Talking Cruise: Seabourn's UK Managing Director Lynn Narraway
In the latest instalment of our new ongoing series, 'Talking Cruise', we spoke to luxury cruise line Seabourn's UK managing director, Lynn Narraway, about the return of domestic cruising on 17 May, the cruise line's new purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, and the luxury travel sector post-Covid
Many thanks to Lynn Narraway for her time. This interview took place before Seabourn announced the launch of their new 2021 Summer Cruises to Greece.
For more information on Seabourn's 2021 Greek Isles Summer Cruises click HERE.
On Sale Now: Seabourn Returns to the Sea this Summer in Stunning Greece
Seabourn Unveils New Ultra-Luxury Caribbean 2022/23 Programme with Direct Flights from UK Included
Amazing in Alaska 2022: The Seabourn Difference
What Makes a Seabourn Grand Voyage So Extraordinary?
Seabourn Cancels All Cruises to Alaska and British Columbia in 2021
Seabourn Venture: Everything You Need to Know About the Ultra-Luxury Expedition Ship, Launching December 2021
Why Ultra-Luxury Cruise Line Seabourn is King When it Comes to Destination Immersion
Seabourn Odyssey: Explore the Caribbean’s Hidden Gems in Ultra-Luxury Style
7-Day Classic Greek Isles & Ephesus
- 7 nights, departs on the 10 Jul 2021
- Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
- Piraeus, Pátmos, Paphos, + 4 more
7-Day Greek Isles & Turquoise Coast
- 7 nights, departs on the 17 Jul 2021
- Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
- Piraeus, Agios Nikólaos, Kríti, Limassol, + 4 more
14-Day Golden Horn To The Grand Canal
- 14 nights, departs on the 17 Jul 2021
- Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
- Piraeus, Agios Nikólaos, Kríti, Limassol, + 10 more
7-Day Greece & Dalmatian Delights
- 7 nights, departs on the 24 Jul 2021
- Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
- Piraeus, Pátmos, Paphos, + 4 more
7-Day Greek Isles & Turkish Treasures
- 7 nights, departs on the 07 Aug 2021
- Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
- Piraeus, Pátmos, Paphos, + 4 more