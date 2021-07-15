Credit: Shutterstock

Travel insurance & Covid vaccines - everything you need to know about buying cover Holidays have become more complicated than ever and travel insurance is vital to ensure protection. These are your burning questions answered.

Travel insurance has always been important but even more so during these turbulent times as coronavirus rages on. The world may be opening back up to Britons but countless rules and restrictions still apply - and the right cover is crucial for protection. World of Cruising spoke to travel insurance provider Battleface to find out more about how vaccination status impacts your policy. Can I get travel insurance if I don’t have a Covid vaccine? Yes, you can. Travel insurers are still offering policies that are available regardless of whether you have had the Covid vaccination or not. However, some providers offer Covid extensions that are only valid if you’ve had the recommended Covid vaccine, so it’s important to check your cover carefully.

Do I need to reveal my vaccine status when I apply for travel insurance? This depends on the insurance company - some do require you to be fully vaccinated but others do not. For instance, battleface doesn't ask for details but it does ask all travellers to declare they have had (or will have) received all the usual immunisations recommended by a qualified doctor before travelling to their destination, for example, to protect against tropical diseases such as yellow fever. As for moving forwards, according to the insurer, it’s hard to tell at the moment if there is going to be industry-standard practice regarding Covid vaccinations. - READ MORE: Latest travel advice as traffic light system changes - If I get Covid when abroad and I’m not vaccinated will travel insurance cover the medical expenses? This will be down to your specific policy so do read the small print. With certain insurers, if you are eligible for Covid-19 medical expenses cover then the policy benefits remain the same regardless of whether you have been vaccinated. For example, battleface includes cover for emergency medical expenses caused by or resulting from Covid-19 which is available on all policies for travellers up to and including age 59.

Can I get travel insurance for an amber list country if I’m not vaccinated? Travel insurance policies/companies vary greatly on this point so it’s important to check the details in full before choosing a travel insurance policy in full. With FCDO advice under constant review and subject to change at any time, it's recommended every traveller check any specific entry requirements that might be in force for their date of travel. - READ MORE: Which major cruise lines require a vaccine?- How much does travel insurance cost? Price should not be the only factor when deciding on your travel insurance. The cheapest option may not offer the best value or might have a high excess, for example. When should I buy travel insurance? With entry requirements and travel warnings in constant flux at present, travellers should consider buying travel insurance a little closer to departure to ensure that they have adequate cover for the destination country at the time of their trip. A one-size-fits-all approach to travel insurance doesn’t really work these days, particularly as entry requirements and travel warnings are in constant flux.

