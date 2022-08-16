Menu

Travelling solo onboard Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady Wondering what it’s like to set sail as a solo passenger on Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages’ second ship? Savannah Bowles has some expert advice on how to make the most of your time on board.

Solo travel can be daunting but conversely, it can also be liberating and, especially on a cruise ship, it can give you space to experience life onboard free from distractions.



Perhaps you want to attend a class of some sort, indulge in a pamper session, or have a complete chill-out day? When you travel solo, you’ll be able to do your own thing, without needing to consider others.



To give you an idea of what you can expect as a solo traveller onboard the exclusively adult Valiant Lady, we’ve done all the hard work for you and put together a perfect itinerary for anyone flying solo. You’re welcome.



Wake up in luxury

Kick off the morning by drawing the stateroom curtains or tapping on the lights without even leaving the comforts of your cosy and spacious bed. How is this possible? Allow us to enlighten you. Every sailor onboard Valiant Lady is presented with a high-tech tablet enabling you to arise from your slumber feeling as though you have won the lottery.



You can set up your day by booking a motivating gym or relaxing spa session at the touch of a button. One word: result.



Take a dip

As you’re travelling solo, everything’s at your own pace – so for us, a quick dip out on the deck in the well-being pool, replete with a whirlpool and two plunge pools, while being kissed by the sun is a morning must-do.



Rather stay dry but still want to experience sunrise? Stretch it out courtesy of an al fresco yoga section on The Perch.

There's never a dull moment onboard Valiant Lady. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Breakfast like a king

Meanwhile, the main dining area, The Wake, is a great spot to enjoy a bountiful brunch – an American-style portion of Eggs Benedict, anyone?



Afterwards, if you’re in need of a caffeine hit, why not relax with a cup of tea or coffee at the Sun Club Café or the Grounds Bar while reading the book that has been sitting on your bedside table since Christmas?



Work up a sweat

Buzzing from your cup of Joe and feeling fuelled up for the day? Chuck on your trainers and hit the Runway – a standalone running track designed by Concrete Amsterdam. Or work up a sweat in the outdoor training zone where you’ll find a boxing ring, strength and gymnastics equipment

Valiant Lady's cabins are fun and funky with beds changing to sofas in the day. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Lazy afternoon

Whether you’re after some more alone-time or fancy striking up a conversation with fellow sailors, head to Valiant Lady’s sundecks – a prime spot for either in addition to topping up your tan and enjoying a cocktail, expertly mixed by the talented team at The Dock Bar, and sea views.



Of course, if you’re cruising during the summer months, you’ll want to keep cool in the heat so look to the Lick Me Till ice cream shop. With six regular flavours (vegan options included) and one exclusive flavour revealed daily, it’s time to get your scoop on – especially given that they are included in your voyage fare.



Cruising during the winter or somewhere chilly? Put the panic on hold: there are plenty of hot tubs – the perfect way to warm up when the weather isn’t playing ball – on board. Delicious dining

When night falls, it’s time to indulge in (another) decadent meal – the only problem is choosing where to dine. Top picks include Gunbae – a lively Korean restaurant whose curved-facing table makes it easy to meet fellow solo sailors – and The Test Kitchen (expect a six-course set meal served laboratory style by servers dressed in, you’ve guessed it, lab coats.)

Virgin Voyages' onboard restaurant Razzle Dazzle features a vegetarian friendly menu and exciting events like drag queen brunch. Credit: Cruise Deck Plans.

Entertainment options

If you’re looking to be entertained – and let’s face it, in these times, who isn’t? – Valiant Lady won’t let you down. From fierce and feisty drag show performances to pop-up live acrobat performers around the ship and in The Red Room, there really is an entertainment option for everyone onboard Valiant Lady.



Feeling lucky? Hit the casino with new friends before sipping ch-chi cocktails in one of Valiant Lady’s numerous lounges or dancing the night away in the onboard club.



Last word

Bottom line? Whether you’re cruising to the Caribbean or the Canaries, for a few days or infinitely longer, you won’t be bored as a solo sailor onboard Valiant Lady. Dive into the experience and embrace it…