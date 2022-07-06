Search for your ideal Cruise
public Travel Regions
directions_boat Departure Port
calendar_month Departure dates
sailing Cruise line
Advanced Searchadd
Menu
Cruise news / Six of the best cruises to Mexico

Six of the best cruises to Mexico

Author: Vicky Mayer

Published on:

Updated on:

Where are the best places to explore in Mexico? Vicky Mayer discusses the top Mexican cruise destinations that should be on your bucket list.

Number one

Puerto Vallarta

In the foothills of the lush Sierra Madre mountains, this historic port offers cobbled streets lined with elegant colonial buildings, galleries and cafes.

But the main attraction is the stunning beaches – don’t miss the chance to spend a couple of hours at Playa de los Muertos.

Get onboard
Royal Caribbean seven-night ‘Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan’ cruise aboard Navigator of the Seas, round trip from Los Angeles via Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta, departs November 28, 2022, from £511.

Related articles
Wildlife

5 best adventure cruise excursions from zip-lining in Costa Rica to diving in Tahiti
Food & Drink

Bordeaux wine, Mexican ceviche & Estonian beer: Best Princess excursions for food & drink
Ocean Cruising

Where to cruise in Mexico - six of the most alluring ports of call
Competitions

Competition: Win all-inclusive luxury Caribbean cruise for two worth over £7,500 with Regent Seven Seas - COMPETITION NOW CLOSED
News

Azamara announces 155-night world cruise 2024 on newest ship Azamara Onward
News

Disney Cruise Line to return to the Caribbean & Mexico - but you have to wait
Advice and recommendation

Best winter sun cruise destinations from Dubai & the Canaries to Mexico & the Pacific
Ocean Cruising

Day of the Dead: How to Celebrate Mexico’s Haunting Festival in James Bond Style
News

Virgin Voyages Announces New Cruise Itineraries for Scarlet Lady
Advice and recommendation

The Great Egg Race: Where to Watch Sea Turtles Hatch
View more articles

Number two

Merida

Accessed from the port of Progreso, this magnificent city is crammed with impressive colonial architecture, and with live music on every corner it’s a pleasure to spend the day here.

- READ MORE: Discover South America: A cruise lover's dream location -

You’ll also find plenty of opportunities to explore the surrounding area, including the Mayan ruins at nearby Uxmal.

Get onboard
Carnival five-night ‘Western Caribbean’ cruise aboard Carnival Breeze, round trip from Galveston via Cozumel and Progreso, departing November 26, 2022, from £188.

History lovers can explore the fascinating Mayan ruins in Uxmal. Credit: Shutterstock

Find your ideal cruise

Search the best cruises to South America

Search cruises

Number three

Cabo San Lucas

At the tip of the Baja Peninsula, Cabo San Lucas is known as a party town but it also has amazing beaches.

- READ MORE: Princess Cruises offers up-to $500 onboard spending money -

And take a boat trip to see El Arco, Cabo’s famous landmark – a natural rock formation in the shape of an arch.

Get onboard
Princess Cruises seven-night ‘Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez’ cruise aboard Diamond Princess, round trip from San Diego via Loreto, La Paz and Cabo San Lucas, departs September 11 2022, from £529.

Pay a visit to the famed El Arco- one of the natural wonders Mexico boasts. Credit: Shutterstock

Number four

Acapulco

In its 1950s heyday, Acapulco was a playground for Hollywood stars. The glamour may have faded a little but Acapulco’s huge crescent-moon bay still packs a punch.

- READ MORE: Three of the best cruises for Elvis Presley fans -

There’s brilliant snorkelling, and don’t forget to call in for cocktails at the legendary Hotel Los Flamingos, perched on a 450ft clifftop.

Get onboard
NCL 12-night ‘Panama Canal’ cruise aboard Norwegian Jewel, from Los Angeles to Colon via Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Acapulco and Puerto Caldera, departs November 12, 2022, from £920.

Acapulco's bay stretches far and wide, it is certainly a visit-worthy location. Credit: Shutterstock

Number five

Cozumel

This island off the Yucatan Peninsula is where cruise ships dock for Playa del Carmen, Cancun and a wealth of nearby attractions, from Mayan ruins to wildlife reserves.

- READ MORE: Discover themed cruising: Travel through you passions -

If you’re short of time, Cozumel itself offers excellent shopping (and powerfully authentic margaritas).

Get onboard
P&O Cruises 35-night ‘USA & Caribbean’ cruise aboard Ventura, round trip from Southampton via Bermuda, Cozumel, Roatan, Belize, New Orleans, Key West, Miami, Port Canaveral and Ponta Delgarda, departs March 2, 2023, from £2,499.

Cozumel's vibrant streets are lined with inviting shops, so you can enjoy browsing for souvenirs. Credit: Shutterstock

Number six

Manzanillo

On Mexico’s Pacific coast, lively Manzanillo offers pristine white beaches, rambling mango plantations and great seafood restaurants.

- READ MORE: Why now is the time to set sail with Princess Cruises -

It’s also one of the world’s best destinations to go sport fishing for marlin, red snapper and tuna.

Get onboard
Princess Cruises 10-night ‘Mexican Riviera’ cruise aboard Ruby Princess, round trip from San Francisco via Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas, departs November 22, 2022, from £619.

Most recent articles
View more articles
Related Cruises
MXCSL - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - Claire Ward.jpg Photo

7 Night Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan Cruise

  • 7 nights, departs on the 28 Nov 2022
  • Royal Caribbean International, Navigator of the Seas
  • Los Angeles, California, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, + 2 more
From
£361*pp

Western Caribbean from Galveston, Tx

  • 5 nights, departs on the 26 Nov 2022
  • Carnival Cruise Lines, Carnival Breeze
  • Galveston, Texas, Cozumel, Progreso, + 1 more
From
£273 *pp

7-Day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez

  • 7 nights, departs on the 11 Sept 2022
  • Princess Cruises, Diamond Princess
  • San Diego, California, Loreto, La Paz, + 2 more
From
£529 *pp

Panama Canal: Cabo & Puerto Vallarta

  • 12 nights, departs on the 12 Nov 2022
  • Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Jewel
  • Los Angeles, California, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, + 6 more
From
£911 *pp

USA & Caribbean

  • 35 nights, departs on the 02 Mar 2023
  • P&O Cruises, Ventura
  • Southampton, La Coruña, Hamilton, + 12 more
From
£2,399 *pp
View more