Ultimate insider city guide: Sydney
With its awesome beaches, sensational seafood, stunning sights and a laidback lifestyle, one city tops everyone’s bucket list.
Picture Sydney, and its magnificent harbour will be the first image that springs to mind. All the major cruise lines dock here, and yes, it is an amazing spot, thanks to that world-famous opera house and the majestic harbour bridge with its 500-metre span. But there’s much more to Australia’s capital than its show-stopping entrance.
For starters, this sunny, cosmopolitan city is surrounded by magnificent beaches including world-famous Bondi, family-friendly Bronte and surfing mecca Manly. While each has its own character, all come with great coffee shops where you can sit back, sip an expertly made flat white and soak up the Sydneyside atmosphere.
But before you hit the beaches, head for the south side of the bridge and the city’s oldest neighbourhood. Known as The Rocks, this is the best place to get a handle on local history. Today’s Sydney is famous for its contemporary arts scene and flourishing LGBT community, and you’ll find a packed calendar of festivals throughout the year, celebrating everything from single-origin coffee to local films.
The food and drink scene is pretty amazing, too, with offerings ranging from traditional Aussie pies at Harry’s Café de Wheels in Woolloomooloo to Michelin-starred fine dining at Quay and Firedoor. The bars and pubs (or hotels, as they’re known locally) are pretty lively, so head for the loudest noise on the street if you fancy a true taste of Sydney's boisterous culture.
Thanks to the pandemic, it’s been over two years since Australia last opened its borders to visitors, so you can be sure that a warm welcome awaits – in Sydney and beyond.
Top 3 things to see and do in Australia with Princess Cruises
Safaris, wine tours & striking fjords: Discover Australia & New Zealand with Holland America Line
Sydney in one day, three ways as Australia opens back up today
Best places to cruise in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific
Princess Cruises reveals 2023-2024 Australia and New Zealand holidays
Carnival Cruise Line reveals ship restart dates - as more cruises cancelled
Best winter sun cruise destinations from Dubai & the Canaries to Mexico & the Pacific
Celebrity Cruises: 'One of the world's great places' Celebrity Edge to debut Australia in 2023
Princess Cruises cancels raft of cruise holidays until spring 2022
Cruising Down Under: Why You Should Consider An Australasia Cruise In 2021
Must see
The Rocks
An enclave of narrow lanes, colonial buildings, sandstone churches and Australia’s oldest pubs, The Rocks is where Sydney began when the British first landed in 1788.
The area was almost torn down and redeveloped in the 1970s but citizen action got it preserved. Today, the area’s markets, art museums, street entertainment, restaurants and beautiful views of the harbour make it one of Sydney’s most attractive areas to visit.
- READ MORE: Choose round the world cruises for adventure and culture -
Sydney Opera House
Ten years behind schedule and 15 times over budget, this was a hugely controversial project when it finally opened its doors in 1973.
But Danish architect Jorn Utzon had given Australia – and the world – one of its truly great buildings, and 50 years on this amazing structure is Sydney’s number-one tourist destination. Most visitors just take the tour but locals recommend you experience the venue as it’s meant to be enjoyed – as a performance space.
Find your ideal cruise
The Museum of Contemporary Art
Housed in an imposing art deco building at Circular Quay, the Museum of Contemporary Arthouses work by Australian greats such as Sidney Nolan and Brett Whiteley, as well as many pieces by aboriginal artists.
Big-name international exhibitions visit too, with recent draws including Anish Kapoor, Yoko Ono and Grayson Perry.
- READ MORE: Best things to do in Australia with Princess Cruises -
Bondi Beach
This world-famous crescent-shaped stretch of sand is a must-see for first-time visitors. As well as dipping your toe in the sea and taking a selfie with the lifeguards, you can enjoy a visit to the famous Icebergs outdoor pool, followed by a seafood lunch at the Icebergs Dining Room.
This area is also a great shopping hub for Aussie swimwear at reasonable prices – perfect for showing off when you get home. And if you’re visiting on a Saturday, look out for the fantastic Bondi Markets, where you’ll find some great Aussie fashion and jewellery buys.
Snap and go
Sydney Tower
As tall as the Eiffel Tower, this icon of the Sydney skyline offers amazing panoramic views from its high-level Skywalk, where you can venture out on to a ledge in the open air.
It’s an absolute no-no if you’re scared of heights – but if you’re plucky enough to give it a go, just watch the likes rack up on your Insta-feed!
- READ MORE: Fred. Olsen's world cruise 2024: USA, Australia and far beyond -
Paddington
Sydney’s British past is written in its street names, and this familiar-sounding district is a feast of fine Victorian architecture and elaborate wrought iron.
With many frontages now painted in gorgeous pastel hues, and with some streets still cobbled, this is another great spot for a photo to treasure.
Mrs Macquarie's Chair
Carved out of the rock by convicts so that a nineteenth-century governor’s wife could sit and admire the harbour, this viewpoint now offers the iconic Sydney shot that everyone wants, with the opera house and the harbour bridge set against blue sky and sparkling water.
- READ MORE: Best rail and sail cruise holidays -
Grab a bite
Doyles on the Beach
Want a taste of laidback Sydney living? Then head to Watsons Bay, where the Doyle family have been serving seafood since 1885.
Here, overlooking bobbing yachts and the distant city skyline, you’ll find classic fish-and-chips, snapper pie, prawn cocktail, oysters and barbecued lobster. It’s all good but be brave and try the pan-fried Balmain bugs too – they’re delicious.
To get there, hop aboard a classic Sydney ferry from Circular Quay.
Fable Coffee
In a city that takes its coffee seriously, Fable on Darlinghurst Road stands out.
The food is superb too (try organic poached eggs with house-pickled radish, pork belly open sandwich and the popular sweet potato and corn rosti).
- READ MORE: Fred. Olsen: Best shore excursions for foodies -
Yellow
Situated in the trendy Potts Point district, this popular veggie hangout offers the likes of tomato and chickpea miso and charred squash with fennel.
Desserts are to-die-for, especially the granita topped with seasonal fruits and squishy meringue.
Retail Therapy
City Markets
Gifts to buy? Spend the day exploring Sydney’s markets and you won’t be disappointed. Paddington Market draws the most eclectic crowd, while Bondi Farmers Market sells some of the state’s finest produce.
Other venues worth checking out include the weekly Glebe Market near the university – excellent for vintage clothes, local artisan handicrafts and delicious food stalls.
- READ MORE: Princess Cruises offers up-to $500 onboard spending money -
Pitt Street Mall
Check out this pedestrianised shopping hotspot for home-grown Aussie brands including Seed, Sheike, Country Road, Rodd &Gunn and Sportsgirl. You’ll also find Cotton On, Cue and designer shop Zimmermann.
Next, take your smouldering credit card to historic Strand Arcade in the impressive Queen Victoria building – home to the likes of Koko Black, Leona Edmiston, RM Williams and Sportscraft.
Finally, no visit to Sydney would be complete without a look round department store David Jones – Australia’s equivalent to Selfridges and Harrods, with prices to match.
Polar bears, icebergs and stunning fjords - Delve into the Arctic with Poseidon Expeditions
P&O Cruises set to launch escape room experience onboard new ship Arvia
Eco-friendly cruising: Sustainable A-ROSA SENA embarks on maiden voyage
Escape to South America: A cruise lover's dream location
Discover an ultra luxury all-inclusive expedition aboard Seabourn Venture
Explora Journeys celebrates 1-year anniversary
What is cultural expedition cruising? Discover a new way to cruise with Swan Hellenic
Former Crystal ships Serenity and Symphony sold at auction for US$128 million
What to do in Portsmouth before embarking on your cruise
Going solo: The best cruise lines for solo travellers
South Australia
- 5 nights, departs on the 28 Jan 2023
- Cunard Line, Queen Elizabeth
- Sydney, New South Wales, Melbourne, Victoria, Burnie, Tasmania, + 1 more
Tasmania (Australia Day)
- 8 nights, departs on the 20 Jan 2023
- Cunard Line, Queen Elizabeth
- Sydney, New South Wales, Hobart, Tasmania, Hobart, Tasmania, + 2 more
13-night Australia Intensive Voyage
- 13 nights, departs on the 06 Feb 2023
- Azamara, Azamara Quest
- Sydney, New South Wales, Melbourne, Victoria, Portland, Victoria, + 7 more
5-Day Australia Getaway
- 5 nights, departs on the 21 Oct 2023
- Princess Cruises, Grand Princess
- Sydney, New South Wales, Melbourne, Victoria, Kangaroo Island, South Australia, + 1 more
15-Day Australia Exploration
- 15 nights, departs on the 06 Feb 2024
- Seabourn, Seabourn Odyssey
- Sydney, New South Wales, Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Hobart, Tasmania, + 9 more