Menu

Spirit of Adventure - at a glance guide Experience the brand-new boutique cruise ship, Spirit of Adventure.

She’s the beautiful sister to Spirit of Discovery but has a whole host of surprises of her own, including a variety of exciting new restaurants and contemporary artworks and décor.

Spirit of Adventure includes an exciting new lineup of speciality restaurants, all included at no extra charge. This includes Amalfi, our first-ever Italian venue. It is joined by Khukuri House, the world’s first-ever Nepalese restaurant at sea. This is in addition to the main Dining Room, Grill restaurant, and all-new Supper Club.

This is our guide to Saga Cruises ship Spirit of Adventure.

Spirit of Adventure – ship facts 987 Guests

540 Crew

Built-in 2020

6 Lifts

10 Passenger Decks

2 Pools Luxury cabins, with a balcony for every guest The new ship's cabins offer luxury and style, with vibrant new designs in all the grades. At an average of 215 square feet, they're some of the most generously-sized cabins on the ocean wave. Beautifully boutique, each one has a balcony as standard. This even includes single cabins, which are also stunningly designed and spacious.

Click on the image below to explore Spirit of Adventure

Spirit Of Adventure - At a glance

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Standard Cabin with Balcony Spirit of Adventure’s stunning cabins have been designed by top design firm AD Associates. Standard cabins are a generously-sized 215 square feet, with a classic boutique feel. Best of all, all have their own private balcony, for your own outside space at sea. Deluxe Cabin with Balcony Offering even more boutique luxury, Spirit of Adventure’s Deluxe cabins are larger and with more features such as a walk-in wardrobe. Their guest balconies are also larger, for more private outside space. Suite with Balcony Upgrade to a Mid-Ship Suite for the luxury of more personal space, up to 462 square feet. You’ll also enjoy a living and dining area, walk-in wardrobe and a bath. And of course a package of added benefits, such as butler service, pre-dinner canapes, afternoon tea service in your Suite, a coffee machine and more. The Dining Room The Dining Room is Spirit of Adventure's main restaurant. Whether you can go for breakfast, lunch or dinner, you can expect the very finest in both British and International cuisine from our team of expert chefs. Enjoy an ever-changing menu of luxurious dishes cooked to the highest standard, often using freshly sourced local ingredients from the ports visited through your cruise. The Grill The Grill offers a more relaxed and social dining experience. Indulge in the same dinner menu as The Dining Room on formal evenings, or visit for a sumptuous buffet breakfast and bespoke lunchtime menu. The adjoining Verandah offers the best in alfresco dining. Enjoy the same dining choices but with beautiful views across the ocean. And, in good weather, it's the place to enjoy barbecues out on deck. The Khukuri House The first of the speciality restaurants onboard Spirit of Adventure is also a first for Saga — a Nepalese restaurant at sea! Inspired by the Ghurka heritage in our home town of Folkestone, Khukuri House will feature dishes with a combination of flavours and cooking styles from Nepal. Amalfi In contrast to Khukuri House, Amalfi is our Italian speciality restaurant offering high-end Italian cuisine. Look forward to a mouth-watering menu of Mediterranean dishes, plus locally-sourced fish and meats purchased in port that day, each given an Italian twist. The Supper Club Another first for us, the Supper Club offers cabaret-style evening events with delicious menu choices to accompany. Just one of the four bars on board Spirit of Adventure, you can visit for pre-dinner drinks or book a table for dinner and stay all night, enjoying music and cocktails until late. Offering a mix of international dining, entertainment and dancing, its an intimate and exciting jazz club with its own ambience. The Lido In the centre of the ship, The Lido is the main outside space. It is a beautiful area with a generously-sized swimming pool, twin hot tubs, and plenty of sun loungers and shaded areas. Enjoy fish and chips, ice cream and drinks from the bar, all waiter served to you, and simply relax while enjoying a taste of the British seaside. Britannia Lounge The Britannia Lounge offers the most impressive views throughout the ship with panoramic windows overlooking the front of Spirit of Adventure. During the day the Britannia Lounge is the venue for specialist talks from guest speakers along with demonstrations and classes. Or if you prefer, you can simply order a drink and relax while admiring the spectacular views. In the evening it comes alive with music for dancing and live performances. The Spa For total relaxation, head to the ship's serene spa. Here you can enjoy a dip in the 200 sqft hydrotherapy pool, relax in the infrared sauna or in the steam room, or indulge in a treatment in one of our six treatment rooms.

Find your ideal cruise Search the best Saga cruise deals here Search cruises

Inside Spirit of Adventure

Luxury cabins, with a balcony for every guest Our new ship's cabins offer luxury and style, with vibrant new designs in all the grades. At an average of 215 square feet, they're some of the most generously-sized cabins on the ocean wave. Beautifully boutique, each one has a balcony as standard. This even includes single cabins, which are also stunningly designed and spacious.

Spirit of Adventure - Standard Cabin with Balcony Spirit of Adventure’s stunning cabins have been designed by top design firm AD Associates. Standard cabins are a generously-sized 215 square feet, with a classic boutique feel. Best of all, all have their own private balcony, for your own outside space at sea.

Deluxe with Balcony Offering even more boutique luxury, Spirit of Adventure’s Deluxe cabins are larger and with more features such as a walk-in wardrobe. Their guest balconies are also larger, for more private outside space.

Suite with Balcony Upgrade to a Mid-Ship Suite for the luxury of more personal space, up to 462 square feet. You’ll also enjoy a living and dining area, walk-in wardrobe and a bath. And of course a package of added benefits, such as a butler service, pre-dinner canapes, afternoon tea service in your Suite, a coffee machine and more.

The Dining Room The Dining Room is Spirit of Adventure's main restaurant. Whether you join us for breakfast, lunch or dinner, you can expect the very finest in both British and International cuisine from our team of expert chefs. Enjoy an ever-changing menu of luxurious dishes cooked to the highest standard, often using freshly sourced local ingredients from the ports visited through your cruise.



The Grill The Grill offers a more relaxed and social dining experience. Indulge in the same dinner menu as The Dining Room on formal evenings, or visit for a sumptuous buffet breakfast and bespoke lunchtime menu. The adjoining Verandah offers the best in alfresco dining. Enjoy the same dining choices but with beautiful views across the ocean. And, in good weather, it's the place to enjoy barbecues out on deck.

The Khukuri House The first of our speciality restaurants onboard Spirit of Adventure is also a first for us — a Nepalese restaurant at sea! Inspired by the Ghurka heritage in our home town of Folkestone, Khukuri House will feature dishes with a combination of flavours and cooking styles from Nepal.

Amalfi In contrast to Khukuri House, Amalfi is our Italian speciality restaurant offering high-end Italian cuisine. Look forward to a mouth-watering menu of Mediterranean dishes, plus locally-sourced fish and meats purchased in port that day, each given an Italian twist.

The Supper Club Another first for us, the Supper Club offers cabaret style evening events with delicious menu choices to accompany. Just one of the four bars on board Spirit of Adventure, you can visit for pre dinner drinks or book a table for dinner and stay all night, enjoying music and cocktails until late. Offering a mix of international dining, entertainment and dancing, its an intimate and exciting jazz club with its own ambience.

One of the biggest features is just how much outside space there is to enjoy. You can walk in the fresh air along the full wraparound promenade and later, why not watch the sun set while sipping a cocktail on the Terrace, an elegant secret garden overlooking the ship’s aft.

The Lido In the centre of the ship, The Lido is the main outside space. It is a beautiful area with a generously-sized swimming pool, twin hot tubs, and plenty of sun loungers and shaded areas. Enjoy fish and chips, ice cream and drinks from the bar, all waiter served to you, and simply relax while enjoying a taste of the British seaside.

Brittania Lounge The Britannia Lounge offers the most impressive views throughout the ship with panoramic windows overlooking the front of Spirit of Adventure. During the day the Britannia Lounge is the venue for specialist talks from guest speakers along with demonstrations and classes. Or if you prefer, you can simply order a drink and relax while admiring the spectacular views. In the evening it comes alive with music for dancing and live performances.

We know how important healthy living can be. That's why Spirit of Adventure has a range of well-being services, including spa and beauty treatments, bespoke fitness programmes, yoga classes and much more. The Spa For total relaxation, head to the ship's serene spa. Here you can enjoy a dip in the 200 sqft hydrotherapy pool, relax in the infrared sauna or in the steam room, or indulge in a treatment in one of our six treatment rooms.