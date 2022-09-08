Menu

Oceania Cruises is known for its culinary offerings. Sponsored by Oceania Cruises

Travel the world with a knife and fork, with Oceania Cruises Feast like royalty in Oceania Cruises’ speciality restaurants as you explore new destinations.





In our eyes, good food means a good mood, so when choosing a cruise, selecting one with a breadth of great quality restaurants is top of our list.



If you’ve sailed with Oceania Cruises before, you’ll have already experienced their extraordinary culinary masterpieces. However, the next generation of its Finest Cuisine At Sea is setting sail next year as the line prepares to welcome its first new ship in a decade when Vista joins the fleet in Spring 2023.



Wondering what’s on the menu? Keep reading…

The Penthouse is the suite to book onboard new ship Vista. Credit: Oceania Cruises

What’s new onboard Vista?

Arguably better than Michelin-starred restaurants ashore, passengers can look forward to fresh ingredients, tantalising flavours, and cultural fusions that this foodie-heaven cruise line has to share thanks to expert and passionate chefs from across the world.



Trust us on this: No cruise line does it better when it comes to a freshly-caught lobster feast, succulent 28-day dry aged steak, or a melt-in-the-mouth New York cheesecake.



Prefer a plant-based approach? You won’t be neglected thanks to the first Aquamar Kitchen, a new restaurant concept for the line. Presenting a decidedly fresh perspective on dining and the pursuit of wellness., whether you’re dedicated flexitarians or die-hard foodies, Aquamar Kitchen offers an abundance of indulgence with none of the guilt.



Menu highlights include cold-pressed raw juices and super-food smoothies, hearty homemade granolas and avocado toasts, organic power bowls, slow-roasted organic salmon with quinoa tabouleh and lemon tahini, and yellowfin tacos with white cabbage slaw. Another totally new addition to Vista is, Ember – the signature addition to Oceania Cruises’ family of restaurants. Open for lunch and dinner, Ember is the ideal place to warm culinary souls. Featuring a menu of inventive American creations blended with time-honoured classics, this inviting dining spot will instantly charm guests with its alluring ambiance and tantalising menu.



Braised short ribs on polenta, grilled swordfish with asparagus, crab cakes with spicy aioli, and a cobb salad with smoked chicken, are just a few of the delights designed to tempt the palate.

Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with Oceania Cruises Search cruises

Oceania Cruises’ classic restaurants

The Grand Dining Room is Oceania Cruises' renowned main food heaven open to every peckish traveller across the whole cruise line fleet.



Here you can start the day with a comforting Eggs Benedict or enjoy a decadent evening dinner when the lights dim down for your ever-changing continental feast. Feeling fancy? Why not sample something from Oceania’s brand-new Executive Chef’s Tasting Menu in The Grand Dining Room in 2023? Along with this easy-going yet sumptuous onboard venue, you’ve got to try some of the other onboard restaurants across the line’s ships. After all, they’re complimentary so it would be silly not to indulge in a lavish night of luxury dining at Jacques, a Parisian bistro onboard Marina and Riviera. Or, sample much-feted the Asian-fusion choices at Red Ginger on Marina, Riviera and Sirena, be sure to try the duck and watermelon salad, Thai roasted ducks and Malaysian curries. Of course, there are also the more casual, day-to-day gems that you can look forward to including the buffet-style Terrace Café and Waves Grill – perfect for a quick burger - even better views, as both have tables on deck. Plus, you can put away that wallet. Forget budgeting as speciality dining is included in the price. As you journey to your next destination, it’s just you, the sea, and some really, really good food – oh and if you don’t get too distracted with the food, then there’s the friendly staff and fellow passengers to chat to, of course…

Oceania Cruises continually raises the bar on dining at sea. Credit: Oceania Cruises

Get hands-on…

As all-round food gurus, this cruise line would be a fool not to take advantage of their high-end expertise and share a little with those they treasure, and that's exactly what they've done...



Pick up a trick or two and bag some cooking secrets at Oceania Cruises’ onboard cooking school, The Culinary Center which is onboard Marina and Riviera. With live cooking demonstrations from professional chefs, you can cook along with them from your own fully-equipped work-station, enhancing your culinary passion and skills as you sail across the waters.

Aquamar Kitchen is a new restaurant concept for the cruise line. Credit: Oceania Cruises

The food world ashore

We’re firm believers in having to taste a culture to really understand it and so we love Oceania Cruises' exclusive Culinary Discovery Tours. Laid-back tapas lunch tours in Barcelona; exuberant wine tastings followed by a cooking class in the southern French town of Provence; traditional cannoli making in beautiful Sicily… Roll up your sleeves because there’s sure to be a tour to make your tummy rumble and mouth dribble and drool. If you have a particular want in mind, Oceania Cruises will likely have it and probably in more than one excursion and in a thousand different flavours…