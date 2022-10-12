Menu

Snap up your 2023 holiday with Norwegian Cruise Line We will all need a well-deserved break in the coming year, but some of us need that little extra push to take it, so here’s some of our best-loved Norwegian Cruise Line itineraries to tempt you.

With 2022 escaping very soon, why not make some holiday plans for the year ahead? Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) offers 40 percent savings on all cruises and fly-cruises plus the option to upgrade from £149 to receive ALL applicable packages including Premium Beverages and Speciality Dining.



You could be spending a fresh new summer in the Mediterranean or treating yourself to a healing getaway in Asia; the opportunities are endless with NCL’s 2023 sailings.



Covering a vast area of the globe in just three different sailings, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for here…

Jamaica is the Caribbean island where people flock, as its most famous son Bob Marley once sung, “to feel all right”. Credit: Shutterstock

7-Day Caribbean: Great Stirrup Cay & Cozumel

A picture-perfect paradise is waiting just around the corner on this one-week trip around the sun-kissed Caribbean.



From December 2022 to March 2023, you can bag an irresistible balcony stateroom from just £1,400 per person (based on 29 January 2023 sailing), an unbeatable price for constant sea views when and where you want them.



Even better, you’ll be joining Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, Norwegian Prima, onboard for one of her first sailings to this exotic region, first dipping into Mexico’s top diving hotspot in Cozumel.



Just resting off the Yucatan Peninsula, you’ll be swamped with captivating coral reefs, giant sea turtles and tropical fish – all in an underwater world that will give you visually breath-taking memories lasting a lifetime.



Also make a splash in vibrant Jamaica, nearby Ocho Rios Dunn’s River Falls. Here, cascading waterfalls flow gracefully out into the sea – a sight that just shouldn’t be missed.



Then sum up the day in Fern Gully’s lush winding land of tall tree canopies, countless fern species and vibrating hummingbirds. Last but certainly not least, is a visit to the destination we all dream about: the Bahamas. Hop off Norwegian Prima in Great Stirrup Cay and get ready for a full day of, well, whatever your heart desires! Unwind in a private beachfront cabana. Leap along the white powder beaches. Cool off in the crystal waters or float out into the horizon on a kayak. Oh, and no island paradise would be complete without a hearty island buffet.

9-Day Mediterranean: Italy, France & Spain

Ahhh the Med! Between May to August 2023, you can enjoy a balcony cabin from just £1,860 per person (based on 16 May 2023 sailing). You really get your money’s worth too as each day explores a new port with no days just travelling out at sea – giving you plenty of opportunity to stretch your legs and see something new each time.



One moment you’ll be lapping up the sun and enjoying quirky Antonio Gaudi mosaics (departing from Barcelona), and then, before you know it, you’ll be whisked away on Norwegian Epic to Cannes for mesmerising views of the French Riviera like nowhere else.



Who knows, you may even spot a celeb or two in this mega-rich hub – iconic for star sightings…



Next up, you’ll be adrift overnight in the Tuscan region of Livorno – an oasis for Renaissance lovers thanks to its abundance of fortifications such as the Cathedral of San Francesco, built with a helping hand by the Renaissance master Inigo Jones.



Then sail off into the sunset and be greeted by Rome – not forgetting the cliché saying, “When in Rome, do as the Romans do”. Now you may not be able to attend a fierce gladiator battle or chariot race, but you can certainly unpack the thousands of years of history that this Italian jewel hosts.



Head to one of the many coliseums that used to host these events or indulge in what the locals do now and visit an open-air market for an authentic Italian adventure. Even head around the imposing and magical Michelangelo Fort – a few footsteps within your port of Civitavecchia.



The Italian treasures aren’t up yet, sail along the Amalfi Coast for pizza and pasta in Naples before cruising into Sardinia where beautiful limestone buildings and giant watchtowers await.



Before your itinerary settles in lively Ibiza, take a break from history and venture down to the Lonja Fish Market or to the Palma Aquarium in Majorca.

Take a stroll down Barcelona's most famous street, lively Las Ramblas. Credit: Shutterstock

11-Day Asia: Singapore, Thailand & Vietnam to Bangkok

All aboard Norwegian Jewel on December 11, 2023, for an 11-day voyage into the best of what Asia has to offer from a worthy £2,640 per person with a luxurious balcony stateroom.



After gawping at the super-tall Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, you’ll embark on a journey to another Malaysian gem – this time notorious for its mangrove lagoons in the Kilim Karst Geoforest Park of Langkawi. If you dare, you can even brave a walk across the renowned sky bridge 2,300 feet above sea level; you’ll get some great pics and even better bragging rights!



Iconic Phuket is next on your list, thriving with bustling night markets, it’s hard not to miss the 45-metre-tall Big Buddha Statue: a bucket list attraction for any passionate travellers.



Before two days roaming through Singapore’s sights including the breath-taking National Orchid Garden, fill your tummy up with traditional Malaysian street food in Penang.



Wood-fired wok noodles, spicy soups and authentic Cendol (an ice-cold coconut and jelly delicacy) will be on offer within an endless line of hawker stalls. The best part is, it’s dirt cheap so don’t just expect to pick up one dish… To book visit ncl.com or call on 0333 336 1598 today.

One night in Bangkok and the world's your oyster...