasickness on a cruise ship? Here is all you need to know about preventing seasickness on your next cruise so you can have an amazing and relaxing time onboard.

What is motion sickness? Motion sickness occurs on a cruise ship when your eyes are visually taking in an unmoving space, but your inner ear senses that your body is moving. This creates confusion and results in feelings of dizziness and nausea. While it is not especially common to get seasick on a cruise, travellers should prepare themselves in case it does happen. Evaluate if it is a normal occurrence for you on other modes of transportation such as aeroplanes or car rides to get a better idea if you will feel the effects on a cruise. Passengers can prepare in advance by choosing a destination with relatively calm waters. Transatlantic crossings will bring the roughest waters. Seas will be the best option as there is more land resulting in calm waters for cruise ships. - READ MORE: Your guide to the Mediterranean - which destination is best for you? - When is the Mediterranean sea rough? While the Mediterranean is usually a great option for a relaxing cruise with relatively calm waters, the sea will get a bit rougher in the autumn and winter months, making the spring and summer ideal times to cruise there.

Cruise in the Mediterranean during the spring and summer for the calmest seas. Credit: Shutterstock

Best rooms for seasickness on a cruise For guests worried about experiencing seasickness on a cruise, choosing the right cabin can help significantly. Cabins lower in the ship will have the best stability which will decrease your chances of feeling motion sickness in your room. - READ MORE: Outside cabin guide: How to choose the best cabins for your needs - Accommodation with windows or a balcony can be some of the best rooms to help with seasickness. The ability to look at the horizon whenever you may feel motion sickness can be a great way to resettle yourself. Taking a walk around the ship with the sea and horizon in sight can also be helpful to keep nausea and dizziness at bay.

If your known to have bad seasickness or are concerned for your trip, speak to a doctor beforehand to discuss treatment options. Credit: Shutterstock

Remedies for seasickness on a cruise Based on your own personal preferences, there are many options to treat seasickness on a cruise. Some of the best medicine on a cruise can be purchased over the counter. These are a great way to cure seasickness fast and can be bought before your departure or even onboard, with some ships offering them for free. For those who know they experience extreme seasickness, it can be worth talking to your doctor pre-departure. A patch can be put on your arm to last a few days and treat the symptoms. Remember to get any additional patches if your cruise lasts longer than the patch, though! - READ MORE: Internet on cruise ships: Which cruise lines have the best Wi-Fi? - Ginger and peppermint are also great natural remedies for seasickness on a cruise ship. Anything such as teas and candies with these ingredients can work really well as a temporary treatment. There are also wristbands that use acupressure to cure seasickness. A small bead in the wristband presses against a certain pressure point to alleviate the symptoms which come with motion sickness on a cruise. These are a great, simple option for people of all ages. Onboard, keep yourself well-rested and hydrated to continue preventing seasickness. Drinking lots of water and eating small amounts of food throughout the day to keep yourself full can help ward off feelings of dizziness. Use these tips to keep yourself feeling excited and in good shape on your next cruise!