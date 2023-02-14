Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / The perfect Valentine's Day cocktail
The Heart of Azamara is the perfect way to celebrate Valentine's Day, whatever your status. Credit: Azamara

The perfect Valentine's Day cocktail

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Fall in love with this romantic cocktail from Azamara. Partner or no partner, enjoy this tipple tonight (February 14).

Whether you're loved up, happily single or ready to mingle, why not mark Valentine's Day 2023 by mixing up an indulgent cocktail?

Our friends at Azamara – the boutique cruise line that's committed to creating immersive experiences that take passengers right to the heart of a destination – are sharing their favourite cocktail recipe, the Heart of Azamara, for February 14 with World of Cruising readers.

Grab your glassware and say cheers to romance...

Heart of Azamara recipe

Ingredients
50ml Vodka
35ml Fresh strawberry puree
25ml Fresh lime
12.5ml Galliano
Hint of absinthe
35 ml Juice passionfruit nectar
Strawberry for garnish

Method
Spray absinthe in the martini glass for odor and combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake for 20 seconds and strain to avoid any seeds. Garnish with strawberry, cut into the shape of a heart.

The Heart of Azamara is a refreshing cocktail offered at Atlas Bar, a new specialty bar found on board the line's latest ship, Onward.

Atlas Bar offers innovative artisanal cocktails inspired by a variety of destinations visited by Azamara. Credit: Azamara
About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

