'Die Old, Live Slow' by British Artist Miss Buggs

The Art of Cruising with Holland America Line A floating gallery with world-class art at every turn, a stylish Holland America Line ship is like cruising in a kaleidoscope of creativity

On a Holland America Line cruise, there’s no need to wait until your ship docks to experience enthralling art. The cruise line has curated an extraordinary, multi-million-dollar collection of work by eclectic artists and sculptors in order to intrigue and capture the imagination of guests. And the line's first Pinnacle-class ship, MS Koningsdam, is no exception. Caretaker to artworks valued at $4.1million (roughly £3million), with each piece worth between $500 and $600,000, the collection on board Holland America Line's Koningsdam ranks among the largest at sea and represents artists from more than 21 nationalities.



'Young Dutch Officer' by Michael Mapes (USA)

Koningsdam’s intriguing artwork – themed around ‘the architecture of music’ – includes a stunning silkscreen made of toy cars cast in resin by UK artist Miss Buggs, and a dreamy, twisted bamboo-reinforced sculpture by Dutch artist Peter Gentenaar which rises through two decks, and was hand-cast on-site from Belgian linen delivered to the ship frozen. From whimsical to surreal, still life to immersive, many of the ship’s pieces feature around music, sound and movement and there’s a feeling of guests becoming part of the art themselves, rather than merely consuming it; a mindset that mirrors the cruise line’s approach to travel.

'Wings of the Pharao' by Peter Gentenaar (Netherlands)

It’s not just Koningsdam that steals the artistic limelight, though. Gallery-quality art has always been a major component of the cruise line’s aesthetic since its inception and the artwork displayed in lounges, corridors, stairways and sleek atriums across its fleet is just one reason why Holland America Line has become known the world over for its sophisticated style. On board the rest of Holland America impressive fleet, guests may come across musical instruments owned by rock legends such as David Bowie and Bob Dylan, poolside figures of frolicking sea lions, carved and buffed to a pristine patina by British sculptor Susannah Holt, or water sculptures designed by Bjørn Storbraaten.



'Harps' in Nieuw Statendam's Atrium

Made of lightweight stone and doubling as eight-foot-high waterfalls that guests can walk through, Storbraaten’s water sculptures are subtly engraved with the word ‘water’ in 100 languages. Another unmissable hallmark aboard all ships is the paintings by maritime artist Stephen Card, known for his evocative oil-painted seascapes.



Art in the Explorer's Lounge

Whether it’s in the Captain’s Corner or the Crow’s Nest, there’s an abundance of art to stimulate the soul. Even the architecture on board ships is ‘artfully’ inspired. Take the dramatic three-deck-high atrium of Nieuw Statendam, for example. Graced with an airy stainless-steel sculpture, it has been designed to emulate the feeling of being inside a musical instrument. Just like music, the experience changes as guests move around and through it, so no two perspectives are ever the same.



'DashelAir & DrashelDeep' by Simon Casson (UK)