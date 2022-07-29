The best flight-free cruises from the UK
Flight cancellations and lost luggage have created carnage at UK airports in recent weeks, but that doesn’t mean holidays are completely off the cards. Our friends at ROL Cruise have rounded up some cracking flight-free cruises from the UK.
The airports are hellish and the risk of never being reunited with your suitcase is high, so why not choose a gentler way to travel this summer and set sail from the UK instead?
If you’re dead set on having a holiday (and we don’t blame you because, frankly, after the last couple of years you deserve it), but are put off by the chaos of the airport, a no-fly cruise could be just the ticket.
Whether you want to make for the Mediterranean or see the Northern Lights – one of nature's great (free) displays – ROL Cruise has a fantastic selection of cruises departing from an array of UK ports so that you can swerve the airport chaos and still enjoy a break.
Here are six of the best no-fly cruises for 2023 to book with the UK’s No.1 Independent Cruise Specialist, ROL Cruise.
Top 5 cruises from Newcastle handpicked by ROL Cruise
Competition: Win a Cunard 7-night Atlantic Coast and Iberia cruise worth over £2,500 with ROL Cruise - COMPETITION NOW CLOSED
How to pick a cruise: What size cruise ship is best for you from P&O to Royal Caribbean?
Most popular cruises with P&O, Royal Caribbean & more - No Fly
A complete guide to Barcelona’s skyline – what to do and who to cruise with
Most popular cruise destinations for 2022 and beyond
How to enjoy P&O Cruises ship Iona to the max as a couple or family, foodie or spa seeker
Cruise holidays: Why you should book cruises through a travel agent
Can I live on a cruise ship? What you might not know about full-time life on board
Cruise lines to keep on your radar for 2022 from P&O to Princess
Cruises from Dover
Before your cruise has even begun onboard one of Saga Cruise’s boutique ships, you’ll be taken from your home to the port in style and comfort courtesy of a complimentary chauffeur service.
On arrival in Dover, stroll on to Spirit of Adventure for a fabulous 15-night sailing around the Western Mediterranean. Saga Cruises’ 2023 No-Fly Islands of the Western Mediterranean itinerary departs on July 6, 2023 from Dover and calls at Cadiz (Spain), Ajaccio (Corsica), Olbia (Italy) and Lisbon (Portugal) among others. From £4,372 per person. Rolcruise.co.uk/cruise-detail/1950317-islands-of-the-western-mediterranean-2023-07-06
Cruises from Liverpool
Live in or around Liverpool? Fred. Olsen’s 15-night 2023 No-Fly Searching for the Northern Lights cruise could float your boat.
Departing from the birthplace of the Beatles on January 5, 2023, onboard Borealis, you’ll cross the Arctic Circle where the phenomenon of the ‘winter sun’ can be witnessed. Standouts include medieval Molde and the Norwegian gems of Alta and Tromsø while there is also the chance to try dog sledding.
From £2,199 per person. rolcruise.co.uk/cruise-detail/1796860-searching-for-the-northern-lights-2023-01-05
Cruises from London Tilbury
The unspoilt natural landscapes of Funchal, a vibrant city in Madeira, and Barbados’ bustling capital Bridgetown, await on Ambassador’s No-Fly 2023 Cuba & Caribbean Treasures cruise which sets sail from London Tilbury.
Departing on January 5, 2023 this 42-night sailing with Ambassador Cruise Line will certainly ensure you start the new year in style. Other highlights include Havana, Cuba’s charismatic capital, and Montego Bay – Jamaica’s second city where you can expect a welcome as warm as the sun, reggae and (as you would expect) lashings of rum.
Prices from £2,999 per person. rolcruise.co.uk/cruise-detail/1835324-cuba-treasures-of-the-caribbean-2023-01-05
Cruises from Portsmouth
Searching for a shorter cruise and from somewhere in the south? Oceania Cruises offer a 10-night 2023 No-Fly British Isles Exploration cruise. Departing from Portsmouth onboard Riviera on August 23, 2023, the cruise is a great way to get to grips with what’s on your doorstep.
Newcastle – one of the liveliest cities in northern England – Dundee, Lerwick and Stornoway in Scotland, and Killybegs, Belfast and Cork in Ireland all feature on this best of British itinerary.
Prices from £2,649 per person. rolcruise.co.uk/cruise-detail/1901241-london-portsmouth-to-london-portsmouth-2023-08-23
Cruises from Southampton
Hands up if you fancy exploring Iberia! That’s all of us then. And, happily, P&O Cruises’ 12-night 2023 No-Fly Atlantic Coast Iberia itinerary allows you to do just that.
Departing from Southampton on January 2, 2022, onboard the 1,132-foot Iona, the biggest cruise ship that P&O Cruises has ever built, the cruise calls at Gibraltar, as well as Spanish favourites Alicante, Barcelona and Cadiz, and Lisbon – where you can take in the tree-lined squares, ancient castles and cobblestone streets of Portugal’s always lively capital city. From £809 per person. rolcruise.co.uk/cruise-detail/1806907-atlantic-coast-iberia-2023-01-02
All of the above are just a few of the no-fly cruises that ROL Cruises has to offer. For more inspiration and to book, visit www.rolcruise.co.uk or call 0808 1349 766.
