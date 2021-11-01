Travel insurance costs can double after 70 years old reveals new research
Travel insurance costs can rocket after you turn 70, new research has revealed. The price of protection can double after this age no matter how healthy you are.
Travel insurance can get much more expensive as you enter your seventh decade even if you are in fine fettle.
An investigation by consumer watchdog Which? has revealed the most common barriers to getting affordable insurance.
Sixty-three Which? members shared the problems they had buying insurance over the past two years.
Travel insurance resulted in the biggest issues with 26 out of 63 reporting difficulties.
Twenty-two of the group said medical conditions were most commonly identified as being the source of their problems while 21 said age was an obstacle.
Once customers pass 65, getting travel insurance for holidays can prove both more expensive and harder to find.
In separate mystery shopping research on a major comparison website, Which? found that once a travel insurance customer reached 70, not only did they have fewer quotes to choose from, but the average of their cheapest five quotes nearly doubled, compared with what they were offered at the age of 65.
Posing as a 55-year-old travel insurance customer, Which? had 76 quotes to choose from, but this dropped to just seven quotes for an 80-year-old.
The vast majority of travel insurance providers can cover medical conditions and often for a reasonable price.
However, severe or unpredictable conditions, such as heart disease or bipolar disorder, or an illness still in the process of being diagnosed, can send insurers running for the hills.
One Which? member said that declaring his wife’s irregular heartbeat results in "either a refusal to insure or astronomical premiums" for the couple’s annual worldwide cover – with one insurer quoting as much as £3,200.
Price was most commonly reported as the main issue when accessing cover (31 out of 63), though around a fifth (13) said their main barrier was that few or no insurers offered any cover at all.
Meanwhile, around a sixth (10) said few or no insurers offered the cover they wanted.
Despite the difficulty of getting travel insurance, it is vital you do have cover when heading off on holiday.
If you're going on a cruise you will need to check your travel insurance policy to see if you're covered.
Some insurers exclude cruises unless a ‘cruise extension’ is added on.
Expert Neil Wright, managing director at Cedar Tree travel insurance, told World of Cruising "The good news is, there are policies out there which automatically cover a cruise holiday, with set additional benefits, as part of ‘normal’ cover.
"Policies underwritten by AXA, for example, Cedar Tree and CoverForYou are comprehensive ones to try."
Cruise add-ons cover you for a variety of scenarios such as claims for unused excursions, missed port and confinement to cabin (this one will depend on the level of cover), as well as increased baggage allowance and single item cover.
Remember, you should buy your travel insurance at the time of booking your holiday so you are fully protected should anything go wrong ahead of your trip.
