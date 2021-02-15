The British cruise line’s vaccination cycle will be carried out at its recruitment centres or in the home countries of its crew members

Swan Hellenic has announced that a valid, pre-embarkation Covid-19 vaccination is now a medical requirement for all onboard staff and crew.

Crew members will be able to receive the vaccine at Swan Hellenic recruitment centres or in their home country in accordance with current local guidelines and approved medical protocols.

The cruise line already has an industry-leading package of health and safety measures in place on its ice-class ships.

Its three new vessels have been designed to incorporate state-of-the-art hygiene technology and are being built in consultation with world-leading onboard healthcare and public health experts Vikand.

Moreover, all Swan Hellenic's staff is trained and monitored in implementing all the procedures and practices specified by industry standards and required by the authorities at time of sailing.

These protocols include routine regular pre-boarding and onboard tests and rigorous sanitising of the ships’ public areas, staterooms, technical areas and crew and staff quarters.

The vaccination programme will add another layer of safety and protection against the virus for staff and guests onboard Swan Hellenic ships.



Swan Hellenic is also offering a no-quibble cancellation policy for guests, which allows cancellation up to 30 days before departure and provides a future cruise credit valid for two years.

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito said: ‘We are totally committed to the health and peace of mind of our guests and crews, ensuring they can relax and focus entirely on the life-enriching opportunities we offer that others don't.’

The company’s two new 5-star polar PC 5 ice-class expedition cruise ships will embark on their maiden voyages in November 2021 and April 2022 respectively, while another larger PC 6 ice-class vessel is expected to launch at the end of 2022.

All three new ships are being built in full compliance with SOLAS Safe Return to Port requirements.

The cruise line's latest news comes after a recent announcement by over-50s specialist Saga that all cruise and holiday customers travelling in 2021 must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least 14 days before departure.

Visit swanhellenic.com for more information.