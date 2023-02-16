South America's top 5 reasons to cruise in paradise

Menu

From Santiago to Buenos Aires, make your next cruise a vibrant and joyful one to South America with Princess Cruises. Nowhere else in the world will you find such a variety of things to see, do and explore. Whether you’re stepping back in time to the authentic adobe homes which once belonged to the Incas in Pisco or you’re admiring the playful Gentoo penguins on the Falkland Islands, you are guaranteed to be impressed. What’s more, by cruising with Princess Cruises you can enjoy a wide variety of immersive shore excursions to dive into South America headfirst. So, read on to discover the top five reasons to cruise to South America with Princess Cruises. Warning – you may have an uncontrollable urge to book a cruise afterwards…

1. Depart from either Buenos Aires or Santiago For us, it’s like choosing your favourite child, as both Buenos Aires and Santiago are rich in culture, impressive landscapes and memorable experiences. Luckily for you, Princess Cruises’ South America itineraries depart from both Buenos Aires and Santiago, so you are guaranteed to get off to the best start. Also known as the ‘Paris of the South’, Buenos Aires possesses a strong European background, so you will feel right at home (with the welcome addition of a warm climate). So, café hop in the Parisian-style cafeterias or follow the sultry tunes of the tango to feel the spirit of Buenos Aires during your visit. Santiago, also known as the gateway to Chile’s central valley, is equally impressive featuring an abundance of UNESCO Heritage Sites for you to tick off your list. Nestled between rolling hills, the city has countless points of interest, but we recommend visiting the Maritime Museum to get a feel for Santiago’s history as well as take in stunning views of the city and ocean, thanks to the museum’s hilltop position. More must-do activities in Santiago include the Cerros/Funicular, where you can ride to the top of 45 hills and admire fabulous views of the ocean.

2. Explore South America by land and sea If a cruise to South America simply isn’t enough for you and you want to balance your time at sea and on land, then look no further than Princess Cruises’ South America Cruisetours. These Cruisetours come in the form of five to six-night land tours in South America which allow you to enjoy an in-depth journey. Take Iguazu Falls for example, where Princess Cruises offers a remarkable land tour. Stand in awe and gaze at a waterfall that is both taller and wider than Niagara Falls – ensure you snap a picture which is guaranteed to get hundreds of Facebook likes. Alternatively, Princess Cruises also offers a Machu Picchu Explorer Cruisetour itinerary, where you can see multiple UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Peru – talk about efficiency. Start by taking a magical tour of the ancient fortresses in Cusco, the Incan capital, then experience the memorable architecture of the Historic Center of Lima – can we come too?

3. An overnight stay in Rio de Janeiro This overnight stay is well worth its own point – after all, it’s Rio de Janeiro! Princess Cruises includes an overnight stay in Rio de Janeiro so you can explore the vibrance of this port both day and night. Don’t be afraid if a wild passion possesses you during your trip here, this city tends to have this kind of effect on people. Feel the beating heart of the city as it comes alive in the evening (after watching the beautiful sunset) with lively music flowing from an array of friendly bars and restaurants. We don’t even know where to start when it comes to explaining all you can see and do in Rio De Janeiro, but perhaps the most impressive thing to do is admire the grand stature of Christ the Redeemer. Measuring 38 metres, the statue has been standing over Rio de Janeiro for nearly 100 years and is well worth the visit (did you know the statue is two-thirds the height of New York’s Statue of Liberty?) What’s more, for the best views over the city, ensure you visit Sugarloaf Mountain and for an impressive forest landscape pay a visit to Tijuca National Park, with rainforest spanning over 8,000 acres.

4. Witness the beauty of Cape Horn With Princess Cruises, you can embark on a cruise that visits both South America and Alaska – with Cape Horn being a scenic cruising spot you can enjoy if you opt for one of these sailings. So, we can say with confidence that Cape Horn, the southernmost tip of South America, will be one of the most impressive places you will ever cruise through as you enjoy the same views that the earliest explorers discovered a long time ago. Did you know that sailors who successfully sailed Cape Horn enjoyed countless perks – including wearing a gold hoop earring to showcase their journey? Even if wearing a singular earring isn’t your thing, you can enjoy the vast landscape throughout your sailing of Cape Horn and feel like true explorers. From spotting wildlife to seeing the Amalia Glacier, it is a place to remember – all from the comfort of your Princess Cruises ship of course.

5. The best place to see penguins What’s a cruise without some wonderful wildlife to spot along the way? Take Puerto Madryn in Argentina – which is known for the Tombo National Reserve, the largest breeding ground for birds and mammals in South America. In this reserve, you can experience the once-in-a-lifetime act of a staggering 400,000 penguins gathering to breed and welcome in a new generation. What’s more, this breed of penguin, the Magellanic, can swim at speeds of up to 15 miles per hour, live up to 30 years in the wild and were first spotted by Magellan’s sailors in 1520 – impressive much? For more penguin fun, Puntas Arenas in Chile boasts the Los Pinguinos National Monument, which protects more than 120,000 penguins plus a small colony of sea lions. In fact, Princess Cruises offers an excursion to this very reserve – and brings you there by speedboat. How about this for your next adventure then? Try something new and travel further with Princess Cruises.