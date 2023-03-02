Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / TUI River Cruises adds new voyages following ‘strong demand’
Credit: TUI River Cruises

TUI River Cruises adds new voyages following ‘strong demand’

Author: Gary Peters

Published on:

Updated on:

TUI River Cruises has increased capacity for its winter 2023 programme due to high demand.

TUI River Cruises has added seven festive sailings, which are on sale now, following a 30 per cent increase in bookings, year on year.

TUI Skyla will now operate new five-night itineraries sailing from Mainz and calling “at some of Europe’s biggest and best Christmas markets”, the line said, including Frankfurt, Cologne and Dusseldorf.

In addition, TUI Skyla will also be offering two seven-night sailings covering Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

Say hello to TUI Isla, one of TUI River Cruises' three beautiful ships. Credit: TUI River Cruises.

New TUI River Cruise itineraries

TUI UK & I managing director of cruise Chris Hackney said: “We are excited to be adding these additional sailings for winter 2023, giving more customers the opportunity to experience our fantastic river cruises.

“We’re seeing strong demand from customers, with bookings increasing by 30 per cent compared to last year, and we’ve responded to this appetite by increasing our offerings.

“These itineraries feature stops at fairytale cities and bustling Christmas markets, and we are confident they offer something for everyone”.

The river cruise line welcomed its third ship to the fleet last April, with the addition of TUI Isla.

Speaking to sister trade title Cruise Trade News in November 2022, Hackney added: “The ships look absolutely fantastic, and the customer feedback has been phenomenal – exceeding expectations.

“We’re seeing new-to-river cruise customers come on board – the proposition we’ve got, with more flexibility to a traditional river cruise operation, has gone down well.”

About Gary Peters

Gary is an experienced cruise journalist and editor who has been at the helm of Cruise Trade News since 2019. In that time, the brand has focused on investigative journalism and long-form feature content. Gary has also overseen the launch of new digital publications. Prior to joining Cruise Trade News – initially as deputy editor in 2018 – Gary worked in music and sport journalism, and as a senior editor for B2B magazines in the transport and environment sectors.

View Gary's profile chevron_right
