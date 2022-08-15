Menu

Track and field star, Sally Gunnell, is the godmother of Ambience.

Star on board: Sally Gunnell Olympic gold medallist Sally, OBE, is proud to be the godmother of new line Ambassador Cruises’ first ship – as she tells Vicky Mayer.

What did you think when you were asked to be Ambience’s godmother?

It came out of the blue and I thought ‘Hello? Yes! Amazing!’I didn’t expect it but it was a very welcome invitation. I’m from Essex so I love the fact that Ambassador Cruises’ ships will sail from Tilbury.



What are your duties as ship’s godmother?

To make sure the word gets out about what a great ship she is. I’ve also been given the opportunity to go on a couple of cruises of my choice, which is great. I’ve been to the Caribbean and the Med so I’d like to do a Northern Lights and fjords trip next.



When was the first time you stepped aboard a cruise ship?

I was asked to do an advert for one of the big lines and my payment was a family cruise around the Caribbean. None of us had been on a cruise before and when we first got on board we couldn’t believe our eyes. It was staggering – big screens, loads of pools, so much to eat and drink. Our three sons loved it, and since then it’s been a natural choice for us.

Ambience is the debut cruise ship from Ambassador Cruise Line. Credit: Ambassador Cruise Line

Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with Ambassador Cruise Line Search cruises

Are you a keen cruiser?

Yes, I’ve travelled as a guest speaker on various cruise ships over the past 10 years. Audiences like to hear about the journey of my life – from growing up on a farm to howI became an athlete and what I’m doing now.



Do you get recognised much on board?

Yes, but people are lovely and they leave me alone. They will say hello, but if John [Sally’s husband] and I are sitting having dinner, they will respect our privacy.



What do you love most about cruising?

I love the variety of things you can do on board. You could go to the cinema one night, then dress up for a gala dinner the next. Or you could just veg out in front of a big screen. It’s your holiday and it’s up to you what you choose to do. I totally get why people love cruising – you don’t have to fly, you can take as many bags as you like and all your belongings stay in one place for the whole holiday.

Sally Gunnell OBE is is still the only British female athlete to have won Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth titles.

Do you exercise when you’re on board a ship?

Yes, I have my routine so I always get up in the morning and go to the gym to use the treadmill and the weights. If the weather is good, it’s also fun to have a walk ora run around the ship and see the sea.



What do you eat on board?

Like most people I go a bit mad for the first few days and hit the buffet and bar with a vengeance. But then I calm down a bit and regulate what I eat. It’s very tempting to try everything because the ships’ buffets are always amazing but I still think it’s possible to enjoy a healthy diet when you’re cruising. You’ve just go to be a bit disciplined.



What would be your top cruise tip for World of Cruising readers?

Get into a bit of a routine from day one. Find a physical activity that you enjoy, so you’re getting a bit of exercise every day. Try learning a few new things on board and chat to a few new people too. And don’t forget it’s your holiday – so if you want to sleep in the afternoon or hit the cocktail bar – go for it.

The Galápagos Islands, located roughly 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador, feature on Sally's bucket list. Credit: Shutterstock