Six of the best cruises to Mexico Where are the best places to explore in Mexico? Vicky Mayer discusses the top Mexican cruise destinations that should be on your bucket list.

Number one Puerto Vallarta In the foothills of the lush Sierra Madre mountains, this historic port offers cobbled streets lined with elegant colonial buildings, galleries and cafes. But the main attraction is the stunning beaches – don’t miss the chance to spend a couple of hours at Playa de los Muertos. Get onboard

Royal Caribbean seven-night ‘Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan’ cruise aboard Navigator of the Seas, round trip from Los Angeles via Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta, departs November 28, 2022, from £511.



Number two Merida Accessed from the port of Progreso, this magnificent city is crammed with impressive colonial architecture, and with live music on every corner it’s a pleasure to spend the day here.



You’ll also find plenty of opportunities to explore the surrounding area, including the Mayan ruins at nearby Uxmal.



Carnival five-night ‘Western Caribbean’ cruise aboard Carnival Breeze, round trip from Galveston via Cozumel and Progreso, departing November 26, 2022, from £188.

History lovers can explore the fascinating Mayan ruins in Uxmal. Credit: Shutterstock

Number three Cabo San Lucas At the tip of the Baja Peninsula, Cabo San Lucas is known as a party town but it also has amazing beaches.



Princess Cruises seven-night ‘Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez’ cruise aboard Diamond Princess, round trip from San Diego via Loreto, La Paz and Cabo San Lucas, departs September 11 2022, from £529.

Pay a visit to the famed El Arco- one of the natural wonders Mexico boasts. Credit: Shutterstock

Number four Acapulco In its 1950s heyday, Acapulco was a playground for Hollywood stars. The glamour may have faded a little but Acapulco’s huge crescent-moon bay still packs a punch.



NCL 12-night ‘Panama Canal’ cruise aboard Norwegian Jewel, from Los Angeles to Colon via Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Acapulco and Puerto Caldera, departs November 12, 2022, from £920.

Acapulco's bay stretches far and wide, it is certainly a visit-worthy location. Credit: Shutterstock

Number five Cozumel This island off the Yucatan Peninsula is where cruise ships dock for Playa del Carmen, Cancun and a wealth of nearby attractions, from Mayan ruins to wildlife reserves. - READ MORE: Discover themed cruising: Travel through you passions - If you’re short of time, Cozumel itself offers excellent shopping (and powerfully authentic margaritas). Get onboard

P&O Cruises 35-night ‘USA & Caribbean’ cruise aboard Ventura, round trip from Southampton via Bermuda, Cozumel, Roatan, Belize, New Orleans, Key West, Miami, Port Canaveral and Ponta Delgarda, departs March 2, 2023, from £2,499.

Cozumel's vibrant streets are lined with inviting shops, so you can enjoy browsing for souvenirs. Credit: Shutterstock

Number six Manzanillo On Mexico’s Pacific coast, lively Manzanillo offers pristine white beaches, rambling mango plantations and great seafood restaurants.



It’s also one of the world’s best destinations to go sport fishing for marlin, red snapper and tuna.

Princess Cruises 10-night ‘Mexican Riviera’ cruise aboard Ruby Princess, round trip from San Francisco via Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas, departs November 22, 2022, from £619.