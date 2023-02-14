The perfect Valentine's Day cocktail
Fall in love with this romantic cocktail from Azamara. Partner or no partner, enjoy this tipple tonight (February 14).
Whether you're loved up, happily single or ready to mingle, why not mark Valentine's Day 2023 by mixing up an indulgent cocktail?
Our friends at Azamara – the boutique cruise line that's committed to creating immersive experiences that take passengers right to the heart of a destination – are sharing their favourite cocktail recipe, the Heart of Azamara, for February 14 with World of Cruising readers.
Grab your glassware and say cheers to romance...
Heart of Azamara recipe
Ingredients
50ml Vodka
35ml Fresh strawberry puree
25ml Fresh lime
12.5ml Galliano
Hint of absinthe
35 ml Juice passionfruit nectar
Strawberry for garnish
Method
Spray absinthe in the martini glass for odor and combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake for 20 seconds and strain to avoid any seeds. Garnish with strawberry, cut into the shape of a heart.
The Heart of Azamara is a refreshing cocktail offered at Atlas Bar, a new specialty bar found on board the line's latest ship, Onward.
Plan your next romantic getaway with Cunard
Adventures for the curious: Discover Europe with Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Top five romantic cruise destinations this Valentine's Day
Discover TUI River Cruises summer 2024 cruises - on sale now…
Why Explora Journeys is best for foodies - including exclusive recipes
Oceania Cruises announces brand new ship Allura
Interview with Dame Jenni Murray - from the worst thing to happen to her at sea to packing tips
Top four reasons to cruise to Europe with Holland America Line in 2024
Princess Cruises unveils first glimpse of spaces onboard Sun Princess
Stornoway’s new deep water terminal to open for 2024 season
11-night Atlantic Isles & Morocco Voyage
- 11 nights, departs on the 11 Mar 2025
- Azamara, Azamara Quest
- Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Santa Cruz de La Palma, + 8 more
7-night Croatia Intensive Voyage
- 7 nights, departs on the 10 Jun 2023
- Azamara, Azamara Onward
- Venice, Rovinj, Zadar, + 5 more
7-night Dalmatian Coast Voyage
- 7 nights, departs on the 03 Aug 2024
- Azamara, Azamara Pursuit
- Piraeus, Santorini, Katakolon, + 5 more
9-night Dalmatian Coast Voyage
- 9 nights, departs on the 17 Sep 2024
- Azamara, Azamara Pursuit
- Venice, Rovinj, Sibenik, + 7 more
11-night Ireland Intensive Voyage
- 11 nights, departs on the 23 Aug 2024
- Azamara, Azamara Quest
- Dublin, Dublin, Belfast, + 8 more