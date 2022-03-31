Search for your ideal Cruise
Where would you like to go?
Departure dates
Cruise type
Cruise line
Menu
Cruise news / Are you allowed to smoke on cruise ships? Rules for smokers explained and which lines are best

Are you allowed to smoke on cruise ships? Rules for smokers explained and which lines are best

Author: Susan Johnson

Published on:

Can you smoke on a cruise ship? Whether you hate the thought of being exposed to cigarette smoke or you are a smoker, this might be one question that’s constantly bothering you before getting onboard a cruise.

The smoking policy on cruise ships varies depending on the cruise lines. Generally, cruise ships do allow smoking onboard.

However, in most cases, you are only allowed to smoke onboard in a few designated areas. For instance, you can’t smoke in cruise ship restaurants or cabins, and smoking on balconies is a definite no due to the fire hazard.

While a lot of people prefer no smoking cruise ships, guests are free to smoke in designated smoking areas.

After all, when 15 percent of adults in the UK regularly smoke, banning smoking from cruise ships altogether wouldn’t be practical or profitable.

Related articles
Advice and recommendation

Your guide to Carnival Cruise Line – what you need to know
Advice and recommendation

Cruise packing list template: What to take on a cruise holiday
Advice and recommendation

Will I get sick on a cruise ship? What you need to know about seasickness
Advice and recommendation

All-inclusive cruises alcohol included: Which cruise lines offer all-inclusive and is it worth it?
Advice and recommendation

Cruise packages: What’s included? Who has the best? Are they worth the money?
Advice and recommendation

British Isles cruise tips: Everything you need to know about cruising the UK
Advice and recommendation

Best staterooms on cruise ships: Which cruise lines have the best cabins?
Ocean Cruising

Best rail and sail cruise holidays from the Orient Express to the Rocky Mountaineer
Advice and recommendation

10 smart ways to bag a cruise bargain
Ocean Cruising

Recipe: How to make classic French crêpes at home
View more articles

Is there a smoking area on cruise ships?

Yes! Almost all cruise ships feature designated smoking areas that are tucked away from (and easily avoidable for) non-smokers. Once you board a cruise ship, you will be given a copy of the deck plan that highlights useful areas such as toilets, lifts and smoking areas.

If you wish to enjoy a virtually smoke-free cruise, your best bet is to make a mental note of where the smoking areas are, so you can easily avoid them.

- READ MORE: Internet on cruise ships: Which cruise lines have best Wi-Fi? -

Can you smoke on a cruise ship balcony?

The simple answer to this question is “No.” While a few smokers dislike the idea of walking to the smoking area every time, non-smokers often worry about second-hand smoke making its way into their balcony from the one next door.

Additionally, safety is a huge concern. With no staff members around, it would be hard to ensure the cigarettes are properly extinguished if smoking on a cruise ship balcony were allowed. There also exist fears that smokers might throw cigarette butts overboard, polluting the ocean.

For these reasons, smoking on cruise ship balconies is banned by most cruise lines, except one. Costa Cruises is perhaps the only cruise line in the world that allows smoking on private balconies.

Costa Cruises is the only line to allow smoking on private balconies. Credit: Shutterstock

Find your ideal cruise

Search the best cruises

Search cruises

Who is Costa Cruises?

An Italian cruise line owned by the Carnival Corporation, Costa Cruises offers value-added services that are popular among families, young cruisers and groups.

The line has a relaxed smoking policy, allowing guests to smoke on their balconies. Nevertheless, smoking in cabins isn’t allowed.

- READ MORE: How fast do cruise ships go? Amazing cruising facts and figures -

The ship features additional smoking areas and almost all bars on the top deck have ashtrays.

Costa Cruises also have a space called “Cigar Lounge,” where passengers are allowed to smoke cigars, cigarettes and pipes.

Plan ahead whether you'd like to smoke onboard or want to stay away from smoking areas. Credit: Shutterstock

Smoking Policies for Major Cruise Lines

Carnival Cruise Line

Cigarette smoking is allowed only in designated areas within Carnival’s casinos, nightclubs and bars. There are also designated exterior open deck areas where cigar and pipe smoking are permitted.

Celebrity Cruises

Guests can only smoke in designated outdoor areas on Celebrity Cruises. This does vary by ship.

- READ MORE: Celebrity Cruises looks beyond for 2022 - what to expect -

Holland America Line

Smoking is allowed on the starboard side of the Sea View Bar/Pool, the Oak Room on Noordam, and the Sports Deck forward and starboard side on other cruises. Furthermore, smoking is permitted in all casinos with Holland America Line, except in Oosterdam, Eurodam, Zuiderdam and Westerdam.

Norwegian cruise ship passengers can smoke in designated areas. Credit: Shutterstock

Norwegian Cruise Line

Can you smoke on a Norwegian Cruise Ship? Yes, in designated areas on open decks, casinos for players and cigar bars. However, a slightly different smoking policy exists for a few of the ships. For instance, Garden Villa passengers can smoke in their private gardens or sun decks.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Cigarette smoking is only permitted in designated areas within the Connoisseur Club and the outdoor pool. You are also allowed to smoke in Horizon Lounge on Seven Seas Voyager and Seven Seas Mariner. The Connoisseur Club allows cigar and pipe smoking.

- READ MORE: Inside Norwegian Cruise Line's new ship Norwegian Prima -

Royal Caribbean International

All Royal Caribbean ships permit smoking in designated areas of the open decks. Casino Royale allows smoking, with a few exceptions of voyages departing from the UK and Australia. Cigar and pipe smoking are permitted in cigar bars, found on Freedom-class and Voyager-class ships.

Most recent articles
Advice and recommendation

Your guide to Carnival Cruise Line – what you need to know
News

A right royal christening - Dutch style!
Competitions

Competition: Win a 10-day Swan Hellenic cruise to Antarctica for two worth over £14,000
Advice and recommendation

Cruise packing list template: What to take on a cruise holiday
Advice and recommendation

Will I get sick on a cruise ship? What you need to know about seasickness
Advice and recommendation

All-inclusive cruises alcohol included: Which cruise lines offer all-inclusive and is it worth it?
Competitions

Competition: Win a Cunard 7-night Atlantic Coast and Iberia cruise worth over £2,500 with ROL Cruise
Advice and recommendation

Cruise packages: What’s included? Who has the best? Are they worth the money?
Luxury

Why you should book a luxury cruise holiday
Advice and recommendation

British Isles cruise tips: Everything you need to know about cruising the UK
View more articles
Related Cruises
EGLXR - Luxor - Columns by Night.jpg Photo

Pharaohs & Pyramids

  • 7 nights, departs on the 21 Jan 2023
  • Viking River Cruises, Viking Osiris
  • Luxor, Luxor, Qena, + 7 more
From
£6,495*pp

Heart of the Delta

  • 7 nights, departs on the 29 Apr 2023
  • Viking River Cruises, Viking Mississippi
  • New Orleans, Louisiana, Darrow, Louisiana, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, + 5 more
From
£4,990 *pp

Ancient Adriatic Treasures

  • 14 nights, departs on the 27 Aug 2022
  • Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Sky
  • Istanbul, Istanbul, Çanakkale, + 12 more
From
£6,290 *pp

Far East & Alaska

  • 36 nights, departs on the 15 Apr 2023
  • Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Orion
  • Hong Kong, Hong Kong, , + 33 more
From
£13,490 *pp

Comfort Across The Canal

  • 16 nights, departs on the 21 Dec 2023
  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Grandeur
  • Miami, Florida, , Georgetown, Grand Cayman, + 14 more
From
£7,659 *pp
View more