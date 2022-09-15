Menu

Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line

Chase the sunshine on a cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line Autumn can start to feel a little bleak, but it doesn’t have to be: Booking a Norwegian Cruise Line cruise and having something to look forward to can really help beat the ‘back-to-school’ blues.

Back at your desk and wondering where to go on holiday in 2022? Our friends at Norwegian Cruise Line have handpicked a host of cruise holidays to inspire you. When you start drawing the curtains close that little bit earlier, that’s the time to be thinking about a summer 2023 cruise. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has a whole host of fabulous sunshine-filled departures, offering the perfect escape from chilly climes and a welcome chance to bathe in the warm rays instead. From winter sun escapes in the Mediterranean to long-haul getaways in the Caribbean and South America, NCL's selection of incredible cruises will help stave off those winter blues for just a little longer. So here then are three fabulous cruises in different parts of the world. Whichever one you choose… don’t forget to send us a postcard!

Caribbean: Great Stirrup Cay and Dominican Republic Fancy a bit of Caribbean island hopping? Then NCL’s seven-day Great Stirrup and Dominican Republic cruise – which starts and ends in vibrant Miami – onboard Norwegian Encore could be the cruise for you. Enjoy a glass of chilled rum in your private beachfront cabana on the white sanded paradise of Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas, before taking a dip with the famous Bahamian swimming pigs. - READ MORE: Cruise ship review: Norwegian Prima - You’ll also have the opportunity to indulge in some retail therapy in the breathtaking harbour of Charlotte Amalie in St Thomas and ascend Pico Isabel de Torres mountain in the Dominican Republic for spectacular views of Puerto Plata. Prices from £729 per person based on December 11, 2022 sailing.

Enjoy spectacular views of Puerto Plata with Norwegian Cruise Line. Credit: Shutterstock

Far East: Singapore, Thailand & Indonesia Immerse yourself in the mystique, beauty, and timeless cultures of Asia onboard Norwegian Jewel as she sails for 11 days and visits 11 ports on this cruise that takes you under the very skin of this magical part of the world. Visit places where the very air reeks of history and spices such as Phuket to explore the unforgettable Phang Nga National Park where you can be James Bond meeting the Man with the Golden Gun for the morning. Take a ride in a rickshaw or on the futuristic local rail system to whizz you around the global city and cultural melting pot that is Singapore. Shop with locals in the central market of Kuala Lumpur and contrast that with the teeming wildlife of the dense Javanese jungles of Samarang and the world’s largest temple of Buddha. Finally surrender yourself to the delights of the exquisite, unique island of Bali with its terraced rice fields and secluded beaches where every village seems filled with beautiful arts and crafts for you to take home for your memories. Prices from £1,129 per person based on a January 27, 2024, departure.

Explore the unforgettable Phang Nga National Park. Credit: Shutterstock

Europe: Spain, Madeira and Canary Islands The mid-Atlantic Islands offer an amazing mixture of colourful landscapes and experiences that are found nowhere else. Add to that the rich heritage of mainland Spain and the delights of Norwegian Sun where you can tap your toes to an award-winning Broadway musical or sample a great selection of dining options and activities. This cruise itinerary offers you the chance to climb the hills of Lisbon in a rattling yellow tram to overlook the city, while in Madeira, catch a cable car for an awe-inspiring birds-eye view before taking an adrenaline-filled ride hurtling down the cobbled streets of Funchal on a wicker sledge. - READ MORE: Discover NCL's new cruises for 2023 - Revel in the unique individuality of Tenerife, Las Palmas, and Lanzarote where deserts, lush vegetation, and volcanic, lunar landscapes await. Sample tapas and take a step back in time to Spain’s Moorish past in the wonders of Granada and The Alhambra. Walk through the medieval lanes of Seville's old city with the scent of orange blossom all around before being blown away by the huge half-circle of the Plaza de Espana and the Vicente Traver fountain. Prices from £699 per person based on January 26, 2023 sailing.

Mediterranean cruises: Portugal is a natural cruising destination. Credit: Shutterstock

Why sail with NCL? With an amazing 40 percent off all NCL cruises and fly-cruises plus up to £250 per person airfare credit on selected European cruises* AND the chance to enjoy Free at Sea upgrade packages, the question is: Why wouldn’t you sail with Norwegian Cruise Line? Order a brochure and start planning your next holiday at sea now because we all deserve something to look forward to… *Terms and conditions apply to all offers. See ncl.com for details