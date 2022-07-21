Menu

Credit: Fred. Olsen.

The best Fred. Olsen cruises for solo travellers Going alone on your next sailing? Fred. Olsen has fantastic solo cruises which stand out from the crowd. Here’s our pick of the best.

Good news for solo travellers. Fred. Olsen offers an array of solo-friendly cruises so you certainly won’t end up feeling lost at sea. A Fred. Olsen solo cruise could open you up to some new travelling experiences as you set sail in a sociable and friendly atmosphere – all while in the company of other like-minded travellers, which could even lead to some lifelong friendships. The demand to travel solo with Fred. Olsen is becoming increasingly popular thanks to the cruise line's fantastic solo offers – with some itineraries at no single supplement. Whether you’re searching for an outstanding Fred. Olsen deal as a seasoned solo traveller, or you’re new to the solo cruise club, we’re willing to bet that Fred. Olsen will have the perfect solo cruise for you.



Fred. Olsen’s smaller ships offer a more intimate and friendly environment onboard. Credit: Fred. Olsen.

Fred. Olsen’s smaller ships offer a more intimate and friendly environment onboard, ensuring that guests feel comfortable and welcome from the offset. The family-owned line’s smaller ships are able to dock in ports that the bigger ships can’t. This means there’s more time to spend ashore to enjoy your destination. Smaller also means that guests can enjoy scenic cruising that’s off the beaten track – take the magical Norwegian Fjords, for instance, or Europe’s winding rivers and waterways. -READ MORE: Cruises for singles over 60: Best cruise lines for solo travel- If you’ve read the reviews for Fred. Olsen on WOC, you’ll no doubt be aware that each solo cruise is accompanied by a specially hand-crafted itinerary tailored to passengers exploring the world by themselves. What’s more, on a Fred. Olsen cruise, you can expect a small army of smiling and attentive crew catering to your every need.

Join Fred. Olsen in the Fjords.

Solo cruises on sale in 2022 & 2023

With Fred. Olsen’s singles cruise deals, you can look forward to some exciting brand-new offers. Why not set sail to the volcanic landscapes of the Cape Verde Islands for 19-nights on December 2, 2022? Or, take advantage of Fred. Olsen’s new solo cruise offer on an Antwerpand Amsterdam City Break departing from Tilbury on October 21, 2022. -READ MORE: Going solo: The best cruise lines for solo travellers-

That’s not all. Solo passengers can also take advantage of some of the cruise line’s other special offers taking you to equally incredible destinations – the stunning Norwegian fjords and the Amalfi Coast in southern Italy, anyone? The former departs from Newcastle on April 23, 2023, while the latter leaves from Liverpool on September 17, 2023.



On a cruise closer to home, bag a solo saving to the Scenic Isles and Lochs of Scotland departing on August 19, 2022... Here you can immerse yourself in the legend of Loch Ness, the mysterious monster rumoured to lurk beneath the rippling surface. Keep your eyes peeled too for orcas, aka one of the world’s most powerful predators.

The glorious Canary Islands. Credit: Insider

Cruise to Amsterdam with Fred. Olsen and see an abundance of tulips. Credit: Shutterstock

All told, whatever your interests or destination preference, you're spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a Fred. Olsen solo cruise. So what are you waiting for? An unforgettable experience is just around the corner: isn’t it time you set sail?