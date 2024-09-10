Sir Richard Branson marries 3 couples onboard Virgin Voyages
Sir Richard Branson married the couples onboard as the cruise line announced wedding packages coming in April 2025
The marriage ceremonies were part of Virgin Voyages' celebration sailings, marking the brand's 50 plus year history.
Three couples said 'I do' onboard with Sir Richard Branson there to officiate.
Brits Ben and Emma exchanged their vows onboard Valiant Lady in The Perch, Virgin Voyages crew members Alejandra and Matias (who met onboard) made it official onboard after their engagement onboard Resilient Lady. Lastly, Danny and Brittany had their ceremony onboard in Ibiza.
The week-long celebrations also included events headlined by Boy George, poolside DJ sets and stargazing with Virgin Atlantic Galactic astronauts.
How to get married onboard Virgin Voyages
This autumn, you can book a wedding for April 2025 and beyond.
The line states "Whether on-board or at sea, couples will have the long-awaited opportunity to tie the knot or celebrate their engagement, honeymoon or vow renewal in style.
"From the blue roofs of Santorini to the sparkling azure waters of Bimini, there are dozens of gorgeous backdrops for couples to choose as their ultimate something blue".
Virgin Voyages has three wedding packages to choose from alongside help from the dedicated crew onboard.
Interested? Enquire here.
Follow us on social media
Caribbean: Harvest Caye, Cozumel & Roatan
- 7 nights, departs on the 14 Feb 2025
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Prima
- + 3 more
Caribbean: Harvest Caye, Cozumel & Roatan
- 7 nights, departs on the 21 Feb 2025
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Prima
- Galveston, Texas, Costa Maya, Harvest Caye, + 3 more
Caribbean: Harvest Caye, Cozumel & Roatan
- 7 nights, departs on the 28 Feb 2025
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Prima
- Galveston, Texas, Costa Maya, Harvest Caye, + 3 more
Caribbean: Harvest Caye, Cozumel & Roatan
- 7 nights, departs on the 07 Mar 2025
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Prima
- Galveston, Texas, Costa Maya, Harvest Caye, + 3 more
Caribbean: Harvest Caye, Cozumel & Roatan
- 7 nights, departs on the 14 Mar 2025
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Prima
- Galveston, Texas, Costa Maya, Harvest Caye, + 3 more