Sir Richard Branson marries 3 couples onboard Virgin Voyages

Sir Richard Branson married the couples onboard as the cruise line announced wedding packages coming in April 2025

The marriage ceremonies were part of Virgin Voyages' celebration sailings, marking the brand's 50 plus year history.

Three couples said 'I do' onboard with Sir Richard Branson there to officiate.

Brits Ben and Emma exchanged their vows onboard Valiant Lady in The Perch, Virgin Voyages crew members Alejandra and Matias (who met onboard) made it official onboard after their engagement onboard Resilient Lady. Lastly, Danny and Brittany had their ceremony onboard in Ibiza.

The week-long celebrations also included events headlined by Boy George, poolside DJ sets and stargazing with Virgin Atlantic Galactic astronauts.