Cruise news / Sir Richard Branson marries 3 couples onboard Virgin Voyages
Ben and Emma say 'I do' onboard. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Sir Richard Branson marries 3 couples onboard Virgin Voyages

Author: Lucy Abbott

Published on:

Updated on:

Sir Richard Branson married the couples onboard as the cruise line announced wedding packages coming in April 2025

The marriage ceremonies were part of Virgin Voyages' celebration sailings, marking the brand's 50 plus year history.

Three couples said 'I do' onboard with Sir Richard Branson there to officiate.

Brits Ben and Emma exchanged their vows onboard Valiant Lady in The Perch, Virgin Voyages crew members Alejandra and Matias (who met onboard) made it official onboard after their engagement onboard Resilient Lady. Lastly, Danny and Brittany had their ceremony onboard in Ibiza.

The week-long celebrations also included events headlined by Boy George, poolside DJ sets and stargazing with Virgin Atlantic Galactic astronauts.

Virgin Voyages Crew members Alejandra and Matias shared stories of how they were destined to have a Virgin wedding. Credit: Virgin Voyages

How to get married onboard Virgin Voyages

This autumn, you can book a wedding for April 2025 and beyond.

The line states "Whether on-board or at sea, couples will have the long-awaited opportunity to tie the knot or celebrate their engagement, honeymoon or vow renewal in style.

"From the blue roofs of Santorini to the sparkling azure waters of Bimini, there are dozens of gorgeous backdrops for couples to choose as their ultimate something blue".

Virgin Voyages has three wedding packages to choose from alongside help from the dedicated crew onboard.

Interested? Enquire here.

About Lucy Abbott

Lucy is a cruise journalist who has sailed on a variety of ships, from expedition to river – with her favourite being expedition cruising.

Lucy is interested in new sustainable ways to cruise as well as how cruising is becoming accessible for all.

She works together with Kaye Holland to keep the World of Cruising website up to date with all the latest cruise news.

View Lucy's profile
