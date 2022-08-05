Menu

A Take That musical will be performed onboard Arvia

Take That musical to be performed onboard P&O Cruises’ newest ship, Arvia A musical featuring the songs of Take That is set to be staged on onboard Arvia.

P&O Cruises, has announced that a musical based on boy band turned national treasures Take That will join new ship Arvia’s line-up of entertainment.



Greatest Days - The Official Take That Musical is an adaptation of acclaimed West End show The Band which is being turned into a film.



The show revolves around five Take That-obsessed 16-year-old girls in 1993 – and follows them when they reunite after 25 years apart and try to fulfil their dream of meeting the boy band whose music became the soundtrack to their lives.



Written by Olivier Award-winning writer Tim Firth, Greatest Days will feature the songs of Take That including hits such as Never Forget, Back for Good, A Million Love Songs, Greatest Day, The Flood, Relight My Fire, Shine and Rule the World.



Arvia, due to launch in December 2022, is the only place in the world where guests will be able to catch the musical.



P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “We are delighted to have worked so closely with Take That to bring this fantastic story to the stage on board Arvia, exclusively for our guests.



“With an amazing cast, handpicked from our Headliners Theatre performers, guests can look forward to a night of world-class entertainment to create a truly unique and extraordinary theatre experience.”

Take That's lead singer, Gary Barlow. Credit: P&O Cruises

The members of Take That added: “Almost 10 years ago, we had the idea of writing a musical with our songs. It was a big wish of ours to make a show with Take That’s music, but without us – not the story of our lives.



"Our wishes came true and five years ago we debuted The Band Musical to the world. Now we couldn’t be prouder to bring the story to P&O Cruises under its new name – Greatest Days.



“In Tim Firth we found an author who invented a completely different and wonderful story to which our music makes the perfect frame. A story with a lot of heart and friendship. A musical that shows how music brings friends together. The story works so wonderfully, you don't even have to know our music!”



Search for your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with P&O Cruises Search cruises

It’s not the first time that Take That frontman, Gary Barlow, has teamed up with the British cruise line.



The singer-songwriter currently serves as a P&O Cruises’ brand ambassador as well as music director of Iona’s 710 club and is set to perform two live charity shows for the cruise line – one on the ‘Spain and Portugal’ cruise that departs from Southampton on October 29, 2022, and also on the ‘Spain, Portugal and Canary Islands’ cruise, departing from Southampton on November 12, 2022.