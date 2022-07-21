The best Fred. Olsen cruises for solo travellers
Going alone on your next sailing? Fred. Olsen has fantastic solo cruises which stand out from the crowd. Here’s our pick of the best.
Good news for solo travellers. Fred. Olsen offers an array of solo-friendly cruises so you certainly won’t end up feeling lost at sea.
A Fred. Olsen solo cruise could open you up to some new travelling experiences as you set sail in a sociable and friendly atmosphere – all while in the company of other like-minded travellers, which could even lead to some lifelong friendships.
The demand to travel solo with Fred. Olsen is becoming increasingly popular thanks to the cruise line's fantastic solo offers – with some itineraries at no single supplement. Whether you’re searching for an outstanding Fred. Olsen deal as a seasoned solo traveller, or you’re new to the solo cruise club, we’re willing to bet that Fred. Olsen will have the perfect solo cruise for you.
Sweet like Scandi
Fred. Olsen’s smaller ships offer a more intimate and friendly environment onboard, ensuring that guests feel comfortable and welcome from the offset.
The family-owned line’s smaller ships are able to dock in ports that the bigger ships can’t. This means there’s more time to spend ashore to enjoy your destination. Smaller also means that guests can enjoy scenic cruising that’s off the beaten track – take the magical Norwegian Fjords, for instance, or Europe’s winding rivers and waterways.
-READ MORE: Cruises for singles over 60: Best cruise lines for solo travel-
If you’ve read the reviews for Fred. Olsen on WOC, you’ll no doubt be aware that each solo cruise is accompanied by a specially hand-crafted itinerary tailored to passengers exploring the world by themselves.
What’s more, on a Fred. Olsen cruise, you can expect a small army of smiling and attentive crew catering to your every need.
Solo cruises on sale in 2022 & 2023
With Fred. Olsen’s singles cruise deals, you can look forward to some exciting brand-new offers. Why not set sail to the volcanic landscapes of the Cape Verde Islands for 19-nights on December 2, 2022? Or, take advantage of Fred. Olsen’s new solo cruise offer on an Antwerpand Amsterdam City Break departing from Tilbury on October 21, 2022.
-READ MORE: Going solo: The best cruise lines for solo travellers-
That’s not all. Solo passengers can also take advantage of some of the cruise line’s other special offers taking you to equally incredible destinations – the stunning Norwegian fjords and the Amalfi Coast in southern Italy, anyone? The former departs from Newcastle on April 23, 2023, while the latter leaves from Liverpool on September 17, 2023.
On a cruise closer to home, bag a solo saving to the Scenic Isles and Lochs of Scotland departing on August 19, 2022... Here you can immerse yourself in the legend of Loch Ness, the mysterious monster rumoured to lurk beneath the rippling surface. Keep your eyes peeled too for orcas, aka one of the world’s most powerful predators.
Escape the British winter
If you’d prefer to head somewhere warmer – we don’t blame you – set sail for the Canary Islands and their plethora of Instagrammable soft, sandy beaches. Fred. Olsen’s ‘Winter warmth in the Canaries cruise’) departs from Tilbury on January 3, 2022.
-READ MORE: Last chance today for Fred’s double discount-
Sail away for the holidays
Hands up if you’re a solo cruiser searching for a traditional winter escape? Happily, Fred. Olsen offers a cornucopia of Christmas cruises. This December, you could be wandering through cheery seasonal markets, admiring unique festive decorations, and experiencing different cultural celebrations in a string of German cities such as Zeebrugge and Hamburg. Sounds good to us. Fred. Olsen’s European Christmas Markets tour departs on December 2, 2022.
Magical Morocco
Morocco's souks and markets are a marvel to explore and Fred. Olsen’s Discovering Cultural Morocco itinerary, departing December 2, 2022, will take you there. Take advantage of the solo savings and stroll through colourful streets past perfume stalls and spice markets – all of which make for sensory overload. And get an insight into the culture, by paying a visit to one of the many mosques in the multicultural city of Medina.
-READ MORE: Special offers for solo travellers with Fred. Olsen-
Springtime
For some captivating natural scenery packed with flora and fauna, a springtime cruise with Fred. Olsen could be the answer. Fred. Olsen offers an array of solo voyages to a wide range of destinations across the map. If flowers are your things, why not visit Amsterdam in April and see the Keukenhof Gardens in full bloom? Fred. Olsen's fab Dutch Tulips and Waterways in five nights cruise sails from Southampton on May 2, 2024.
All told, whatever your interests or destination preference, you're spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a Fred. Olsen solo cruise. So what are you waiting for? An unforgettable experience is just around the corner: isn’t it time you set sail?
In Search of the Northern Lights in Nine Nights
- 9 nights, departs on the 18 Mar 2023
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
- Newcastle upon Tyne, Trondheim, Alta, + 4 more
Remembrance Beaches & Battlefields
- 8 nights, departs on the 09 Nov 2022
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
- Tilbury, Dunkerque, Dunkerque, + 7 more
Exploring the Arctic & White Sea
- 23 nights, departs on the 01 Jun 2023
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
- Newcastle upon Tyne, Ålesund, , + 15 more
Iconic Caribbean Islands
- 14 nights, departs on the 13 Feb 2024
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Braemar
- Bridgetown, Bridgetown, Fort-de-France, + 8 more
French Rivers with Bordeaux
- 11 nights, departs on the 29 Aug 2022
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Balmoral
- Rosyth, Lorient, Bordeaux, + 6 more