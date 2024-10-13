There is no stopping it now, but will SS United States really depart on October 25? Credit: SSUSC

The rumour mill: SS United States set to depart Philadelphia on October 25 As a permanent and welcoming fixture upon the Philadelphia skyline since July 1996, the iconic SS United States has officially changed hands and will depart for a watery grave on Friday, October 25 – if all goes to plan



History records October 25 as the birthdate of Pablo Picasso. Katy Perry and Bruce Feiler. It’s when Microsoft launched Windows XP, George III ascending to the British throne, and Henry V defeated heavily armoured French cavalry in the Battle of Agincourt. It’s also when we lost Vincent Price, Payne Stewart and Richard Harris.



As a standard day in our calendar, October 25 already resonates as a momentous emblem of human history – but there’s something new to add. On Friday, October 25, 2024, the SS United States will leave the city of Philadelphia – her home for over 30 years – never to return. Or, at least, that’s the aspirational date set by the ship’s new owners. There’s a number of hurdles to clear first – including 30 years’ worth of accumulated mud at Pier 82.



Okaloosa county has paid $10.1 million for the privilege of SS United States’ title deeds, yet they aren’t putting her back into service. No, sir. They are going to scuttle her and turn her into the world’s largest artificial reef and diving site. It’s a grievous fate and resounding blow for generations of maritime aficionados. The SS United States Conservancy hosted the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners officials on Saturday (October 12) for a small ceremony marking the transfer of title, telling the world that the Conservancy had, in essence, failed. The iconic American ocean liner, still the official holder of the Blue Riband, has – quite literally – now had her fate sealed.

The SS United States will be guided down the Delaware river one last time. Credit: SSUSC Archive

Will SS United States really move on October 25?

Works are already underway to prepare the 990-ft cruise liner for her final journey to Florida, before efforts are undertaken to compose the ship’s final form prior to sinking. This result follows 13 years of Conservation activity to save the ship, although the end result speaks for itself.

As the liner’s anchors were removed over the weekend, the situation now feels very real as Philadelphia says farewell to a popular resident, and the U.S.A loses a symbol of legendary Americana. However, those funnels may loom over the docklands for a bit longer.

October 25 has been earmarked by those employed to get SS United States out of there, but that’s coming from third-hand sources. The late-October date has also been called “aspirational” (amid other colourful words) by those faced with the momentous task of preparing the 53,000 tonne vessel for departure – bearing in mind that the ship has no propellers and must be guided by tugs for her final sailing to Florida.

It's inevitable that there will be delays and unseen challenges in the pipeline, so it’s best to stay tuned and listen out for an official announcement. Although, that being said, almost everything has been left to speculation throughout the drama up to this point. The SSUSC has remained obtuse in keeping enthusiasts informed, and that bubbling sentiment has caused great distress for those keen to be present as the great ship moves out and into oblivion.

So far, there’s very little to go on regarding a proper send off. So don’t take October 25 as gospel.

SS United States has live in Philadelphia for 30 years, and the time has come to say goodbye. Credit: Shutterstock

Philadelphia says goodbye to SS United States

The departure of the SS United States from Philadelphia will strike an emotional chord with many residents who have grown attached to the storied ship.



For over two decades, the massive liner has etched an elegant shadow upon the Delaware River, a towering reminder of American ingenuity and history. Its presence has become part of the city’s fabric, symbolising both the potential for restoration and the echoes of America’s golden age.

Many Philadelphians have fostered a deep connection to the ship, seeing it as a testament to the city's working-class spirit and resilience. They have taken SS United States under their wing, and they remain protective over the vessel. There will come a point where the ship disappears over the horizon, and that moment will represent more than just the physical loss of an iconic monument, but also the dashed hopes of those who dreamed of its revival as a museum or community space. The potential to revitalise a part of Philadelphia’s waterfront, create jobs, and breathe life into the ship will ultimately feel lost as well.

For those who remember the ship’s golden days or have championed its preservation, the liner’s absence will become a painful reminder of how easily history can slip away, leaving behind only memories. The emotional impact will linger long after the ship is towed beyond the city’s boundaries, set to transcend down the ages as a footnote in history.



The SS United States has basically been homeless and useless since 1969. Credit: Picryl

Why the SS United States Came To Philly

Once the world's fastest ocean liner and a symbol of American maritime glory, SS United States had bounced between private owners for decades before arriving in Philadelphia. Following her last voyage in 1969, plans for redevelopment were all eventually deemed too expensive or poorly timed.



The American Navy kept the liner as a reserve military vessel, but that mantra didn’t last long. Towed between different locations, although fully intact with her fixtures and fittings, the ground-breaking ship didn’t seem to fit with the times or economic plans. Eventually, the ship’s interiors were stripped out and sold at auction, before she was towed across the North Atlantic to Ukraine; where all asbestos was removed prior to shipment home.

On July 25, 1996, an armada of tugboats led the mission of nudging the behemoth down the Delaware River and hauling the ship upstream to Pier 82. The expert team gingerly approached the Walt Whitman on the day, telling news outlets that the vessel had roughly six feet spare to clear the bridge during low tide. To the untrained eye, it appeared far closer than that. That temporary spot at Pier 82 then turned into a 30-year visit, looming over the city as a generation of Philadelphians grew up under the ship’s presence. SS United States was 44-years-old back in 1996, and the years have not been kind to her since.

Faded paint and surface rust has given way to dilapidation and abuse, from vandalism and burglaries, to the basis of Penn Warehousing’s recent court battle. Y’know, the one that’s basically summoned the ship’s death warrant.



Since her last voyage in 1969, SS United States has bounced between a number of ports - seen here in 1990 at a coal pier. Credit: Picryl

Why this is an unavoidable travesty Launched in 1952, the SS United States was once considered the finest beacon of American engineering, doubling as an indestructible military vessel should war break out. On her maiden voyage, the liner smashed all transatlantic speed records and clocked an incredible 41 mph (66 kph). This was fast enough to strip the paint from her bow. Quickly becoming the transport of choice for Mairlyn Monroe, Bill Clinton and Tony Curtis, the ship showcased America’s enviable style upon the world stage. Fast forward 72 years, and it’s a sad end for such a mighty ship. The challenge of long-term preservation, after decades docked at Pier 82, has proven too much for the ship's caretakers; the SS United States Conservancy.



After grappling with financial pressures from maintaining the vessel at its current location, and soaring monthly upkeep costs (primarily from the dockage fees and maintenance required to prevent further deterioration), America doesn’t seem interested in preserving their ultimate cruise liner.



Beneath that gorgeous exterior and smart lineage lurked a sophisticated warship. Credit: ShipsoftheWorld/Facebook

The conservancy has been striving to find a permanent home and develop the ship into a museum or mixed-use space. However, despite several potential redevelopment projects over the years, none have materialised, forcing them to consider moving it elsewhere where costs may be more manageable, or where a viable development opportunity can take root. Without a new plan or financial backers, the SS United States has fallen victim to Penn Warehousing’s underhanded scheme to force the Conservancy group out. There’s been some vile actions at play, for which there’s a special place in hell reserved for those responsible.



With court-instructed doomsday approaching, it boiled down to Okaloosa’s $10.1 million scuttling offer, or selling the ship off for scrap. With no sustainable future secured, and the ship continuing to deteriorate, an agreement was reached between SSUSC and Okaloosa County to build a land-based museum, and scuttle the ship as a tourist attraction.



There’s no doubt that SS United States is leaving Philadelphia for good, but don’t count on the October 25 date as the time to gather and wave her off. There’s nothing confirmed yet, although it’s entirely possible.

SS United States has been in need of restoration or repurposing since the 1980s, but that time may never come. Credit: Reddit

