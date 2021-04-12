Top Five Cruises to the Most Remote Destinations in the World Looking to off-the-beaten-track in a post-Covid world? Discover the most remote locations in the world on a luxurious cruise

The pandemic has had a profound impact on our lives, affecting a whole host of sectors and none perhaps more so than the travel industry, which has been on its knees since the pandemic began in early 2020. Change in the way we travel is inevitable post-Covid, as months of lockdown have given us time to re-evaluate what we are looking for when it comes to the perfect holiday. Predictions on post-Covid cruise trends have been flooding in, but one trend that seems to be unanimously agreed upon is the demand for small-group experiences in remote regions. Rather than spending their holiday on crowded ships, visiting bustling cities and overloaded beach resorts, intrepid travellers are instead looking to go off the beaten track, immersing themselves in the great outdoors away from the throngs of tourists. Whether it's trekking through the Alaskan wilderness or enjoying the ultimate in seclusion in the Galápagos, cruisers are now seeking off-the-grid experiences like never before. Of course, the adventure and expedition cruise sectors were already booming businesses pre-Covid, with cruise industry body CLIA having reported that cruises to far-flung spots such as Antarctica, the Arctic, the Galápagos Islands and Greenland grew by almost a third between 2017 and 2018 alone. In partnership with Luxury Cruise & More, we bring you our pick of the top cruises taking you to some of the most remote places on Earth.

1. Seychelles Yachting Serenade

The Seychelles is ideal for those who desire pristine surroundings, a tropical climate and above all, privacy – indeed, the archipelago has become a popular spot for A-list celebrities looking to escape from the eyes of the world. Crystal Cruises’ island-hopping itinerary starts and ends in Mahe, the largest of the archipelago, which contains plenty of hidden treasures including a legendary pirate's cache purportedly buried at Bel Ombre. Forming the backbone of the island is a mountain range that includes Morne Seychellois, the island's highest peak. Ideal for hikers, around this peak is one of the island’s beautiful national parks featuring spectacular scenery. If you’re feeling too lazy, then you can instead spend your day languishing on one of the 60 idyllic beaches that can be found along the shoreline, offering a host of activities from diving to water sports. Guests will sail to a different island each day aboard the luxurious Crystal Esprit. Accommodating just 62 guests, the intimate all-suite yacht-vessel is more akin to a boutique hotel, boasting Michelin-star level cuisine and exemplary service. Get on board Crystal Cruises' 7-night 'Seychelles Yachting Serenade' cruise aboard Crystal Esprit, departing 16 January 2022, from £4,201, luxurycruiseandmore.com

2. Ultimate Arctic Islands

You can’t get more remote than the polar regions. Luxury cruise line Scenic's ‘Ultimate Arctic Islands’ itinerary aboard Scenic Eclipse takes you on a journey of the northern hemisphere, visiting desolate and captivating places. The world’s northernmost inhabited territory, Svalbard is a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean and is characterised by its landscape of snow-capped mountains, glaciers and frozen tundra. It is also home to unique wildlife, including polar bears, reindeer and Arctic foxes. While it may be the world’s largest island, Greenland is home to just 56,000 people. As you sail through its spectacular icy fjords, you will come face-to-face with towering icebergs. The cruise ends in Iceland, where you will visit Isafjørdur – framed by two colossal terraces of sheer rock that stand of either side of this extraordinarily located town – and lively capital Reykjavík, famed for its healing geothermal springs. Get on board Scenic Cruises 'Ultimate Arctic Islands: Svalbard, Greenland & Iceland' cruise aboard Scenic Eclipse, departing 13 July 2022, from £20,968, luxurycruiseandmore.com

3. Galápagos Inner Loop

Situated some 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador in the Pacific Ocean, this volcanic archipelago is home to some of the world’s most incredible and diverse wildlife. From giant tortoises (the island’s mascot), to iguanas, sea lions, flightless cormorants and blue-footed boobies, nature lovers are truly in their element in the Galápagos. Celebrity Cruises’ comprehensive seven-night voyage from Baltra takes you on a tour of the islands and coves, from North Seymour, famed for being a bird lovers dream, to Tagus Cove, which offers breath-taking views view of Isabela Island, its volcanoes and spectacular Darwin Lake. The 100-guest Celebrity Flora is the perfect mode of transport, having been purpose-built to sail the Galápagos Islands. The environmentally-conscious vessel features luxurious accommodations that incorporate sustainable, natural materials and an innovative ‘Dynamic Positioning System’ that enables the ship to stay on station without the use of anchors to prevent damage to the seabed. Get on board Celebrity Cruises' Galapagos Inner Loop' cruise aboard Celebrity Flora, departing year-round, from £5,685, luxurycruiseandmore.com

4. Valparaíso to Ushuaia

Chile is one of the most diverse countries in the world, boasting Unesco World Heritage Sites, world-class trekking extraordinary scenery and sensational cuisine. Furthermore, its fabulous fjords are fabled the world over and are best discovered via cruise ship. On Silversea’s epic 12-night voyage from Valparaíso to Ushuaia, you will immerse yourself in Chile’s fascinating history and culture while enjoying the ultimate luxury experience aboard Silver Explorer. On board you will find the very best facilities, including top-class restaurants, the Zagara spa and a shopping boutique, along with exquisitely appointed suites. Get on board Silversea Cruises 12-night 'Valparaíso to Ushuaia' cruise, departing 13 November 2022, from £8,190, luxurycruiseandmore.com

5. Spring Gardens of Argyll



You do not need to travel far in order to escape, as highlighted by the number of staycation trips that are being booked this year. With spectacular scenery, dramatic coastlines and incredible wildlife, Scotland and its islands are a great shout for those of you looking to dip your toes back into cruising this year. Sailing aboard the elegant small ship Hebridean Princess, which carries just 50 guests, you will get back to nature on this week-long itinerary, discovering some of north-west Scotland’s hidden paradise gardens dating from the 13th to the 20th century and spread throughout the mainland of Argyll, and to the islands of Arran and Gigha. Get on board Hebridean Island Cruises 'Spring Gardens of Argyll' cruise aboard Hebridean Princess, departing 15 March 2022, from £2,870, luxurycruiseandmore.com

Why book with Luxury Cruise & More?

Established by cruise industry stalwarts Scott Anderson and Manish Suchde, Luxury Cruise & More launched last year after the pair spotted a gap in the market for a luxury tailor-made cruise specialist that enhances trips with land extensions either side. Luxury Cruise & More is one of the UK's few cruise agents specialising in tailor-made five-and-six- star cruising holidays. With a firm focus on luxury ocean cruises, luxury river cruises, yacht and sailing holidays and luxury expedition voyages, Luxury Cruise & More has access to excellent rates on flights, hotels, car hire and more. Of course, all your cruise line loyalty points and benefits are applied, and with the company being ATOL and ABTA bonded, you can rest assured your booking is safe and protected. Better still, Luxury Cruise & More can offer savings on travel insurance, including cruise and Covid-19 cover. Visit luxurycruiseandmore.com for more information.