Sweet like Scandi
A summer Scandinavian cruise offers the chance to see the midnight sun and so much more.
Ultra-cool, super-friendly, and always fascinating, Scandinavia is one of the world's favourite places to cruise. With spectacular fjords, fascinating Viking history and some amazing architectural gems, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden offer a voyage of discovery you'll remember forever.
And we haven't even mentioned Tivoli Gardens and Insta-friendly Little Mermaid, Stockholm's historic cobbled streets or the fun-filled Abba museum.
Northern Lights, wildlife and sparkling fjords: Discover Princess cruises to Norway
5 best adventure cruise excursions from zip-lining in Costa Rica to diving in Tahiti
6 of the best no-fly cruises from Fred. Olsen to Cunard
What it's like to search for the Northern Lights by cruise ship in Arctic Norway
Top 10 destinations for 2022 from Norway to Mauritius and how to cruise there
Save hundreds in Ambassador Cruise Line's latest sale - cheap drinks, cabins and cruises
Most popular cruises with P&O, Royal Caribbean & more - No Fly
Embrace summer 2022 with MSC Cruises holidays to golden Spanish beaches & majestic Norwegian fjords
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines reveals cruise sale - get free drinks & included tips
Tim Bentinck: The Archers star on Norway cruises, nude scenes & cruise weight-gain
With so much to see and do, you'll be looking for a port-heavy itinerary that makes the most of your time in this wonderful part of Europe, with visits to classic destinations as well as some lesser-known gems. And if you visit in the summer, you'll also get the chance to experience the famous midnight sun – something to look back on when the nights start drawing in back at home.
Want to get on board this year? We've found three summer Scandi cruises that tick all the boxes – from just £1,249.
Culture club
Seabourn is offering a magnificent 14-night 'Cultural Cities of Scandinavia' no-fly cruise aboard Seabourn Ovation, visiting a whole range of Scandinavia's top cultural hotspots including Oslo, Gothenburg and Copenhagen. The cruise departs from Dover on September 3, 2022, with fares from £5,999 including a complimentary £800 onboard spend.
Simply the best
Celebrity Cruises' 12-night 'Best of Scandinavia' voyage aboard Celebrity Silhouette is a great no-fly itinerary that will take you to see some of the finest destinations in Scandinavia, including Stockholm in Sweden. The cruise departs from Southampton on August 13, 2022 with fares from £1,979.
City slickers
Seabourn's seven-night 'Gems of Scandinavia' cruise on board Seabourn Ovation offers all the cultural highlights of Copenhagen and Gothenburg as well as the chance to visit Stavanger and Aalborg too. The fly cruise departs from Copenhagen on July 30, 2022 with fares from £3,799 including flights from the UK and $600 to spend on board.
An A-Z of cruising
Ambience review: Ambassador's new ship makes a splash
Southern style: Richard Riveire reveals design inspiration for Viking Mississippi
Explora Journeys orders two hydrogen-powered ships
Six of the best cruises to Mexico
Get a taste of Oceania's sensational global cuisine with a gourmet recipe
Fred Olsen returns to Scotland for the first time in three years
Scenic Eclipse unveils seven new ultra-luxury voyages
AmaWaterways celebrates 20th anniversary with special rewards
A complete port guide to Las Palmas
Tahiti & the Tuamotu Islands
- 10 nights, departs on the 09 Feb 2023
- Windstar Cruises, Wind Spirit
- Papeete, Tahiti, Fakarava, Rangiroa, + 8 more
Tahiti & the Tuamotu Islands Air + Hotel Package
- 10 nights, departs on the 09 Feb 2023
- Windstar Cruises, Wind Spirit
- Papeete, Tahiti, Fakarava, Rangiroa, + 8 more
Star Collector: Twice the Tahiti
- 18 nights, departs on the 02 Feb 2023
- Windstar Cruises, Wind Spirit
- Papeete, Tahiti, Moorea, Raiatea, + 17 more
7 Night Alaska Experience Cruise
- 7 nights, departs on the 05 Aug 2022
- Royal Caribbean International, Ovation of the Seas
- Seattle, Washington, Juneau, Alaska, , + 4 more
7 Night Perfect Day Bahamas Cruise
- 7 nights, departs on the 22 Jul 2022
- Royal Caribbean International, Oasis of the Seas
- Cape Liberty, Bayonne, New Jersey, Port Canaveral, Florida, Nassau, + 2 more