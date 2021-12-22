Credit: TUI

TUI reveals Boxing Day sale for Marella Cruises & TUI River Cruises - save up to £300 TUI today revealed its latest sale which sees cruising fans sailing with TUI River Cruises and Marella Cruises saving up to £300 thanks to the new deals and offers.

Marella Cruises and TUI River Cruises fans can today snap up cheap holidays as popular travel brand TUI unveils its “Live Happy” sale. The savings apply to cruise holidays all the way from Spring 2022 to Autumn 2023 so you're bound to find a sailing that suits you. The news comes as a raft of cruise lines announce their Wave Season offers - a three month period when brands share their best deals. So if you're on the hunt for a bargain break out on the high seas or rivers this is your chance!

Marella Cruises deals Marella passengers can bag savings of up to £300 thanks to the latest TUI sale.

When: The cruise deal applies to cruises departing between May 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023. What to do: Use code CRUISE300 to save. No minimum spend applies. - READ MORE: How much passengers really eat and drink on Marella ships - Marella sailings Adriatic Affair on Marella Explorer 2 Departs 5 May 2022 including flights from Cardiff How much: Was £1,271 now £996 based on an all-inclusive basis in an inside cabin Visiting: Dubrovnik, Croatia; Rijeka, Croatia,; Ravanna (for San Marino) Italy; Venice, Italy; Koper, Slovenia; Split, Croatia and Dubrovnik, Croatia. Highlights of the Mediterranean on Marella Discovery 2 Departs 7 May including flights from Bournemouth How much: Was £1,240 now £874 based on an all-inclusive basis in an inside cabin Visiting: Palma, Majorca; Ajaccio, Corsica; Civitavecchia (for Rome), Italy; Livorno (for Florence and Pisa), Italy; St Raphael (for St Tropez and Cannes), France; Tarragona, Spain and Palma, Majorca. Idyllic Italia on Marella Explorer Departing 13 May including flights from Exeter How much: Was £1,370 now £984 based on an all-inclusive basis in an inside cabin Visiting: Corfu Town, Corfu; Valetta, Malta; Messina (for Mount Etna), Sicily; Naples (for Pompeii and Capri), Italy; Civitavecchia (for Rome), Italy and Corfu Town, Corfu.

TUI River Cruises deals TUI River Cruises guests can get their mitts on savings of up to £300 in the new sale. - READ MORE: What's onboard new TUI River Cruises ship TUI Skyla? - When: The offer is for sailings departing between March 28, 2022, and October 28, 2022. What to do: Use code TUIRC300. No minimum spend applies but the offer excludes three and four-night cruises.

How safe is it to sail with TUI? The TUI Customer Promise provides customers with complete peace of mind that they can change their holiday free of charge, including up to the day of departure if they can’t travel due to COVID-19. They can also change their booking or receive a full refund within 14 days if travel advice for their destination changes. - READ MORE: World of Cruising reviews TUI River Cruises' TUI Maya ship - What's more, TUI will aim to bring them home before quarantine comes into play and refund any holiday nights that have been lost should this happen. All TUI holidays are ATOL protected and come with 24/7 support.

The sale also includes savings of up to £300 on package holidays flying with TUI Airways or other airlines with the code SALE and has thousands of free kids’ places up for grabs as well as low deposits from £60 per person and £0 deposit on direct debit bookings made online. In addition, the sale offers single parents and solo travellers the opportunity to save £200 on bookings with one adult and a minimum spend of £800, or £250 on long-haul bookings with one adult and a minimum spend of £1,000. - READ MORE: Where to go and who to cruise with in 2022 - Richard Sofer, Commercial & Business Development Director at TUI said of the sale: “Many of our customers haven’t had a holiday for a while, so are booking more premium hotels, upgraded rooms or longer durations to make their long-awaited getaway extra special. "This is why we’re offering discounts across our full range of holidays, affordable testing packages and the reassurance of our Customer Promise to help everyone have the break they deserve and can look forward to next summer.”