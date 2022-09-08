Menu

The perfect cruise for first-timers Planning your first cruise can feel overwhelming which is why we’ve done the hard work for you and hand-picked a sailing sure to suit cruise newbies.

In search of your nautical stripes? With a vast number of itineraries spanning the seven seas, choosing your first cruise can be a tough and time-consuming affair.



But put the panic on hold. We’ve selected a stress-free sailing that will ensure your first cruise won’t be your last.



Allow us to introduce you to Saga’s Continental Flavours itinerary – a brand-new, seven-night cruise aboard Spirit of Adventure that takes in beautiful Belgium cities such as Zeebrugge and Antwerp, as well as Rotterdam in the Netherlands and France’s Le Havre which was entirely rebuilt after the Second World War according to the meticulous vision of Auguste Perret.



Departing on February 8, 2023, here’s why it’s the perfect cruise for anyone looking to take the plunge on the high seas.

Boutique ship, Spirit of Adventure, holds 987 guests. Credit: Saga Cruises

A hassle-free holiday

One of the biggest revelations of a Saga cruise is this: it’s genuinely a holiday as all of the line's cruises are no-fly. All you have to do is get yourself to Portsmouth, the starting point for your cruise, and you don’t even really have to do that because Saga arranges a private chauffeur transfer, included in the fare, for its customers.



A home from home

Stepping aboard Saga’s boutique small-ship, Spirit of Adventure, is akin to entering a lavish hotel: expect all the comforts and luxuries a twenty-first-century traveller could desire. Spacious surroundings? Tick. Sumptuous décor? Tick. You get the gist.



Beat the crowds

This one-week voyage departs on February 8, 2023, which not only gives you plenty of time to pack and prepare but also means that you’ll be sailing in winter – thereby ensuring you get to experience bucket-list attractions mercifully free from the high-summer crowds.



Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with Saga Cruises Search cruises

Always all-inclusive

If you’re watching your wallet, as the cost of living continues to rise, you’ll be pleased to know that everything is taken care of on a Saga cruise so you won’t have to worry about any hidden extras.



Our message? You’ll be able to indulge in as many Margaritas as you like, feast like a king in one of Spirit of Adventure’s onboard restaurants, and keep in touch with loved ones back home using the onboard Wi-Fi without worrying about any nasty surprises on departure day.



Magical excursions

While it can be hard to drag yourself off Spirit of Adventure – owing to the boutique ship’s luxurious cabins and suites, exquisite meals, and inviting ambiance – it would be criminal not to explore ashore, especially when Saga’s Continental Flavours cruise includes two excursions.



First up, you’ll get to explore Antwerp aka the diamond capital of the world. An overnight stay gives you plenty of time to get to grips with one of Europe’s greatest medieval, Renaissance, and baroque cities.



Next up is a visit to Rotterdam, the Netherlands' second city which, having been razed to the ground by more than 1,300 bombs during the Second World War, has risen from the ashes. Admire the city’s edgy art and pioneering architecture before indulging in some traditional Dutch apple pie.



Rotterdam has risen from the ashes to become one of Europe's most exciting cities.

The icing on the cake

If, for some unknown reason, you’re still on the fence as to whether Saga’s Continental Flavours cruise is for you, consider this: in the unlikely event that you don’t love your first Saga cruise, the boutique line will refund the cost of your holiday at sea without delay.



The cherry on top of an already great cake? Book Saga’s Continental Flavours cruise today and you’ll save up 35 percent off the full fare.



‘Sea’ you onboard?



For more inspiration and information, please visit travel.saga.co.uk

