Book a no-fly cruises and avoid the hassle of flying. Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by ROL Cruise

The best cruise lines for hassle-free no-fly cruises The possibility of mountains of luggage piling up and last-minute flight cancellations have made air travel somewhat chaotic and stressful if you’re off on a cruise. However, our friends at ROL Cruise have rounded up some fantastic flight-free cruises from the UK.

Concerned about maybe having to sleep in an airport departure lounge and fill in endless forms to find your lost luggage? Don’t worry, there is another way around this potential chaos. A no-fly cruise from a UK port is becoming ever more popular and it’s easy to see why.



With car parking at the port, a chauffeur-driven pick-up or a leisurely train ride, and a shuttle to the ship all on offer, no wonder more people are taking a cruise from a UK port.



Whether you want to see the Northern Lights, the flowers of Tenerife, the ancient civilisations of the Mediterranean or take in a circumnavigation of the British Isles, ROL Cruise has a selection of sailings departing from UK ports so you can dodge any airport chaos.



Here are six of the best no-fly cruises for 2023 to book with the UK’s No.1 Independent Cruise Specialist, ROL Cruise.

Live in or around London? Set sail from London Tilbury.

Cruises from London Tilbury

The volcanic beaches and lush vegetation of Tenerife (Gran Canaria) mixed with tobogganing down the cobbled streets in Madeira at breakneck speed and the warm smell of spices wafting through the air in Casablanca make Ambassadors’ No-Fly 2022 Canaries, Madeira & Morocco cruise sailing from London Tilbury one full of memories.



Departing on November 22, 2022, this 15-night sailing with Ambassador Cruise Line – the first British cruise line to launch in a decade – will assault your senses. Sip the rich port wine along with traditional Portuguese natas (custard tarts) in Porto, soak up the Spanish siesta lifestyle in the bars and ancient alleyways of Vigo, and shop till you drop Moroccan style in ancient souks – where the very air drips cinnamon and high fashion boulevards beckon.



When in Casablanca, don't miss the epic Hassan II mosque, built overhanging the ocean.

Cruises from Liverpool

Crossing the Arctic Circle for the first time when King Neptune baptises you with ice down the back of your neck is something you’ll never forget. Add to that a husky ride deep into the Norwegian forest to see the Northern Lights dancing across the crisp, clear sky make this Fred. Olsen 2023 No-Fly Searching for the Northern Lights sailing from Liverpool, one not to miss.



Departing from Liverpool on January 3, 2023, this 15-night sailing with Fred. Olsen also takes you to Tromso – with its incredible Arctic Cathedral and Polar Exploration Museum. The Viking heritage of cities such as Narvik and Trondheim can be explored in their old towns and shop with the locals in traditional waterfront markets and watch the world go by in harbour-side cafes.



Liverpool is the home to a great deal of maritime history, and cruises depart throughout the year.

Cruises from Southampton

Transatlantic crossings are what cruising dreams are made of. Five days at sea gives you the chance to really explore Cunard's Queen Mary 2 – the epitome of cruising with style and glamour. Throw yourself into ocean life and all Cunard has to offer onboard and make new friendships that will last a lifetime.



Departing on April 23, 2023, Cunard’s 14-night 2023 No-Fly Roundtrip Transatlantic Crossing to New York from Southampton lets you experience the Big Apple in all its glory.



Few cities are as vibrant and cosmopolitan as New York with The Statue of Liberty, Times Square, and the Empire State Building. Get one of the famous yellow taxis to explore a bit more and maybe take in a show on Broadway!



Alternatively, if you’ve never experienced the Canary Islands, then you’re in for a treat on P&O Cruises No-Fly 2023 Atlantic Islands voyage. Each island is different in so many ways and offers fascinating experiences from deserts to high mountain views and lush parks with incredible flowers that are a feast to the eye.



Add into the mix Lisbon, with its mosaic pavements and rattling yellow trams climbing the steep hills to view the city and the magical island of Madeira, and P&O Cruises' No-Fly 2023 Atlantic Islands cruise will stay with you forever.



Departing from Southampton on January 14, 2023, the cruise also calls at Cadiz where you can admire the Moorish architecture before joining the locals indulging in Churros – aka elongated, deep-fried crispy doughnuts dipped into hot chocolate!



And don’t forget what’s on your doorstep. The best thing about cruises around the UK is that you arrive at places by sea, so you get a view and an insight into them denied to others. Departing from Southampton on April 30, 2023, Princess Cruises’ 2023 Ireland & Scotland Discovery takes you to three countries and the delightful St Peter Port – aka one of the prettiest harbours in Europe in the Channel Island of Guernsey.



This Princess cruise also lets you sample a local Murphys stout in a traditional Irish music pub in Cork or a whisky after walking through Glasgow's amazing Burrell Collection Museum. A trip to Portland and stroll around Holyhead’s ancient harbour – which has history in the fresh sea air – is also correct and present.

With year-round heat and sublime sunny skies, the Canaries are a top cruise pick.

Last word

Bottom line? Despite the carnage we’ve seen over the summer at UK airports, holidays aren’t out the window – and you are not limited to staying in the UK either. Book a no-fly cruise from the UK and you could be sipping cocktails on deck and visiting some stunning destinations in no time at all. And the reasons to book with the UK's No.1 Independent Cruise Specialist, ROL Cruise – ABTA/ATOL protected, 25+ years of experience, exclusive cruise miles – soon add up.

