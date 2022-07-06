Six of the best cruises to Mexico
Where are the best places to explore in Mexico? Vicky Mayer discusses the top Mexican cruise destinations that should be on your bucket list.
Number one
Puerto Vallarta
In the foothills of the lush Sierra Madre mountains, this historic port offers cobbled streets lined with elegant colonial buildings, galleries and cafes.
But the main attraction is the stunning beaches – don’t miss the chance to spend a couple of hours at Playa de los Muertos.
Get onboard
Royal Caribbean seven-night ‘Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan’ cruise aboard Navigator of the Seas, round trip from Los Angeles via Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta, departs November 28, 2022, from £511.
5 best adventure cruise excursions from zip-lining in Costa Rica to diving in Tahiti
Bordeaux wine, Mexican ceviche & Estonian beer: Best Princess excursions for food & drink
Where to cruise in Mexico - six of the most alluring ports of call
Competition: Win all-inclusive luxury Caribbean cruise for two worth over £7,500 with Regent Seven Seas - COMPETITION NOW CLOSED
Azamara announces 155-night world cruise 2024 on newest ship Azamara Onward
Disney Cruise Line to return to the Caribbean & Mexico - but you have to wait
Best winter sun cruise destinations from Dubai & the Canaries to Mexico & the Pacific
Day of the Dead: How to Celebrate Mexico’s Haunting Festival in James Bond Style
Virgin Voyages Announces New Cruise Itineraries for Scarlet Lady
The Great Egg Race: Where to Watch Sea Turtles Hatch
Number two
Merida
Accessed from the port of Progreso, this magnificent city is crammed with impressive colonial architecture, and with live music on every corner it’s a pleasure to spend the day here.
- READ MORE: Discover South America: A cruise lover's dream location -
You’ll also find plenty of opportunities to explore the surrounding area, including the Mayan ruins at nearby Uxmal.
Get onboard
Carnival five-night ‘Western Caribbean’ cruise aboard Carnival Breeze, round trip from Galveston via Cozumel and Progreso, departing November 26, 2022, from £188.
Find your ideal cruise
Number three
Cabo San Lucas
At the tip of the Baja Peninsula, Cabo San Lucas is known as a party town but it also has amazing beaches.
- READ MORE: Princess Cruises offers up-to $500 onboard spending money -
And take a boat trip to see El Arco, Cabo’s famous landmark – a natural rock formation in the shape of an arch.
Get onboard
Princess Cruises seven-night ‘Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez’ cruise aboard Diamond Princess, round trip from San Diego via Loreto, La Paz and Cabo San Lucas, departs September 11 2022, from £529.
Number four
Acapulco
In its 1950s heyday, Acapulco was a playground for Hollywood stars. The glamour may have faded a little but Acapulco’s huge crescent-moon bay still packs a punch.
- READ MORE: Three of the best cruises for Elvis Presley fans -
There’s brilliant snorkelling, and don’t forget to call in for cocktails at the legendary Hotel Los Flamingos, perched on a 450ft clifftop.
Get onboard
NCL 12-night ‘Panama Canal’ cruise aboard Norwegian Jewel, from Los Angeles to Colon via Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Acapulco and Puerto Caldera, departs November 12, 2022, from £920.
Number five
Cozumel
This island off the Yucatan Peninsula is where cruise ships dock for Playa del Carmen, Cancun and a wealth of nearby attractions, from Mayan ruins to wildlife reserves.
- READ MORE: Discover themed cruising: Travel through you passions -
If you’re short of time, Cozumel itself offers excellent shopping (and powerfully authentic margaritas).
Get onboard
P&O Cruises 35-night ‘USA & Caribbean’ cruise aboard Ventura, round trip from Southampton via Bermuda, Cozumel, Roatan, Belize, New Orleans, Key West, Miami, Port Canaveral and Ponta Delgarda, departs March 2, 2023, from £2,499.
Number six
Manzanillo
On Mexico’s Pacific coast, lively Manzanillo offers pristine white beaches, rambling mango plantations and great seafood restaurants.
- READ MORE: Why now is the time to set sail with Princess Cruises -
It’s also one of the world’s best destinations to go sport fishing for marlin, red snapper and tuna.
Get onboard
Princess Cruises 10-night ‘Mexican Riviera’ cruise aboard Ruby Princess, round trip from San Francisco via Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas, departs November 22, 2022, from £619.
Get a taste of Oceania's sensational global cuisine with a gourmet recipe
Fred Olsen returns to Scotland for the first time in three years
Scenic Eclipse unveils seven new ultra-luxury voyages
AmaWaterways celebrates 20th anniversary with special rewards
A complete port guide to Las Palmas
Northern Lights, wildlife and sparkling fjords: Discover Princess cruises to Norway
Stars on board: Debbie McGee shares favourite cruise memories
Six smart ways to sleep soundly onboard
Discover themed cruising: Explore the world through your passions
Why you should cruise somewhere new in 2023 - discover Africa and the Indian Ocean
7 Night Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan Cruise
- 7 nights, departs on the 28 Nov 2022
- Royal Caribbean International, Navigator of the Seas
- Los Angeles, California, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, + 2 more
Western Caribbean from Galveston, Tx
- 5 nights, departs on the 26 Nov 2022
- Carnival Cruise Lines, Carnival Breeze
- Galveston, Texas, Cozumel, Progreso, + 1 more
7-Day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez
- 7 nights, departs on the 11 Sept 2022
- Princess Cruises, Diamond Princess
- San Diego, California, Loreto, La Paz, + 2 more
Panama Canal: Cabo & Puerto Vallarta
- 12 nights, departs on the 12 Nov 2022
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Jewel
- Los Angeles, California, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, + 6 more
USA & Caribbean
- 35 nights, departs on the 02 Mar 2023
- P&O Cruises, Ventura
- Southampton, La Coruña, Hamilton, + 12 more