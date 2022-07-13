Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / Sweet like Scandi
Luxurious S eabourn Ovation will be in Nordic waters this September. Credit: Elite Traveler.

Sweet like Scandi

Author: Vicky Mayer

Published on:

A summer Scandinavian cruise offers the chance to see the midnight sun and so much more.

Ultra-cool, super-friendly, and always fascinating, Scandinavia is one of the world's favourite places to cruise. With spectacular fjords, fascinating Viking history and some amazing architectural gems, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden offer a voyage of discovery you'll remember forever.

And we haven't even mentioned Tivoli Gardens and Insta-friendly Little Mermaid, Stockholm's historic cobbled streets or the fun-filled Abba museum.

Colourful Stockholm is a sensational port stop. Credit: Timeout.com.

With so much to see and do, you'll be looking for a port-heavy itinerary that makes the most of your time in this wonderful part of Europe, with visits to classic destinations as well as some lesser-known gems. And if you visit in the summer, you'll also get the chance to experience the famous midnight sun – something to look back on when the nights start drawing in back at home.

Want to get on board this year? We've found three summer Scandi cruises that tick all the boxes – from just £1,249.

Culture club

Seabourn is offering a magnificent 14-night 'Cultural Cities of Scandinavia' no-fly cruise aboard Seabourn Ovation, visiting a whole range of Scandinavia's top cultural hotspots including Oslo, Gothenburg and Copenhagen. The cruise departs from Dover on September 3, 2022, with fares from £5,999 including a complimentary £800 onboard spend.

Visit scenic Sognefjord and stunning Sunnylvsfjorden with Fred. Olsen. Credit: Kimkim.

Simply the best

Celebrity Cruises' 12-night 'Best of Scandinavia' voyage aboard Celebrity Silhouette is a great no-fly itinerary that will take you to see some of the finest destinations in Scandinavia, including Stockholm in Sweden. The cruise departs from Southampton on August 13, 2022 with fares from £1,979.

The Little Mermaid greets cruisers arriving in Copenhagen. Credit: Have Camera Will Travel.

City slickers

Seabourn's seven-night 'Gems of Scandinavia' cruise on board Seabourn Ovation offers all the cultural highlights of Copenhagen and Gothenburg as well as the chance to visit Stavanger and Aalborg too. The fly cruise departs from Copenhagen on July 30, 2022 with fares from £3,799 including flights from the UK and $600 to spend on board.

