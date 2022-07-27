Menu

The Arvia is a huge ship filled with possibilities. Credit: P&O Cruises

Sailing soon: Three new cruise ships to look forward to We take a peek at what's on board three new ships coming your way soon.

MSC World Europa

Launching at the end of 2022, MSC World Europa will become MSC Cruises’ new flagship. Spanning 22 decks, 47 metres wide, with 2,626 cabins and more than 40,000m² of public space, she will offer guests a host of new experiences. World Europa will also be the line’s most sustainable ship ever, powered by cleaner LNG fuel, and with green technology integrated throughout. -READ MORE: All about MSC World Europa-

Best on board

The 104-metre long, 7 deck-high outdoor World Promenade will be famous for its 74-metre high dry slide The Venom Drop @ The Spiral.



New eateries Chef’s Garden Kitchen, which is the first hydroponic garden at sea, and La Pescaderia, a new Mediterranean fish restaurant.



The Luna Park Arena will host movies, game shows, kids’ activities and different themed parties.



Main pool La Plage boasts a massive 3,474m² pool deck area complete with different levels for sunbathing. The Zen Pool on deck 18 is a chic adults-only area that features two pools, a solarium and a shady lounge.

Launch date: December 2022



MSC World Europa is a grand ship but also a sustainable one. Credit MSC Cruises

Arvia

Sister to the mighty Iona, P&O’s new ship Arvia will set sail at the end of 2022. Measuring in at 344 metres with 19 decks, she will carry 5,200 guests around the world. -READ MORE: All about Arvia-

Arvia's three decks offer plenty of entertainment and dining opportunities. Credit: P&O Cruises

Best on board

Spanning three decks, The Grand Atrium will feature widescreen ocean views with immersive entertainment including aerial performers and great dining.



New onboard eateries Green & Co, featuring plant-based and sushi dishes, plus the 6th Street Diner and Roast Carvery.



Mission Control – the first escape room at sea – will be set underwater in a fictional submarine.



Altitude Skywalk – set 54 metres above the sea, this is P&O’s first-ever high ropes experience with varying courses to suit all abilities.

Launch date: December 2022



Arvia has exciting high ropes activities for all to enjoy. Credit: P&O Cruises

Queen Anne

The first new ship from Cunard in 12 years, Queen Anne is set to launch at the beginning of 2024. This new 3,000-passenger ship will bring the line’s fleet to four again since 1999. The ship will have a completely redesigned interior with a more modern look. -READ MORE: All about Queen Anne-

Queen Anne has beautiful and modern suites so you can cruise comfortably. Credit: Shutterstock

Best on board

The Grand Lobby boats a modern metal mural sculpture that changes through the day. Queen Anne will have Cunard’s finest ever two-deck, 825-seat Royal Court Theatre. The ship will have a new wellness and beauty concept – the Mareel Spa and Pavilion Wellness Studio, which is designed by acclaimed French designer Sybille De Margerie. The famed Queens Grill Suites will be open plan with a private dining room, butler’s pantry, marble bathroom and the largest balconies onboard.

Launch date: January 2024