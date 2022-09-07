Menu

Spirit of Discovery - at a glance guide Experience the boutique cruise ship, Spirit of Discovery.



This is our guide to Saga Cruises ship Spirit of Discovery. Spirit of Discovery – ship facts 987 Guests

540 Crew

Built-in 2019

6 Lifts

10 Passenger Decks

2 Pools Luxury cabins, with a balcony for every guest At the heart of every luxury boutique hotel are the bedrooms: your own haven to relax while enjoying your own personal space. And with an average floor plan of 215 square feet as standard, there’s quite a bit of space to enjoy. Taking their design cues from some of London’s top hotels, each cabin has been styled to showcase the best in contemporary, yet classic British design. And in what is one of the ship’s most distinctive features, every cabin has a balcony, giving you your own outside space too.

Click on the image below to explore Spirit of Discovery

Spirit Of Adventure - At a glance

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Standard Cabin with Balcony The ship's cabins are your very own space aboard Spirit of Discovery, and with an average floor plan of 215 square feet, you’ll have quite a bit of space to enjoy in our standard cabins! Best of all, enjoy your very own private balcony. Deluxe Cabin with Balcony Offering more space with 350 square feet of accommodation and extra facilities including a walk in wardrobe, they are also higher up on the ship, for better views and access to all of the ship's facilities. Suite with Balcony Offering more personal space – up to 462 square feet per cabin – these Suites add living and dining areas with elegant sofas and bespoke furniture, while the adjoining bathroom impresses with twin sinks, and shower and separate bathtub. You’ll even get to enjoy butler service, along with extra inclusions such as a personal espresso machine and much more. The Club Recalling the famous music lounges of the 1950s, The Club by Jools combines sumptuous cocktails and dining with live music. The cuisine rivals the world’s best supper clubs, with classic starters such as Retro Tiger Prawn Cocktail and Baked Three Onion Soup. Among the sumptuous mains, you can experience Jools’ Signature Dishes; New York Striploin Steak, Tomahawk Steak, Roast Rack of Lamb, Berkshire Porterhouse Pork Steak, Grilled Fish of the Day and Baked Aubergine with Bulgar Wheat and Grilled Halloumi. As with all the restaurants aboard Spirit of Discovery, dining in The Club by Jools is included in your fare. One of the most relaxing bars on board the Spirit of Discovery, The Club is the perfect place to enjoy a post-dinner drink and enjoy some entertainment from a range of guest musicians. The Grand Dining Room Spirit of Discovery’s main restaurant brings you the very finest in British and International cuisine at breakfast, lunch and dinner. Open seating is the standard, as is exemplary service. If you would like fixed seating you can book before you sail. In this restaurant you can expect an ever-changing menu of sumptuous dishes, cooked by our team of expert chefs to the highest standard. The Grill The Grill has been designed to give you the option of a more casual, relaxed and sociable culinary experience. Offering the same dinner menu as The Grand Dining Room on formal evenings, it’s a superb alternative venue, giving you even more dining choice. The Grill offers even more culinary options, from an irresistible buffet at breakfast to a bespoke lunchtime menu. Adjoining the restaurant is the Verandah – a sumptuous outside space. Here you can enjoy the same dining choices, but alfresco with stunning ocean views. When the weather’s fine, it’s also the place to enjoy irresistible barbecues out on deck. East to West They say variety is the spice of life, so why not try something completely different? Spirit of Discovery’s variety of restaurants mean you can mix things up as much as you like. Start by making a reservation in East to West free of charge. Just like the original East to West on Saga Sapphire, this restaurant offers an exclusive, dinner-only service every evening. Impeccably presented, our chefs bring to the table the full diversity and vibrancy of Eastern cuisine, from classic favourites to those with a contemporary twist. Coast to Coast Exclusive to 74 guests every evening, Coast to Coast is designed to showcase modern seafood cuisine: the very best of British and locally-sourced fish, depending on what’s fresh in the destination you’re visiting. Sophisticated and intimate, of course it’s also free of charge to dine here. You can choose from the Coast to Coast seafood platter to share and a range of sauces and accompaniments. Or who can resist our tempting take on classic fish and chips, served with thrice-cooked chips. The ship’s world-class seafood restaurant is another first for Saga. The Lido In the centre of the Lido deck, you’ll find Spirit of Discovery’s beautiful main swimming pool and outdoor area, designed with an art deco flair. The Lido has sun loungers and deck games, while you can order drinks, traditional fish and chips, burger or hot dogs all free of charge from the neighbouring Grill – one of the many on board restaurants. The Lido is perfect for swimming, relaxing in the sunshine, and enjoying waiter-served drinks. What better way to spend a day at sea? The area also offers self-serve ice cream station, offering an irresistible taste of the British seaside. Britannia Lounge No Saga ship would be complete without our signature Britannia Lounge, and it’s an exciting, multi-purpose venue where you’ll always find something to see and do. Located on the Lido deck, it’s a double-height venue with panoramic windows looking out and over the front of Spirit of Discovery, offering some of the most impressive views the ship has to offer. In a nod to Saga Cruises’ legacy, the ship features a large, fully-glazed observation lounge, just like our first-ever ship, Saga Rose. During the day, enjoy talks from guest speakers, or simply relax while admiring spectacular views. Then, later at night, it comes alive with dancing and live performances. Spanning the full width of the lounge is an impressive bar area, where you can choose from the ship’s full range of drinks, or enjoy waiter service from your comfy seat. The Spa A sumptuous sanctuary for relaxation, The Spa is a place of beauty, delight and wellbeing. Designed in neutral tones with warm colours, this wellness retreat exudes a timeless elegance. Featuring six treatment rooms (one for acupuncture), a thermal suite, salon and fitness centre, Saga’s signature spa concept is an all-encompassing collection of curated moments. The heart of The Spa – the Thermal Suite is an escape boasting its own 200 sqft vitality pool, as well as steam room, infrared sauna, and heated lounge chairs. The Thermal Suite is a prelude to the spa journey or can be experienced as standalone event.

Find your ideal cruise Search the best Saga cruise deals here Search cruises

Inside Spirit of Discovery

Luxury cabins, with a balcony for every guest At the heart of every luxury boutique hotel are the bedrooms: your own haven to relax while enjoying your own personal space. And with an average floor plan of 215 square feet as standard, there’s quite a bit of space to enjoy. Taking their design cues from some of London’s top hotels, each cabin has been styled to showcase the best in contemporary, yet classic British design. And in what is one of the ship’s most distinctive features, every cabin has a balcony, giving you your own outside space too.

Spirit of Discovery - Standard Cabin with Balcony The ship's cabins are your very own space aboard Spirit of Discovery, and with an average floor plan of 215 square feet, you’ll have quite a bit of space to enjoy in our standard cabins! Best of all, enjoy your very own private balcony.

Deluxe with Balcony Offering more space with 350 square feet of accommodation and extra facilities including a walk in wardrobe, they are also higher up on the ship, for better views and access to all of the ship's facilities.

Suite with Balcony Offering more personal space – up to 462 square feet per cabin – these Suites add living and dining areas with elegant sofas and bespoke furniture, while the adjoining bathroom impresses with twin sinks, and shower and separate bathtub. You’ll even get to enjoy butler service, along with extra inclusions such as a personal espresso machine and much more.

The Club Recalling the famous music lounges of the 1950s, The Club by Jools combines sumptuous cocktails and dining with live music. The cuisine rivals the world’s best supper clubs, with classic starters such as Retro Tiger Prawn Cocktail and Baked Three Onion Soup. Among the sumptuous mains, you can experience Jools’ Signature Dishes; New York Striploin Steak, Tomahawk Steak, Roast Rack of Lamb, Berkshire Porterhouse Pork Steak, Grilled Fish of the Day and Baked Aubergine with Bulgar Wheat and Grilled Halloumi. As with all the restaurants aboard Spirit of Discovery, dining in The Club by Jools is included in your fare. One of the most relaxing bars on board the Spirit of Discovery, The Club is the perfect place to enjoy a post-dinner drink and enjoy some entertainment from a range of guest musicians.



The Grand Dining Room Spirit of Discovery’s main restaurant brings you the very finest in British and International cuisine at breakfast, lunch and dinner. Open seating is the standard, as is exemplary service. If you would like fixed seating you can book before you sail. In this restaurant you can expect an ever-changing menu of sumptuous dishes, cooked by our team of expert chefs to the highest standard.

The Grill The Grill has been designed to give you the option of a more casual, relaxed and sociable culinary experience. Offering the same dinner menu as The Grand Dining Room on formal evenings, it’s a superb alternative venue, giving you even more dining choice. The Grill offers even more culinary options, from an irresistible buffet at breakfast to a bespoke lunchtime menu. Adjoining the restaurant is the Verandah – a sumptuous outside space. Here you can enjoy the same dining choices, but alfresco with stunning ocean views. When the weather’s fine, it’s also the place to enjoy irresistible barbecues out on deck.

East to West They say variety is the spice of life, so why not try something completely different? Spirit of Discovery’s variety of restaurants mean you can mix things up as much as you like. Start by making a reservation in East to West free of charge. Just like the original East to West on Saga Sapphire, this restaurant offers an exclusive, dinner-only service every evening. Impeccably presented, our chefs bring to the table the full diversity and vibrancy of Eastern cuisine, from classic favourites to those with a contemporary twist.

Coast to Coast Exclusive to 74 guests every evening, Coast to Coast is designed to showcase modern seafood cuisine: the very best of British and locally-sourced fish, depending on what’s fresh in the destination you’re visiting. Sophisticated and intimate, of course it’s also free of charge to dine here. You can choose from the Coast to Coast seafood platter to share and a range of sauces and accompaniments. Or who can resist our tempting take on classic fish and chips, served with thrice-cooked chips. The ship’s world-class seafood restaurant is another first for Saga.

One of the biggest features is just how much outside space there is to enjoy. You can walk in the fresh air along the full wraparound promenade and later, why not watch the sun set while sipping a cocktail on the Terrace, an elegant secret garden overlooking the ship’s aft.

The Lido In the centre of the Lido deck, you’ll find Spirit of Discovery’s beautiful main swimming pool and outdoor area, designed with an art deco flair. The Lido has sun loungers and deck games, while you can order drinks, traditional fish and chips, burger or hot dogs all free of charge from the neighbouring Grill – one of the many on board restaurants. The Lido is perfect for swimming, relaxing in the sunshine, and enjoying waiter-served drinks. What better way to spend a day at sea? The area also offers self-serve ice cream station, offering an irresistible taste of the British seaside.

Brittania Lounge No Saga ship would be complete without our signature Britannia Lounge, and it’s an exciting, multi-purpose venue where you’ll always find something to see and do. Located on the Lido deck, it’s a double-height venue with panoramic windows looking out and over the front of Spirit of Discovery, offering some of the most impressive views the ship has to offer. In a nod to Saga Cruises’ legacy, the ship features a large, fully-glazed observation lounge, just like our first-ever ship, Saga Rose. During the day, enjoy talks from guest speakers, or simply relax while admiring spectacular views. Then, later at night, it comes alive with dancing and live performances. Spanning the full width of the lounge is an impressive bar area, where you can choose from the ship’s full range of drinks, or enjoy waiter service from your comfy seat.

Wellbeing on Spirit of Discovery We understand the importance of healthy living on board and have made sure guests have access to a range of wellbeing services, from bespoke fitness programmes and yoga classes to spa sessions and beauty treatments. The Spa A sumptuous sanctuary for relaxation, The Spa is a place of beauty, delight and wellbeing. Designed in neutral tones with warm colours, this wellness retreat exudes a timeless elegance. Featuring six treatment rooms (one for acupuncture), a thermal suite, salon and fitness centre, Saga’s signature spa concept is an all-encompassing collection of curated moments. The heart of The Spa – the Thermal Suite is an escape boasting its own 200 sqft vitality pool, as well as steam room, infrared sauna, and heated lounge chairs. The Thermal Suite is a prelude to the spa journey or can be experienced as standalone event.