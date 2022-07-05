Search for your ideal Cruise
public Travel Regions
directions_boat Departure Port
calendar_month Departure dates
sailing Cruise line
Advanced Searchadd
Menu
Cruise news / Six smart ways to sleep soundly onboard
Credit: Shutterstock

Six smart ways to sleep soundly onboard

Author: Vicky Mayer

Published on:

Updated on:

Having a good night's sleep is key to getting the most enjoyment out of your cruising experience. So that's why we've compiled some top tips to keep you well-rested and ready for fun.

Number one

All ships’ deck plans are online, so take a good look at your cabin before you book. What’s above, below and next-door?

Unless you’re a total night owl, you won’t want to be near a theatre or club. Avoid rooms right next to the lift, and try to find one at the end of a corridor, where you won’t be disturbed by latecomers passing your door

Number two

We all love a cabin with a balcony, but if you’re a sensitive sleeper, an inside cabin might be a better bet.

With no morning sunshine coming in through the curtains, you’ll sleep for longer and you’ll save £££s into the bargain. Result!

Related articles
Advice and recommendation

Cruiser reveals top tips for sailing as a disabled traveller from cabins to excursions
News

LIVE: Entry, vaccine & testing requirements for popular holiday destinations
Advice and recommendation

Living on a cruise liner: Can I stay on a cruise ship full time?
Advice and recommendation

Testing scrapped for double jabbed travellers - latest travel rules explained
News

All countries removed from UK red list as cruises cancelled - what it means for you
News

Cruises cancelled as red list changes and new travel rules launch - latest cruise advice
Advice and recommendation

Solo cruises: Top tips for cruising alone from romance & friends to safety & dining
News

'Go book' foreign holidays says Transport Secretary - what you must do before travelling
Advice and recommendation

Book cruises for 2022 now amid 'unprecedented demand' - what to expect next year
Advice and recommendation

Jane McDonald's top cruise tips - what mistakes to avoid on a cruising holiday
View more articles

Number three

If you suffer from sea sickness, try to book a cabin on a lower deck in the middle of the ship.

That way you’ll get the smoothest journey and the best chance of a restful night’s sleep. And read our guide to the best sea sickness pills to stay happy and healthy on your cruise.

- READ MORE: What you need to know about sea sickness -

Number four

Even a small amount of light or noise can stop you sleeping, so if you’re serious about getting your 40 winks, wear an eye mask and earplugs (the silicone type are much more effective than foam or wax).

It won’t be your most seductive look ever, but you’ll soon wonder how you ever managed without them.

Sleep peacefully when you use an eye mask and ear-plugs. Credit: Shutterstock

Find your ideal cruise

Search the best cruises with Seabourn

Search cruises

Number five

Not too hard and not too soft, the perfect pillow makes all the difference.

- READ MORE: What you need to take with you on a cruise holiday -

But no two sleepers (or pillows) are quite the same, so ask your steward to find one that suits you. Most ships will do this at no extra charge.

Number six

Try using a sleeping app. We like Slumber, which offers various ways to help you nod off, from meditations and bedtime stories to sleep-inducing soundscapes such as rain or the sound of the sea. It’s free for 10 episodes, then US$60 per year for full access (slumber.fm).

Tranquil sleeping apps can help you nod off and get that essential restful slumber. Credit: Shutterstock
Most recent articles
View more articles
Related Cruises
BBBGI - Bridgetown - Boardwalk -© The Club Barbados, Elite Island Resorts.jpg Photo

14-Day Exotic Caribbean Isles

  • 14 nights, departs on the 04 Feb 2024
  • Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
  • Bridgetown, Port Elizabeth, Bequia, Saint Pierre, + 10 more
From
£5,299*pp

14-Day Alaska Glaciers, Fjords & Inside Passage

  • 14 nights, departs on the 12 Aug 2022
  • Seabourn, Seabourn Odyssey
  • Vancouver, British Columbia, Ketchikan, Alaska, Sitka, Alaska, + 11 more
From
£6,499 *pp

21-Day Holy Lands & Aegean Allure

  • 21 nights, departs on the 03 Sept 2023
  • Seabourn, Seabourn Encore
  • Piraeus, Livadi, Nisos Serifos, Ermoupoli, Syra, + 21 more
From
£9,499 *pp

7-Day Mediterranean Mystique

  • 7 nights, departs on the 05 Nov 2023
  • Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
  • Civitavecchia, Portovenere, Bastia, + 5 more
From
£3,799 *pp

7-Day Aegean Allure

  • 7 nights, departs on the 17 Sept 2023
  • Seabourn, Seabourn Encore
  • Piraeus, Spetses, Agios Nikólaos, Kríti, + 6 more
From
£3,799 *pp
View more