TUI River Cruises reveals special summer deals – but you’ll have to be quick
TUI River Cruises is offering £200 off cruises of five nights or more departing between August 1, 2022, and October 31, 2022 – providing you book by July 18.
Looking for an excuse to set sail? New river cruise line, TUI River Cruises, has launched a sale: expect £200 off all river cruises of at least five nights departing between August 1, 2022, and October 31, 2022.
The deal runs until Monday July 18, 2022 so bargain-hunters will have to book soon to take advantage of the special offer.
New TUI River Cruises ship TUI Isla sets sail for the first time - what's onboard?
TUI reveals Boxing Day sale for Marella Cruises & TUI River Cruises - save up to £300
Marella Cruises: What is a fly cruise? Your guide to TUI holidays from the Caribbean to the Canary Islands
TUI Maya river cruise review: What's it like onboard TUI River Cruises' first ship, from cabins to dining?
TUI River Cruises and Marella Cruises launch winter holiday 2022 sale
Marella Cruises Extends Cruise Cancellations Until Mid-November
Tui River Cruises Reveals Exclusive Images Of New River Ships As 100-Day Countdown Begins
UPDATE: Marella Cruises Cancels Sailings Until 30 September
UPDATE: Marella Cruises Cancels Marella Discovery Summer Season
Tui Announces Summer Restart Plans With Cruises Set To Return With Shorter Voyages
The discount – simply enter the code EXPLORE200 at check-out – can be used on an array of river cruises, including an exciting seven-night ‘East Danube Explorer’ voyage onboard TUI Skyla.
Departing from Manchester on August 1, 2022, you’ll glide through Romania’s Iron Gates Gorge and take in the dramatic domes of Budapest’s Parliament building.
This cruise starts at £1,125 per person but of course you can take £200 off the price tag by using the EXPLORE200 code.
Or save money on a ‘Dutch and Belgium waterways’ cruise aboard TUI Isla departing Gatwick on August 7, 2022.
Satisfy your sweet tooth by tasting Dutch sweets in Veere and get your steps in as you complete Antwerp’s Diamond Square Mile.
This seven-night journey from Amsterdam to Antwerp starts at £1,066 but apply the EXPLORE200 code and the sailing becomes even more appealing.
And if you’re looking for a great deal on a river cruise in the next few weeks, TUI River Cruises still has availability with very low lead-in prices.
For example, a seven-night ‘Majestic Main & Rhine’ cruise departing from Manchester on July 31, 2022 costs from £799 per person based on two sharing a D1 standard cabin.
Bottom line? After months of being stuck at home, it’s time to book a dream getaway with TUI River Cruises’ latest offer.
Competition: Win a 15-day Grand European Tour for two with Viking, worth £9,490
Sweet like Scandi
An A-Z of cruising
Ambience review: Ambassador's new ship makes a splash
Southern style: Richard Riveire reveals design inspiration for Viking Mississippi
Explora Journeys orders two hydrogen-powered ships
Six of the best cruises to Mexico
Get a taste of Oceania's sensational global cuisine with a gourmet recipe
Fred Olsen returns to Scotland for the first time in three years
Scenic Eclipse unveils seven new ultra-luxury voyages
Bavarian Discovery
- 7 nights, departs on the 23 Jun 2023
- TUI River Cruises, TUI Maya
- Passau, Regensburg, Nuremberg, + 6 more
Bavarian Discovery
- 7 nights, departs on the 28 Apr 2023
- TUI River Cruises, TUI Maya
- Passau, Regensburg, Nuremberg, + 6 more
Rhine Gems
- 7 nights, departs on the 15 Oct 2023
- TUI River Cruises, TUI Isla
- Frankfurt, Koblenz, Mannheim, + 5 more
Rhine: Chateaux & Gateaux 2
- 7 nights, departs on the 02 Jul 2023
- TUI River Cruises, TUI Isla
- Basel, Basel, Breisach, + 6 more
Rhine: Chateaux & Gateaux
- 7 nights, departs on the 07 Aug 2023
- TUI River Cruises, TUI Isla
- Frankfurt, Koblenz, Boppard, + 6 more