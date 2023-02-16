Six of the best new ship cruises
Whether you're looking to sail near or far, here are the ocean voyages to book on 2023's most exciting new ships
1. Mediterranean magic
Get aboard brand new Viking Saturn this summer for a 10-day ocean adventure. You’ll be sailing from Athens to Venice, with stops along the way to discover the ancient ruins of Olympia, the beautiful walled city of Dubrovnik and the whitewashed villages of Santorini.
A nine night ‘Empires of the Mediterranean’ cruise aboard Viking's Viking Saturn, from Athens to Venice via Santorini, Katakolon, Corfu, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Zadar and Koper, departs October 18, 2023, from £3,890 per person including flights.
2. Northern exposure
Enjoy a magical trip around the Scottish coast on Ambassador Cruise Line’s new ship Ambition. On your journey you’ll see some of Britain’s most stunning scenery – and you’ll even get to explore the remote Faroe Islands, far out in the north Atlantic.
A seven night ‘Scottish Islands, Highlights & Faroes’ cruise aboard Ambition, from Dundee to Liverpool via Lerwick, Faroe Islands, Tobermory and Belfast, departs June 30, 2023, from £569 per person.
3. Greek odyssey
Sail from Athens on Virgin Voyages’ sassy new Resilient Lady and you’ll get to visit some of Greece’s most celebrated islands, including Santorini and Rhodes, with an overnight in Mykonos to enjoy those famous beach parties. Expect lots of sunshine – and plenty of fun on board.
A seven night ‘Greek Island Glow’ cruise aboard Resilient Lady, round trip from Piraeus (Athens) via Santorini, Rhodes, Bodrum and Mykonos, departs June 18, 2023 and costs from £2,308 per person.
4. Viva Venice
Autumn is a great time to enjoy the Med without the crowds, and on this port-filled voyage aboard NCL’s Norwegian Viva you’ll get to experience all the perks of a shiny new ship with the chance to visit Venice, Dubrovnik, Sicily, Corfu and many other great locations too.
A nine night ‘Mediterranean: Italy, Greece & Croatia’ cruise aboard Norwegian Viva, from Civitavecchia (Rome) to Venice via Naples, Palermo, Valletta, Corfu, Dubrovnik and Split, departs October 10, 2023, from £1,587 per person.
5. Caribbean cool
Still feeling the winter blues? Treat yourself to a classic Caribbean cruise this November aboard Marella’s brand new Marella Voyager. And with port stops at dream locations including Antigua, St Lucia and Barbados, you won’t go short of sunshine.
A 15-night ‘Voyage to Barbados’ aboard Marella Voyager, from Palma de Mallorca to Bridgetown via Gibraltar, Las Palmas, Antigua, St Maarten, Guadeloupe and St Lucia, departs October 28, 2023, from £1,978 per person including flights.
6. American dream
Autumn is the time to see the US and Canadian east coast in all its red-and-gold glory. You can also enjoy the luxury of Oceania’s brand new Vista, as well as experiencing the bright lights of New York, Boston and Quebec City.
A 11-night ‘Autumn Vistas’ cruise aboard Oceania Vista, from New York to Montreal via Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor, Saint John, Sydney, Saguenay and Quebec City, departs September 18, 2023, from £5,869 per person.
