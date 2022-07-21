Menu

Credit: Chelsea Troy.

Take advantage of Princess Cruises’ fantastic early booking offers on 2023 British Isles cruises Book early, and hop on board a Regal Princess cruise to the beautiful British Isles for a great deal.



The early bird gets the worm – and this time the prize is a fantastic deal on a 2023 British Isles voyage with Princess Cruises.



Book by August 1, 2022 and receive up to US$350 per cabin of onboard credit to spend at your heart’s desire.



Even better, early bird deposits start at an incredibly low rate of £50 per person, so you won’t have to worry about expensive upfront payments.



The savings apply to any of Princess Cruises’ 14 British Isles cruises onboard Regal Princess, all of which depart from Southampton and take in some of the best of the UK. The rolling hills of Scotland and the white cliffs of Ireland both feature.



Sounds good? Here are just a few of your discounted options….

Regal Princess will take you to thriving Dublin. Credit: Irish Mirror.

12-day British Isles with Orkney Islands cruise

On this sailing, you’ll have the chance to leaf through the medieval Book of Kells in Dublin and indulge in shopping heaven at Liverpool’s Cheshire Oaks Outlet. You’ll even make a cheeky stop at the Eiffel Tower in Paris before you go (we know it’s not the British Isles but how could you refuse?)

Princesss Cruises' 12-day ‘British Isles with Orkney Islands’ cruise departs from Southampton on June 1, 2023, with prices starting at £999 before discounts (princess.com).



Historic sites stun at Killarney. Credit: Savored Journeys.

Calling all music buffs to hear the Beatles' Story in Liverpool. Credit: Premier Skills English.

12-day British Isles with Liverpool cruise

Calling all music and history buffs. Early birds can get stuck into the Beatles' story on a trip to Liverpool, the city that honed the band’s sound. You’ll also be able to tick off Londonderry’s gothic guildhall, romanesque St Anne’s Cathedral in historic Belfast, and become best friends with the gardener at Crawford Castle in Invergordon, and even better friends with Nessie while boating across Loch Ness.

Princess Cruises' 12-day ‘British Isles with Liverpool’ cruise departs June 25, 2023, from Southampton with prices starting at £999 before discounts (princess.com). -READ MORE: Discovery Princess' godparents - what's onboard the ship?-

