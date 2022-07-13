Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / TUI River Cruises reveals special summer deals – but you’ll have to be quick
Credit: TUI River Cruises.

TUI River Cruises reveals special summer deals – but you’ll have to be quick

Author: Saskia Den Boon

Published on:

Updated on:

TUI River Cruises is offering £200 off cruises of five nights or more departing between August 1, 2022, and October 31, 2022 – providing you book by July 18.

Looking for an excuse to set sail? New river cruise line, TUI River Cruises, has launched a sale: expect £200 off all river cruises of at least five nights departing between August 1, 2022, and October 31, 2022.

The deal runs until Monday July 18, 2022 so bargain-hunters will have to book soon to take advantage of the special offer.

Glide through the great Iron Gates Gorge in Romania with TUI River Cruises. Credit: Trek Hunt.

The discount – simply enter the code EXPLORE200 at check-out – can be used on an array of river cruises, including an exciting seven-night ‘East Danube Explorer’ voyage onboard TUI Skyla.

Departing from Manchester on August 1, 2022, you’ll glide through Romania’s Iron Gates Gorge and take in the dramatic domes of Budapest’s Parliament building.

This cruise starts at £1,125 per person but of course you can take £200 off the price tag by using the EXPLORE200 code.

Or save money on a ‘Dutch and Belgium waterways’ cruise aboard TUI Isla departing Gatwick on August 7, 2022.

Satisfy your sweet tooth by tasting Dutch sweets in Veere and get your steps in as you complete Antwerp’s Diamond Square Mile.

This seven-night journey from Amsterdam to Antwerp starts at £1,066 but apply the EXPLORE200 code and the sailing becomes even more appealing.

TUI cruises will take you to see the iconic Budapest parliament building. Credit: Kafkadesk.

And if you’re looking for a great deal on a river cruise in the next few weeks, TUI River Cruises still has availability with very low lead-in prices.

For example, a seven-night ‘Majestic Main & Rhine’ cruise departing from Manchester on July 31, 2022 costs from £799 per person based on two sharing a D1 standard cabin.

Bottom line? After months of being stuck at home, it’s time to book a dream getaway with TUI River Cruises’ latest offer.

