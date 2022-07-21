Take advantage of Princess Cruises’ fantastic early booking offers on 2023 British Isles cruises
Book early, and hop on board a Regal Princess cruise to the beautiful British Isles for a great deal.
The early bird gets the worm – and this time the prize is a fantastic deal on a 2023 British Isles voyage with Princess Cruises.
Book by August 1, 2022 and receive up to US$350 per cabin of onboard credit to spend at your heart’s desire.
Even better, early bird deposits start at an incredibly low rate of £50 per person, so you won’t have to worry about expensive upfront payments.
The savings apply to any of Princess Cruises’ 14 British Isles cruises onboard Regal Princess, all of which depart from Southampton and take in some of the best of the UK. The rolling hills of Scotland and the white cliffs of Ireland both feature.
Sounds good? Here are just a few of your discounted options….
12-day British Isles with Orkney Islands cruise
On this sailing, you’ll have the chance to leaf through the medieval Book of Kells in Dublin and indulge in shopping heaven at Liverpool’s Cheshire Oaks Outlet. You’ll even make a cheeky stop at the Eiffel Tower in Paris before you go (we know it’s not the British Isles but how could you refuse?)
Princesss Cruises' 12-day ‘British Isles with Orkney Islands’ cruise departs from Southampton on June 1, 2023, with prices starting at £999 before discounts (princess.com).
10-day Ireland and Scotland cruise
Board Regal Princess and explore Ireland and Scotland’s most romantic destinations, including the seventh-century city of Cork where Blarney Castle and Scenic Killarney take you back to the past. Search for sea monsters in Glasgow’s nearby Scottish Lochs, and sample famous malt whiskey at Glengoyne distillery.
Princess Cruises' 10-day ‘Ireland and Scotland’ cruise departs from Southampton on September 29, 2023, with fares from £899 before discounts (princess.com).
12-day British Isles with Liverpool cruise
Calling all music and history buffs. Early birds can get stuck into the Beatles' story on a trip to Liverpool, the city that honed the band’s sound. You’ll also be able to tick off Londonderry’s gothic guildhall, romanesque St Anne’s Cathedral in historic Belfast, and become best friends with the gardener at Crawford Castle in Invergordon, and even better friends with Nessie while boating across Loch Ness.
Princess Cruises' 12-day ‘British Isles with Liverpool’ cruise departs June 25, 2023, from Southampton with prices starting at £999 before discounts (princess.com).
